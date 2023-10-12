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Lavadora LG Motor Smart Inverter, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum®, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior, 20lbs/9kg, color Gris

Lavadora LG Motor Smart Inverter, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum®, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior, 20lbs/9kg, color Gris

WT9DPB
Vista frontal de Lavadora LG Motor Smart Inverter, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum®, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior, 20lbs/9kg, color Gris WT9DPB
LG Lavadora LG Motor Smart Inverter, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum®, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior, 20lbs/9kg, color Gris, WT9DPB
LG Lavadora LG Motor Smart Inverter, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum®, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior, 20lbs/9kg, color Gris, WT9DPB
LG Lavadora LG Motor Smart Inverter, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum®, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior, 20lbs/9kg, color Gris, WT9DPB
LG Lavadora LG Motor Smart Inverter, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum®, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior, 20lbs/9kg, color Gris, WT9DPB
Vista frontal de Lavadora LG Motor Smart Inverter, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum®, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior, 20lbs/9kg, color Gris WT9DPB
LG Lavadora LG Motor Smart Inverter, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum®, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior, 20lbs/9kg, color Gris, WT9DPB
LG Lavadora LG Motor Smart Inverter, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum®, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior, 20lbs/9kg, color Gris, WT9DPB
LG Lavadora LG Motor Smart Inverter, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum®, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior, 20lbs/9kg, color Gris, WT9DPB
LG Lavadora LG Motor Smart Inverter, Smart Motion+Turbo Drum®, Pre-lavado+Normal, Carga Superior, 20lbs/9kg, color Gris, WT9DPB

Características principales:

    Imprimir

    Todas las especificaciones

    RESUMEN

    • Tipo de lavadora

      Carga Superior

    • Sistema de lavado

      Turbo Drum®

    CAPACIDAD

    • Capacidad de lavado (kg)

      9

    CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES

    • Color

      Gris

    • Panel LED

      Si

    • Patas ajustables

      Si

    CARACTERÍSTICAS ESPECIALES

    • Motor Smart Inverter

    • Sistema de lavado Turbo Drum®

    • Smart Diagnosis

      Si

    • Cascadas Laterales

    • Filtro Inteligente

      SI

    • Panel de Control Resistente

      SI

    • Tapa en vidrio templado con cierre suave

      No

    • LoDecibel™ y Menos Vibración

    • Conexión Electrica Ecologica

    PROGRAMAS

    • Normal

      SI

    • Prelavado+Normal

      SI

    • Lana

    • Lavado Rápido

    • Edredones

      Si

    • Limpieza Extra

      SI

    • Silencioso

      Si

    OPCIONES

    • Nivel de Suciedad

      SI

    • Nivel de Agua

      SI

    • Diferir Tiempo de Lavado

    • Centrifugado

      SI

    • Alarma Encendido/Apagado

      SI

    • Girar

      SI

    • Secar con Aire

    • Opción de Lavado

      SI

    • Temperatura

      SI

    • Enjuague

      SI

    • Reserva

      SI

    • Bloqueo para Niños

      Si

    GARANTÍA

    • Garantía Limitada

      1 Año General, 10 Años Motor

    PESO

    • Peso Neto [Kg]

      34

    DIMENSIONES

    • Alto (mm)

      935

    • Profundo (mm)

      540

    • Ancho (mm)

      540

    Qué opina la gente

    Pré-consulta instalação

    Pré-consulta instalação

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