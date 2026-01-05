About Cookies on This Site

Lavadora Carga Superior LG 18Kg Negro TurboDrum Silencioso

WT18OVTB
Características principales:

  • Smart motion, son 3 movimientos generados con Smart Inverter para optimizar el lavado.
  • Turbo Drum : permite un lavado más poderoso y remueve hasta la mancha más difícil.
  • Motor Smart Inverter : ajustan la energía según la velocidad y la fuerza que requiere cada movimiento del tambor
  • Diseño Sofisticado : Ideal para tu espacio.
Más

Características destacadas

  • Turbo Drum, permite un lavado más poderoso y remueve hasta la mancha más difícil.
  • Filtro de pelusa ancho, captura el polvo y las pelusas más fácilmente.
  • Tapa cierre suave, puerta de cristal templado resiste a los rayones.
  • Motor Smart Inverter, ajusta la energía según la velocidad y la fuerza que requiere cada movimiento del tambor.
  • Diseño Sofisticado, ideal para tu espacio.

Resumen del producto

Lavadora LG Carga Superior 18Kg. color Negro Medio, Con la tecnología de Motor Smart Inverter proporciona un lavado silencioso y potente reduciendo las vibraciones y el ruido para una mayor tranquilidad en el hogar, evita el desgaste de las prendas gracias a los tres movimientos de lavado que se adaptan a cada tipo de tejido, Su diseño delgado y duradero ofrece mayor comodidad, seguridad, eficacia e innovación. Adquiere la tuya aquí!

Eficiencia en cada lavado, funcionamiento silencioso en cada centrifugado

El Motor™ LG Smart Inverter proporciona un lavado silencioso y potente.

Diseñado para una mejor experiencia de lavado

1° Niña durmiendo con oso

Reduce las vibraciones y el ruido

Mayor tranquilidad en el hogar

2° Lavadora con imagen de tina

TurboDrum™

Potente y suave a la vez

3° Se muestra 3 tipos de moviemiento del lavado

Smart motion

Lavado con tres movimientos

4° Imagen cerrando tapa de lavadora

Durabilidad

Tapa fuerte, suave cierre

Smart Inverter

Reduce las vibraciones y el ruido

El Motor™ LG Smart Inverter funciona de forma suave y silenciosa.

Muestra la tina de la lavadora con flechas girando en direcciones opuestas. Pata legal

TurboDrum™

Lavado potente, cuidado suave

TurboDrum™ proporciona un lavado potente, eliminando la suciedad difícil con un poderoso chorro de agua.

Tina de lavadora con flechas contrarias y demostración de 3 movimientos al lavar.

Smart Motion

Lavado avanzado de triple movimiento

Presenta tres movimientos adaptados a cada tipo de tejido: Agitación, Rotación y Balanceo

Puerta de cierre suave resistente a los rayones

Su diseño delgado y duradero ofrece mayor comodidad, seguridad, eficacia e innovación.

Filtro de pelusa ancho que proporciona ropa limpia

El filtro de pelusas captura el polvo y las pelusas, manteniendo la ropa y el tambor limpios.

Muestra imagen de filtro atrapapeluza dentro de la tina de la lavadora

Silenciosa poderosa, con un diseño elegante, diseñada para durar

Preguntas Frecuentes

Q.

¿Cuáles son los mejores kg para una lavadora?

A.

LG recomienda una lavadora con una capacidad de tambor de 8-9 kg para un hogar de tamaño promedio. Considere un modelo más grande de 11-13 kg para una familia numerosa o si genera cargas de ropa especialmente grandes. Los modelos más grandes también pueden hacer frente a un edredón de hasta tamaño king-size. Recuerde que la innovadora tecnología de LG permite que nuestros electrodomésticos ofrezcan una mayor capacidad con el mismo tamaño de lavadora.

Q.

¿Por qué mi Tina está llena de polvo y pelusas? 

A.

