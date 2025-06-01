Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
El logotipo de LG Smart TV AI y el de Apple TV+ aparecen uno junto al otro. En la LG TV, se muestran miniaturas de cuatro programas de televisión debajo del logotipo de Apple TV+ (Severance, The Studio, The Gorge y Your Friends and Neighbors).

Obtén Apple TV+ por $7.900 al mes durante 3 meses

Canjea antes del 07/07/25. Solo tienes que abrir la aplicación Apple TV en tu LG TV para hacer el canje.

Fáciles de canjear

Solo tienes que abrir la aplicación Apple TV en tu LG TV para hacer el canje.

La pantalla de inicio de LG webOS muestra un recuadro negro con el logotipo de Apple TV

Disfruta mucho contenido original de Apple y nuevos estrenos cada semana

En la LG TV, se muestran miniaturas de cuatro programas de televisión debajo del logotipo de Apple TV+ (Severance, The Studio, The Gorge y Your Friends and Neighbors).

Vive Apple TV+ con la tecnología Dolby

Disfruta del contenido original de Apple con el poder de Dolby Vision y Dolby Atmos.

Miniatura del programa de televisión Severance con el logotipo de Dolby Vision a la izquierda y Dolby Atmos a la derecha.

*Oferta válida hasta el 07/07/2025. Promoción disponible a través de la app Apple TV en pantallas Smart TV LG 4K y 8K (modelos 2018 a 2025), StandbyME, StandbyME GO y StandbyME 2. Sólo para suscripciones a Apple TV+ en tu región, nuevas o reactivadas, que cumplan con los requisitos. El plan se renovará automáticamente al precio mensual de tu región hasta que se cancele. Aplican términos.

Se coloca imagen de LG TV con relleno OLED

Descubre un mundo de contenido en tu LG TV

Descubre un mundo de contenido en tu LG TV Más información