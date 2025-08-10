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Lavadora Carga Frontal (16kg/35lbs) con Tecnología AI DD™ & TurboWash™ Color Silver

Lavadora Carga Frontal (16kg/35lbs) con Tecnología AI DD™ & TurboWash™ Color Silver

WO16EG2S6
Vista frontal de Lavadora Carga Frontal (16kg/35lbs) con Tecnología AI DD™ & TurboWash™ Color Silver WO16EG2S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal (16kg/35lbs) con Tecnología AI DD™ & TurboWash™ Color Silver, WO16EG2S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal (16kg/35lbs) con Tecnología AI DD™ & TurboWash™ Color Silver, WO16EG2S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal (16kg/35lbs) con Tecnología AI DD™ & TurboWash™ Color Silver, WO16EG2S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal (16kg/35lbs) con Tecnología AI DD™ & TurboWash™ Color Silver, WO16EG2S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal (16kg/35lbs) con Tecnología AI DD™ & TurboWash™ Color Silver, WO16EG2S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal (16kg/35lbs) con Tecnología AI DD™ & TurboWash™ Color Silver, WO16EG2S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal (16kg/35lbs) con Tecnología AI DD™ & TurboWash™ Color Silver, WO16EG2S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal (16kg/35lbs) con Tecnología AI DD™ & TurboWash™ Color Silver, WO16EG2S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal (16kg/35lbs) con Tecnología AI DD™ & TurboWash™ Color Silver, WO16EG2S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal (16kg/35lbs) con Tecnología AI DD™ & TurboWash™ Color Silver, WO16EG2S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal (16kg/35lbs) con Tecnología AI DD™ & TurboWash™ Color Silver, WO16EG2S6
Vista frontal de Lavadora Carga Frontal (16kg/35lbs) con Tecnología AI DD™ & TurboWash™ Color Silver WO16EG2S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal (16kg/35lbs) con Tecnología AI DD™ & TurboWash™ Color Silver, WO16EG2S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal (16kg/35lbs) con Tecnología AI DD™ & TurboWash™ Color Silver, WO16EG2S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal (16kg/35lbs) con Tecnología AI DD™ & TurboWash™ Color Silver, WO16EG2S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal (16kg/35lbs) con Tecnología AI DD™ & TurboWash™ Color Silver, WO16EG2S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal (16kg/35lbs) con Tecnología AI DD™ & TurboWash™ Color Silver, WO16EG2S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal (16kg/35lbs) con Tecnología AI DD™ & TurboWash™ Color Silver, WO16EG2S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal (16kg/35lbs) con Tecnología AI DD™ & TurboWash™ Color Silver, WO16EG2S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal (16kg/35lbs) con Tecnología AI DD™ & TurboWash™ Color Silver, WO16EG2S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal (16kg/35lbs) con Tecnología AI DD™ & TurboWash™ Color Silver, WO16EG2S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal (16kg/35lbs) con Tecnología AI DD™ & TurboWash™ Color Silver, WO16EG2S6
LG Lavadora Carga Frontal (16kg/35lbs) con Tecnología AI DD™ & TurboWash™ Color Silver, WO16EG2S6

Características principales:

  • AI Inverter Direct Drive™
  • TurboWash™
  • Steam™
  • Puerta de vidrio templado y elevadores en acero inoxidable
  • ThinQ™
Más

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES

  • Dimensiones: (AnchoxProfundoxAlto cm)

    64,5 x 77 x 94

  • Peso Neto

    72Kg

  • Color

    VCM “Silver Tipo Acero Inox”

  • Garantía

    10 Años motor, 1 año General

  • Código de Barras

    8806098715107

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Motor Inverter Direct Drive™

  • Sistema de Lavado 6MotionDD™

  • Tecnología AI DD™

  • Opción TurboWash™ (Acorta el tiempo de lavado)

  • Opción Pre-lavado

  • Lavado con Vapor Tecnología Steam™

  • Opción Coldwash ahorro de energía

  • Opción Añadir Prendas

  • 12 Programas de Lavado “6 Programas con Steam™”

  • 5 Niveles de temperatura de Agua

  • Nivel de Agua Automático

  • Tecnología ThinQ™

  • Eficiencia Energética

    A

  • Consumo de Energía [kWh/Mes]

    9,0

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