1. El polvo generado durante el lavado se filtra a través de un filtro de limpieza. Si el filtro de limpieza está lleno, es posible que el polvo no se filtre correctamente. El filtro de limpieza puede limpiarse manualmente antes de cada lavado para evitar que la máquina deje polvo y pelusas en la ropa.

2. 2. Separe la ropa blanca y de color de la ropa negra y de la que produce pelusa. Lávelas en cargas diferentes para evitar aún más el polvo y las pelusas no deseados en su colada.

Q.

[IE] ¿Qué debo hacer cuando me encuentro con este error?

A.

1. Se produce cuando la tina de lavado no se llena de agua durante un determinado periodo de tiempo.

2. Compruebe si la llave está cerrada o la manguera de agua no está conectada

3. Compruebe si la manguera de suministro de agua está presionada o doblada

4. Compruebe si la manguera de suministro de agua está congelada debido al frío

Q.

[OE] ¿Qué debo hacer cuando me encuentro con este error?

A.

1. Si la manguera de desagüe está enrollada o doblada, o si la manguera de desagüe está instalada demasiado alta, es posible que el flujo de agua se interrumpa y que el agua no drene bien. En este caso, asegúrese de que la manguera de desagüe no esté a más de 6 cm del suelo y colóquela de forma que la parte inferior de la manguera caiga uniformemente, sin obstrucciones.

2. Asegúrese de que la manguera de desagüe no esté obstruida con polvo u otras sustancias.

3. 3. Compruebe si la manguera de desagüe se ha congelado debido al frío.

Q.

[De] ¿Qué debo hacer cuando me encuentro con este error?

A.

Si la válvula donde se suministra el agua de origen o la válvula dispensadora del llave están cerradas, las funciones de esterilización de la tubería de agua y de esterilización de la salida de agua no funcionarán. Abra la válvula de suministro de agua o la válvula dispensadora.

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

WT18OVTB
Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)
18
Dimensiones del producto(An. x AI. x Prof. mm)
632x970x670
Tipo de pantalla
Botones Duros y Pantalla LED
Diagnóstico inteligente

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

  • Dimensiones del producto(An. x AI. x Prof. mm)

    632x970x670

  • Peso (kg)

    39,0

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Color exterior

    Negro Brillante

  • Tipo de tapa

    Vidrio Templado

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

    18

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Tipo de pantalla

    Botones Duros y Pantalla LED

  • Tipo de Indicador

    88

  • Temporizador de inicio

    No

  • Indicador de bloqueo de puerta

    No

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Tipo de lavadora

    Carga Superior

  • Inteligencia Artificial: AI DD

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    No

  • Motor de Smart Inverter

  • 6 Motion DD

    No

  • Smart Motion

  • Vapor

    No

  • TurboWash 3D

    No

  • TurboWash

    No

  • TurboDrum

  • JetSpray

    No

  • WaveForce

    No

  • 4-Way Agitator

    No

  • ezDispense

    No

  • ColdWash

  • Sistema antivibración TrueBalance

    No

  • Golpe + 3

    No

  • Caída de agua lateral

  • Filtro de pelusas inoxidable

    No

  • Filtro de pelusa

  • Puerta con cerrado suave

  • Opción añadir más prendas

    No

  • Señal de ciclo finalizado

  • Reinicio automático

  • Sensor de carga "LoadSense"

  • Detección de espuma

    No

  • Nivel de agua

    Auto/Manual

  • Sensor de vibración

    No

  • Patas niveladoras

  • Tambor de acero inoxidable

    No

  • Tambor de acero semi-inoxidable

  • Suministro de agua (caliente/fría)

    Caliente & Fría

  • Tambor texturizado

PROGRAMAS

  • Cuidado de manchas

    No

  • Cuidado de alergias

    No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Conectividad y Smart IoT: ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Arranque remoto y monitoreo de ciclo

    No

  • Ciclos adicionales descargables

    No

  • Diagnóstico inteligente

  • Monitoreo de energía

    No

  • Asistente de Limpieza de tina

  • Emparejamiento inteligente

    No

Qué opina la gente

