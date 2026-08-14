Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Lavadora Cube Pro Carga Superior, 11Kg/24Lbs, Turbo Drum, tambor en acero inoxidable, color Silver

Lavadora Cube Pro Carga Superior, 11Kg/24Lbs, Turbo Drum, tambor en acero inoxidable, color Silver

WF-T1012TP
Vista frontal de Lavadora Cube Pro Carga Superior, 11Kg/24Lbs, Turbo Drum, tambor en acero inoxidable, color Silver WF-T1012TP
Vista frontal de Lavadora Cube Pro Carga Superior, 11Kg/24Lbs, Turbo Drum, tambor en acero inoxidable, color Silver WF-T1012TP

Características principales:

  • Turbo Drum TM
  • Secado de aire
  • Tambor de acero inoxidable
  • Limpieza del tambor
Más
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad de lavado (kg)

    24 lbs

CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES

  • Color

    Silver

  • Tipo de carga

    Superior

PANTALLA

  • Demora de tiempo (hora)

    3 - 48

  • Indicador de tiempo de ejecución

CARACTERÍSTICAS ESPECIALES

  • Sistema de lavado inteligente

  • Balance automático

  • Sistema de ciclo de reserva

  • Detección de carga

Qué opina la gente

Pré-consulta instalação

Pré-consulta instalação

Consulta de preinstalación LG

Habla con un experto y asegúrate de que tu producto encaje perfectamente en tu hogar con una instalación segura. 

Consulta de preinstalación LG Conoce más

Principales ofertas