Patatas gratinadas clásicas con queso

Total: 40 minutos

Porciones: 6

Ingredientes

¡Hazlo ahora!

Paso 1

Paso 1

Calienta el horno a 390 ℉ (200 °C). Pon las patatas en una cacerola y cúbrelas con agua.

Paso 2

Paso 2

Deja hervir a fuego medio-alto. Baja el fuego a medio, cubre y continúa hirviendo durante unos 10 a 15 minutos.

Paso 3

Paso 3

Mientras tanto, en una cacerola mediana, derrite cuatro cucharadas de mantequilla a fuego medio.

Paso 4

Paso 4

Agrega la harina y revuelve hasta que esté homogéneo y burbujeante. Agrega la leche y continúa cocinando y revolviendo, hasta que espese.

Paso 5

Paso 5

Espolvorea los quesos cheddar y parmesano o romano reservados sobre la mezcla de papa. Derrite la mantequilla restante y mezcla con el pan rallado. Espolvorea uniformemente sobre la capa de queso.

Paso 6

Paso 6

Hornea por 15 minutos, luego enciende el horno para asar y asa durante un minuto más o menos, hasta que esté bien dorado.

Paso 1

Paso 7

Agrega las papas escurridas y revuelve suavemente para cubrir completamente. Transfiere la mezcla de papa a la fuente para hornear preparada.

Paso 2

Paso 8

Espolvorea los quesos cheddar y parmesano o romano reservados sobre la mezcla de papa. Derrite la mantequilla restante y mezcla con el pan rallado. Espolvorea uniformemente sobre la capa de queso.

Paso 3

Paso 9

Hornea por 15 minutos, luego enciende el horno para asar y asa durante un minuto más o menos, hasta que esté bien dorado.

