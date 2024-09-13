Lavadora LG Carga Superior con Agitador Inverter DD con TurboWash3D™ 23 Kg color Silver (VCM), "Ropa completamente limpia en solo 37 minutos"

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Lavadora Carga Superior Agitiator-23Kg/50lbs-TurboWash 3D- Acero Plata

Lavadora Carga Superior Agitiator-23Kg/50lbs-TurboWash 3D- Acero Plata

WT23VT6HA
Vista frontal de Lavadora Carga Superior Agitiator-23Kg/50lbs-TurboWash 3D- Acero Plata WT23VT6HA
Lavadora LG WT23VT6HA vista frontal izquierda.
Lavadora LG WT23VT6HA vista frontal con puerta abierta.
Lavadora LG WT23VT6HA vista frontal izquierda desde arriba con puerta abierta.
Lavadora LG WT23VT6HA vista frontal acercamiento al tanque desde afuera.
Lavadora LG WT23VT6HA vista frontal izquierda acercamiento al tanque de jabón.
Lavadora LG WT23VT6HA vista frontal con acercamiento al tanque.
Lavadora LG WT23VT6HA vista superior del tanque desde lejos.
Lavadora LG WT23VT6HA vista superior.
Lavadora LG WT23VT6HA vista frontal del panel de control.
Lavadora LG WT23VT6HA vista lateral izquierda del panel de control.
Lavadora LG WT23VT6HA vista lateral.
Lavadora LG WT23VT6HA vista trasera.
Lavadora LG WT23VT6HA tarjeta de consumo energético.
Vista frontal de Lavadora Carga Superior Agitiator-23Kg/50lbs-TurboWash 3D- Acero Plata WT23VT6HA
Lavadora LG WT23VT6HA vista frontal izquierda.
Lavadora LG WT23VT6HA vista frontal con puerta abierta.
Lavadora LG WT23VT6HA vista frontal izquierda desde arriba con puerta abierta.
Lavadora LG WT23VT6HA vista frontal acercamiento al tanque desde afuera.
Lavadora LG WT23VT6HA vista frontal izquierda acercamiento al tanque de jabón.
Lavadora LG WT23VT6HA vista frontal con acercamiento al tanque.
Lavadora LG WT23VT6HA vista superior del tanque desde lejos.
Lavadora LG WT23VT6HA vista superior.
Lavadora LG WT23VT6HA vista frontal del panel de control.
Lavadora LG WT23VT6HA vista lateral izquierda del panel de control.
Lavadora LG WT23VT6HA vista lateral.
Lavadora LG WT23VT6HA vista trasera.
Lavadora LG WT23VT6HA tarjeta de consumo energético.

Características principales:

  • Agitador 4-Way™
  • Motor Inverter Direct Drive™
  • Sistema de lavado TurboWash3D™
  • Función llenado extra (Deep Fill)
  • ThinQ™, Conectividad Wifi
Más

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

COTA WT23VT6HA
Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)
690 x 1 130 x 730
Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)
23
4-Way Agitator
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Todas las especificaciones

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

  • Dimensiones del producto(An. x AI. x Prof. mm)

    690 x 1 130 x 730

  • Peso (kg)

    59,0

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

    23

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Temporizador de inicio

    1-19 horas

  • Tipo de pantalla

    LED dial + táctil

  • Indicador de bloqueo de puerta

  • Tipo de Indicador

    18:88

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • 4-Way Agitator

  • 6 Motion DD

  • Opción añadir más prendas

  • Inteligencia Artificial: AI DD

    No

  • Reinicio automático

  • ColdWash

  • Tambor texturizado

  • Señal de ciclo finalizado

  • ezDispense

    No

  • Detección de espuma

  • Inverter DirectDrive

  • JetSpray

  • Patas niveladoras

  • Sensor de carga "LoadSense"

  • Tambor de acero semi-inoxidable

    No

  • Puerta con cerrado suave

  • Tambor de acero inoxidable

  • Vapor

    No

  • TurboWash

  • Sistema antivibración TrueBalance

  • TurboDrum

  • TurboWash 3D

  • Tipo de lavadora

    Lavadora de carga superior

  • Sensor de vibración

    No

  • Suministro de agua (caliente/fría)

    Calor y frío

  • Nivel de agua

    Auto

  • WaveForce

    No

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Color exterior

    Acero Inoxidable

  • Tipo de tapa

    Cristal templado

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Ciclos adicionales descargables

  • Monitoreo de energía

  • Arranque remoto y monitoreo de ciclo

  • Diagnóstico inteligente

  • Conectividad y Smart IoT: ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

  • Asistente de Limpieza de tina

  • Emparejamiento Inteligente

Qué opina la gente

Pré-consulta instalação

Pré-consulta instalação

Consulta de preinstalación LG

Habla con un experto y asegúrate de que tu producto encaje perfectamente en tu hogar con una instalación segura. 

Consulta de preinstalación LG Conoce más

Principales ofertas