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Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 37lbs/17kg, COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX

Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 37lbs/17kg, COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX

WFS1739NHD.ASSECOL
Vista frontal de Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 37lbs/17kg, COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX WFS1739NHD.ASSECOL
LG Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 37lbs/17kg, COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX, WFS1739NHD.ASSECOL
LG Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 37lbs/17kg, COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX, WFS1739NHD.ASSECOL
LG Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 37lbs/17kg, COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX, WFS1739NHD.ASSECOL
LG Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 37lbs/17kg, COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX, WFS1739NHD.ASSECOL
LG Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 37lbs/17kg, COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX, WFS1739NHD.ASSECOL
LG Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 37lbs/17kg, COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX, WFS1739NHD.ASSECOL
LG Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 37lbs/17kg, COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX, WFS1739NHD.ASSECOL
LG Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 37lbs/17kg, COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX, WFS1739NHD.ASSECOL
LG Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 37lbs/17kg, COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX, WFS1739NHD.ASSECOL
LG Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 37lbs/17kg, COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX, WFS1739NHD.ASSECOL
LG Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 37lbs/17kg, COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX, WFS1739NHD.ASSECOL
LG Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 37lbs/17kg, COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX, WFS1739NHD.ASSECOL
Vista frontal de Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 37lbs/17kg, COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX WFS1739NHD.ASSECOL
LG Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 37lbs/17kg, COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX, WFS1739NHD.ASSECOL
LG Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 37lbs/17kg, COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX, WFS1739NHD.ASSECOL
LG Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 37lbs/17kg, COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX, WFS1739NHD.ASSECOL
LG Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 37lbs/17kg, COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX, WFS1739NHD.ASSECOL
LG Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 37lbs/17kg, COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX, WFS1739NHD.ASSECOL
LG Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 37lbs/17kg, COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX, WFS1739NHD.ASSECOL
LG Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 37lbs/17kg, COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX, WFS1739NHD.ASSECOL
LG Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 37lbs/17kg, COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX, WFS1739NHD.ASSECOL
LG Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 37lbs/17kg, COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX, WFS1739NHD.ASSECOL
LG Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 37lbs/17kg, COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX, WFS1739NHD.ASSECOL
LG Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 37lbs/17kg, COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX, WFS1739NHD.ASSECOL
LG Lavadora LG 6Motion DD, Carga Superior, 37lbs/17kg, COLOR TIPO ACERO INOX, WFS1739NHD.ASSECOL

Características principales:

  • Sistema de lavado 6MotionDD™
  • TurboShot™
  • Tina en acero inoxidable
  • Gran Capacidad
Más

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

WFS1739NHDASSECOL

Todas las especificaciones

RESUMEN

  • Tipo de lavadora

    Carga Superior

  • Sistema de lavado

    6 Motion DD

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad de lavado (kg)

    17

DIMENSIONES(ANCHO X ALTURA X PROFUNDIDAD, MM)

  • Alto

    1020

  • Profundo

    670

  • Ancho

    632

PESO(KG)

  • Neto

    61.7Kg

CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES

  • Color

    Tipo Acero Inox

  • Panel LED

    Si

  • Patas ajustables

    Si

  • Función encendido Stand By

    Si

  • Material del tambor

    Acero Inoxidable

CARACTERÍSTICAS ESPECIALES

  • Tipo de motor

    Inverter Direct Drive

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Si

  • Sistema de lavado 6 Motion DD

  • Sistema de enjuague con rociador

PROGRAMAS

  • Limpieza de tina

    Si

  • Enjuague Inteligente

  • Algodón

  • Lana

  • Favorito

  • Silencioso

    Si

  • Lavado Rápido

  • Toallas

  • Ahorro de agua

    Si

  • Edredones

    Si

OPCIONES

  • Onda Fuerte

  • Lavado Frio

  • Onda Suave

  • Secar con Aire

  • Diferir Tiempo de Lavado

  • Lavado Caliente

  • Bloqueo para Niños

  • Remojo

GARANTÍA

  • Garantía Limitada

    1 Año General, 10 Años Motor

PANTALLA

  • Tipo de pantalla

    LED

Qué opina la gente

Pré-consulta instalação

Pré-consulta instalação

Consulta de preinstalación LG

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