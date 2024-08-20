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Lavadora LG Carga Superior Inverter DD con sistema 6 Motion DD 25 Kg - Silver

Lavadora LG Carga Superior Inverter DD con sistema 6 Motion DD 25 Kg - Silver

WT25VT6HK
Vista frontal de Lavadora LG Carga Superior Inverter DD con sistema 6 Motion DD 25 Kg - Silver WT25VT6HK
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior Inverter DD con sistema 6 Motion DD 25 Kg - Silver, WT25VT6HK
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior Inverter DD con sistema 6 Motion DD 25 Kg - Silver, WT25VT6HK
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior Inverter DD con sistema 6 Motion DD 25 Kg - Silver, WT25VT6HK
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior Inverter DD con sistema 6 Motion DD 25 Kg - Silver, WT25VT6HK
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior Inverter DD con sistema 6 Motion DD 25 Kg - Silver, WT25VT6HK
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior Inverter DD con sistema 6 Motion DD 25 Kg - Silver, WT25VT6HK
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior Inverter DD con sistema 6 Motion DD 25 Kg - Silver, WT25VT6HK
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior Inverter DD con sistema 6 Motion DD 25 Kg - Silver, WT25VT6HK
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior Inverter DD con sistema 6 Motion DD 25 Kg - Silver, WT25VT6HK
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior Inverter DD con sistema 6 Motion DD 25 Kg - Silver, WT25VT6HK
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior Inverter DD con sistema 6 Motion DD 25 Kg - Silver, WT25VT6HK
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior Inverter DD con sistema 6 Motion DD 25 Kg - Silver, WT25VT6HK
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior Inverter DD con sistema 6 Motion DD 25 Kg - Silver, WT25VT6HK
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior Inverter DD con sistema 6 Motion DD 25 Kg - Silver, WT25VT6HK
Vista frontal de Lavadora LG Carga Superior Inverter DD con sistema 6 Motion DD 25 Kg - Silver WT25VT6HK
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior Inverter DD con sistema 6 Motion DD 25 Kg - Silver, WT25VT6HK
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior Inverter DD con sistema 6 Motion DD 25 Kg - Silver, WT25VT6HK
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior Inverter DD con sistema 6 Motion DD 25 Kg - Silver, WT25VT6HK
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior Inverter DD con sistema 6 Motion DD 25 Kg - Silver, WT25VT6HK
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior Inverter DD con sistema 6 Motion DD 25 Kg - Silver, WT25VT6HK
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior Inverter DD con sistema 6 Motion DD 25 Kg - Silver, WT25VT6HK
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior Inverter DD con sistema 6 Motion DD 25 Kg - Silver, WT25VT6HK
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior Inverter DD con sistema 6 Motion DD 25 Kg - Silver, WT25VT6HK
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior Inverter DD con sistema 6 Motion DD 25 Kg - Silver, WT25VT6HK
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior Inverter DD con sistema 6 Motion DD 25 Kg - Silver, WT25VT6HK
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior Inverter DD con sistema 6 Motion DD 25 Kg - Silver, WT25VT6HK
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior Inverter DD con sistema 6 Motion DD 25 Kg - Silver, WT25VT6HK
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior Inverter DD con sistema 6 Motion DD 25 Kg - Silver, WT25VT6HK
LG Lavadora LG Carga Superior Inverter DD con sistema 6 Motion DD 25 Kg - Silver, WT25VT6HK

Características principales:

  • Sistema de lavado 6MotionDD
  • Sistema LG TurboDrum™
  • Auto Pre-Lavado
  • Autodiagnóstico con Smart Diagnosis™
  • Motor Inverter Direct Drive
Más

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

Todas las especificaciones

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad (Kg)

    25

SISTEMA DE LAVADO Y TECNOLOGÍA

  • Motor LG Direct Drive™

    Si

  • Sistema de lavado 6 Motion DD™

    Si

  • Sistema anti vibración True Balance™

    Si

  • Jet Spray

    Si

  • Sistema LG TurboDrum™

    Si

FUNCIONES

  • Autodiagnósitco con Smart Diagnosis™

    Si

ESPECIFICACIONES FÍSICAS

  • Dimensiones mm(Ancho x Profundo x Alto)

    690 x 730 x 1130mm

  • Peso (Kg)

    58,33

PROGRAMAS DE LAVADO

  • No. De programas de lavado

    8

  • Cold Wash™

    Si

  • Tub Clean

    Si

  • Auto Pre lavado

    Si

  • Nivel de Agua

    Sensor automático

SEGURIDAD Y OTRAS FUNCIONES

  • Seguro para niños

    Si

DISEÑO

  • Color

    Silver

  • Tipo de panel

    Display Touch

  • Tipo de puerta

    DIAMOND GLASS

  • Tipo de pulsador

    Pulsador

  • Puerta con sistema a prueba de rebote

    Si

Qué opina la gente

Pré-consulta instalação

Pré-consulta instalação

Consulta de preinstalación LG

Habla con un experto y asegúrate de que tu producto encaje perfectamente en tu hogar con una instalación segura. 

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