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LAVADORA CARGA SUPERIOR | 6 MOTION | 21 KG

LAVADORA CARGA SUPERIOR | 6 MOTION | 21 KG

WT21VSS6
Vista frontal de LAVADORA CARGA SUPERIOR | 6 MOTION | 21 KG WT21VSS6
LG LAVADORA CARGA SUPERIOR | 6 MOTION | 21 KG, WT21VSS6
LG LAVADORA CARGA SUPERIOR | 6 MOTION | 21 KG, WT21VSS6
LG LAVADORA CARGA SUPERIOR | 6 MOTION | 21 KG, WT21VSS6
LG LAVADORA CARGA SUPERIOR | 6 MOTION | 21 KG, WT21VSS6
LG LAVADORA CARGA SUPERIOR | 6 MOTION | 21 KG, WT21VSS6
LG LAVADORA CARGA SUPERIOR | 6 MOTION | 21 KG, WT21VSS6
LG LAVADORA CARGA SUPERIOR | 6 MOTION | 21 KG, WT21VSS6
LG LAVADORA CARGA SUPERIOR | 6 MOTION | 21 KG, WT21VSS6
Vista frontal de LAVADORA CARGA SUPERIOR | 6 MOTION | 21 KG WT21VSS6
LG LAVADORA CARGA SUPERIOR | 6 MOTION | 21 KG, WT21VSS6
LG LAVADORA CARGA SUPERIOR | 6 MOTION | 21 KG, WT21VSS6
LG LAVADORA CARGA SUPERIOR | 6 MOTION | 21 KG, WT21VSS6
LG LAVADORA CARGA SUPERIOR | 6 MOTION | 21 KG, WT21VSS6
LG LAVADORA CARGA SUPERIOR | 6 MOTION | 21 KG, WT21VSS6
LG LAVADORA CARGA SUPERIOR | 6 MOTION | 21 KG, WT21VSS6
LG LAVADORA CARGA SUPERIOR | 6 MOTION | 21 KG, WT21VSS6
LG LAVADORA CARGA SUPERIOR | 6 MOTION | 21 KG, WT21VSS6

Características principales:

  • Motor Direct Drive
  • 6 Motion DD
  • 21 Kg

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES

  • Tipo

    Lavadora

  • Tipo de carga

    Superior

CAPACIDAD&LT;SUP&GT;&LT;/SUP&GT;

  • Capacidad Total

    21 kg

  • Capacidad de lavado

    21 kg

DESIGN

  • Color

    Deluxe Steel

  • Tipo de Panel

    LED a prueba de agua

  • Tipo de tina

    Acero Inoxidable

PROGRAMA DE LAVADO

  • No. De programas de lavado

    12

  • Ciclos a vapor

    Si

  • Tub Clean (auto limpieza de la tina)

    Si

SISTEMA DE LAVADO Y TECNOLOGÍA

  • Motor LG Direct Drive™

    Si

  • 6 Motion DD™

    Si

  • Turbo Wash

    Si

  • WaveForce™ Technology

    Si

  • Jet Spray

    Si

FUNCIONES

  • Smart Diagnosis™

    Si

ESPECIFICACIONES FÍSICAS

  • Dimensiones Lavadora mm (Ancho x Alto x Profundo)

    690 x 1023 x 740

Qué opina la gente

Pré-consulta instalação

Pré-consulta instalação

Consulta de preinstalación LG

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