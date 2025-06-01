Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Combo Lavadora 19kg - AIDD - ThinQ & Parlante Grab IA

Combo Lavadora 19kg - AIDD - ThinQ & Parlante Grab IA

WT19MVT.GRABLG
  • Bundle image
  • front view
  • front view
Bundle image
front view
front view

Características principales:

  • Smart Motion : ajustan la energía según la velocidad y la fuerza
  • Turbo Drum : permite un lavado más poderoso y remueve hasta la mancha más difícil.
  • Motor Smart Inverter : ajustan la energía según la velocidad y la fuerza que requiere cada
  • Llévalo fácil con diseño ergonómico
  • Diseño ultra resistente y portátil
  • 20h de música en cualquier lugar
Más

Beneficios de este producto

  • Smart Motion : ajustan la energía según la velocidad y la fuerza
  • Turbo Drum : permite un lavado más poderoso y remueve hasta la mancha más difícil.
  • Motor Smart Inverter : ajustan la energía según la velocidad y la fuerza que requiere cada
  • Llévalo fácil con diseño ergonómico
  • Diseño ultra resistente y portátil
  • 20h de música en cualquier lugar

Descubre más sobre este producto

Lavadora LG Carga Superior 19 Kg. color Negro Medio, Con la tecnologia de Motor Smart Inverter proporciona un lavado silencioso y potente reduciendo las vibraciones y el ruiido para una mayor tranquilidad en el hogar, evita el desgaste de las prendas gracias a los tres movientos de lavado que se adaptan a cada tipo de tejido, sonido inteligente con IA, diseñado con maestría por Peerless, Portabilidad y Resistencia Total ¡Compra Ahora!

Muestra la imagen del interior de la lavadora

Eficiencia en cada lavado, funcionamiento silencioso en cada centrifugado

El Motor™ LG Smart Inverter proporciona un lavado silencioso y potente.

Diseñado para una mejor experiencia de lavado

Una niña está acostada en la cama con un peluche en los brazos.

Reduce las vibraciones y el ruido

Mayor tranquilidad en el hogar

El tambor de la lavadora muestra cómo funciona

TurboDrum™

Potente y suave a la vez

En el fondo, hay una lavadora, y en frente, hay una ropa limpia y un icono de movimiento de la lavadora en él

Smart motion

Lavado con tres movimientos

La tapa de la lavadora se muestra abierta

Durabilidad

Tapa fuerte, suave cierre

Smart Motion

Lavado avanzado de triple movimiento

Presenta tres movimientos adaptados a cada tipo de tejido: Agitación, Rotación y Balanceo

Una niña está acostada en la cama con un peluche en los brazos.

Smart Inverter

Reduce las vibraciones y el ruido

El Motor™ LG Smart Inverter funciona de forma suave y silenciosa.

will.i.am, con un atuendo negro y gafas de sol, está sosteniendo el xboom Grab hacia el frente.

 Sonido signature xboom en colaboración con will.i.am

 Presentamos el nuevo xboom Grab, creado en colaboración con will.i.am. Experimenta un sonido diseñado por el experto, plasmado en un estilo único.

Sonido inteligente con IA, diseñado con maestría por Peerless.

Creado con un tweeter de cúpula de 16 mm de Peerless, un fabricante danés de unidades de audio de alta gama con más de un siglo de experiencia, para una calidad de sonido excepcional. Disfruta de un sonido vibrante y dinámico, ideal para su uso al aire libre.

*El video es para fines demostrativos.

El xboom Grab está sobre una roca con musgo. En la parte superior derecha está el logo de estándar militar.

Hecho para cualquier terreno, certificado por cumplir con el estándar militar.

Diseñado para moverse contigo, con sonido que supera cualquier desafio. Probado según los estándares militares de EE. UU. y demostrado que supera las 7 pruebas de durabilidad. 

*Los resultados o el rendimiento reales pueden variar dependiendo del entorno de uso.

**Detalles de las pruebas militares

Estándar de prueba: MIL-STD-810H

Parámetros de prueba: Alta temperatura, lluvia, vibración, impacto, rocío de agua salada, polvo de arena e inundación

Resultado de la certificación: APROBADO

Fecha de certificación: 18 de diciembre de 2024

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

Número de Canales

2.1ch (2Way)

Potencia de salida

20 W + 10 W

FORMATO DE AUDIO

AAC

SBC

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

8806096327371

CONVENIENTE

Indicador de batería

Aplicación Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

Iluminación

Multipunto

Party Link (Modo Dual)

Party Link (Modo Multi)

Altavoz del teléfono

Gestor de actualizaciones (FOTA)

Comandos de voz (asistente de Google, Siri)

Resistente al agua y a salpicaduras

IP67

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

Caja de cartón

254,5 x 117,0 x 125,0 mm

Altavoz

211,0 x 71,6 x 70,0 mm

EQ

AI Sound

Bass Boost

Custom (App)

Estándar

CONSUMO DE ENERGÍA

Modo de encendido

10 W

Modo de espera

0.3 W

FUENTE DE ALIMENTACIÓN

USB tipo C

ALTAVOZ

Radiador pasivo

Si(2)

Tamaño de la unidad de agudos

16 mm x 1

Tipo de unidad de tweeter

Cúpula

Unidad Woofer

80 x 45 mm

PESO

Peso bruto

1,1 kg

Peso Neto

0,7 kg

ACCESORIO

Correa

Cable USB tipo C

Tarjeta de garantía

BATERÍA

Tiempo de carga de la batería (Hrs)

3

Duración de la batería (Hrs)

20

CONECTIVIDAD

Versión Bluetooth

5.3

RESUMEN

Imprimir

Dimension (mm)

COTA LAVADORA WT19MVTB
Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)
632x970x670
Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)
19
Smart Motion
TurboDrum

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

632x970x670

Peso (kg)

39,0

CAPACIDAD

Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

19

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

Tipo de pantalla

Botones Duros y Pantalla LED

Indicador de figura

88

CARACTERÍSTICAS

AI DD

No

Reinicio automático

ColdWash

Tambor interior grabado

Señal de fin de ciclo

Inverter DirectDrive

No

Patas niveladoras

Filtro de pelusas

Sensor de carga

Tambor de acero semi-inoxidable

Caída de agua lateral

Motor de Smart Inverter

Smart Motion

Puerta con cerrado suave

Filtro de pelusas inoxidable

No

Tambor de acero inoxidable

No

Steam

No

TurboDrum

Tipo

Lavadora de carga superior

Sensor de Vibración

No

Entrada de agua (caliente/fría)

Calor y frío

Nivel de agua

Auto/Manual

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

Color de cuerpo

Negro

Tipo de tapa

Opacidad

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

Arranque remoto y monitor de ciclo

No

Diagnóstico inteligente

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

Limpiador Tub Clean

Qué opina la gente

