Cambia tu nevera por la LG que has soñado


Red verde


Valido desde el 22 de Mayo hasta el 18 de Junio de 2024

¡Te damos $300.000
para renovar tu nevera!


Únete al programa de sustitución de nevera LG y recibe

beneficios exclusivos entregando tu nevera vieja.

Aplica términos y condiciones

  1.

    Comunícate con Red Verde (+57) 317 405 0510 o (601) 4431940


  2.

    Pregunta por el programa de sustitución de LG


  3.

    Valida la inscripción al programa compartiendo recibo publico e imágenes de la nevera completa a sustituir


  1.

    Red Verde confirmará la cita para la recolección de la nevera antigua


  2.

    Red Verde confirma a LG el cumplimiento de los requisitos.


  3.

    LG se comunicará contigo para darte el beneficio


  4.

    Compra la nevera LG a través de LG.com/co con tu cupón exclusivo



Consulta los terminos y condiciones>>

