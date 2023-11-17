About Cookies on This Site

Haneeth de cordero con arroz

Total: 95 minutos

Porciones: 4~6

Ingredientes

¡Hazlo ahora!

Paso 1

Frota dos cucharadas de aceite de oliva por toda la carne. Luego sazona con dos cucharadas de especia Haneeth y una cucharada de sal.

Paso 2

Coloca una sartén grande en la estufa a fuego medio-alto y calienta la cucharada restante de aceite de oliva en ella.

Paso 3

Agrega el cordero y marca los lados hasta que se doren (aproximadamente 3 minutos por cada lado deberían ser suficientes).

Paso 4

Toma una olla y coloca tres dientes de ajo, la mitad de las cebollas en rodajas, el pimiento y el tomate en una capa uniforme en el fondo.

Paso 5

Luego, coloca los trozos de cordero dorados sobre el lecho de verduras.

Paso 6

Cubre con otros tres dientes de ajo, las cebollas en rodajas restantes, las hojas de lima kaffir, el pimiento y el tomate.

Paso 7

Cubre las verduras con las hojas de plátano restantes (si las estás usando).

Paso 8

Vierte media taza de agua en la olla. Cubre la olla y cocina los ingredientes con la configuración de carne de res o cordero durante 35 minutos.

Paso 9

Cuando el temporizador de la olla a presión esté terminado, libera la presión de la olla usando la válvula de liberación rápida para quitar la tapa de manera segura.

Paso 10

Precalienta el horno a 350 ℉ (180 °C) y transfiere con cuidado los trozos de cordero a una bandeja para asar. Coloca la bandeja en el horno durante 10 minutos.

Paso 11

Filtra el contenido de la olla en una jarra medidora grande con un filtro y retira la grasa para usar en el arroz.

Paso 12

En la jarra medidora que contiene el caldo reservado, agrega suficiente agua para hacer 4.5 tazas.

Paso 1

Mientras se asa el cordero, puedes preparar el arroz para el Haneeth.

Paso 2

En una olla grande o en una olla arrocera, calienta la grasa que quitaste del caldo. Agrega más aceite de oliva si es necesario, para hacer aproximadamente tres cucharadas.

Paso 3

Ahora agrega los cinco dientes de ajo restantes a la olla y saltea hasta que el ajo esté dorado.

Paso 4

Luego, agrega las cebollas picadas y los chiles verdes salteados durante 2 a 3 minutos o hasta que las cebollas estén suaves.

