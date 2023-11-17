About Cookies on This Site

Recetas impresionantes en un instante

SOLO MICROONDAS

Sopa de pollo sin especias

Curry de pollo

Arroz con azafrán

Biryani con verduras

Batatas asadas

Brigadeiro

Macarrones

Mandioca

Sopa de cebolla francesa

Risotto

Papas rellenas al horno

Tomates rellenos

Borsch

Carne en ollas

Pelmeni

Trucha con verduras

Hojas de uva

Kabsa

Arroz con leche

MÁS PARRILLA

Panceta de cerdo estofada

Calamares salteados con polvo de curry

Brochetas de carne

Salgadinhos

Muslos de pollo con ciruelas pasas

Filete de cerdo con tocino y berenjena

Stroganoff de carne

Kulebyaka con salmón

Calabacín relleno

Horno

Pollo asado al limón y hierbas

Haneeth de cordero con arroz

Patatas gratinadas clásicas con queso

Pizza de verduras asadas

Pastel de manzana continental

Galletas de chispas de chocolate y almendras

