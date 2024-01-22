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Lavadora Motor Smart Inverter 13Kg, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum™, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior

Lavadora Motor Smart Inverter 13Kg, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum™, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior

WT13BSBP
Vista frontal de Lavadora Motor Smart Inverter 13Kg, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum™, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior WT13BSBP
LG Lavadora Motor Smart Inverter 13Kg, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum™, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior, WT13BSBP
LG Lavadora Motor Smart Inverter 13Kg, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum™, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior, WT13BSBP
LG Lavadora Motor Smart Inverter 13Kg, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum™, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior, WT13BSBP
LG Lavadora Motor Smart Inverter 13Kg, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum™, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior, WT13BSBP
LG Lavadora Motor Smart Inverter 13Kg, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum™, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior, WT13BSBP
LG Lavadora Motor Smart Inverter 13Kg, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum™, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior, WT13BSBP
LG Lavadora Motor Smart Inverter 13Kg, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum™, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior, WT13BSBP
LG Lavadora Motor Smart Inverter 13Kg, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum™, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior, WT13BSBP
LG Lavadora Motor Smart Inverter 13Kg, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum™, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior, WT13BSBP
LG Lavadora Motor Smart Inverter 13Kg, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum™, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior, WT13BSBP
Vista frontal de Lavadora Motor Smart Inverter 13Kg, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum™, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior WT13BSBP
LG Lavadora Motor Smart Inverter 13Kg, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum™, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior, WT13BSBP
LG Lavadora Motor Smart Inverter 13Kg, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum™, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior, WT13BSBP
LG Lavadora Motor Smart Inverter 13Kg, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum™, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior, WT13BSBP
LG Lavadora Motor Smart Inverter 13Kg, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum™, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior, WT13BSBP
LG Lavadora Motor Smart Inverter 13Kg, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum™, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior, WT13BSBP
LG Lavadora Motor Smart Inverter 13Kg, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum™, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior, WT13BSBP
LG Lavadora Motor Smart Inverter 13Kg, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum™, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior, WT13BSBP
LG Lavadora Motor Smart Inverter 13Kg, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum™, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior, WT13BSBP
LG Lavadora Motor Smart Inverter 13Kg, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum™, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior, WT13BSBP
LG Lavadora Motor Smart Inverter 13Kg, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum™, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior, WT13BSBP

Características principales:

  • Motor Smart Inverter con Smart Motion y 10 años de garantía en el motor
  • Tecnología Turbo Drum™
  • Smart Diagnosis™
  • LoDecibel™ & Menor Vibración
  • Smart Motion
  • Diseño sofisticado con Tapa de vidrio templado y Soft Closing Door
Más

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

CAPACIDAD
13Kg
DIMENSIONES (ALTO X ANCHO X PROFUNDO)
96 x 59 x 60.6 cm
TECNOLOGÍA PRINCIPAL
Smart Motion
BENEFICIO ADICIONAL
Motor Smart Inverter con 10 años de garantía

Todas las especificaciones

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad de lavado (kg)

    13

CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES

  • Tipo de lavadora

    Carga superior

  • Color

    Negro

  • Garantia

    10 años en el motor

CARACTERÍSTICAS ESPECIALES

  • Filtro Inteligente

  • Punch + 3

  • Turbo Drum

  • Air Dry (ropa semiseca)

  • Vidrio templado

DIMENSIONES

  • Alto (cm)

    96

  • Ancho (cm)

    59

  • Profundidad (cm)

    60.6

  • Peso

    39.175 kg

PROGRAMAS DE LAVADO

  • Programas de lavado

    8

Qué opina la gente

Pré-consulta instalação

Pré-consulta instalação

Consulta de preinstalación LG

Habla con un experto y asegúrate de que tu producto encaje perfectamente en tu hogar con una instalación segura. 

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