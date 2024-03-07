We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Valido desde el 22 de Mayo hasta el 18 de Junio de 2024
¡Te damos $300.000
para renovar tu nevera!
Únete al programa de sustitución de nevera LG y recibe
beneficios exclusivos entregando tu nevera vieja.
Aplica términos y condiciones