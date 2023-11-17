About Cookies on This Site

Pizza de verduras asadas

Total: 40 minutos

Porciones: 5

Ingredientes

Headline can be up to 200 characters.

Body Copy is no limit

¡Hazlo ahora!

Paso 1

Coloca los champiñones, la cebolla y los pimientos en una bandeja para hornear o una bandeja para hornear forrada con papel de aluminio resistente.

Paso 2

Combina aceite, ajo, orégano, tomillo y romero; rocía las verduras y revuelve para cubrir.

Paso 3

Tapa y hornea a 390 ℉ (200 °C) durante 20 minutos.

Paso 4

Para la salsa, combina la albahaca, el aceite, el queso parmesano y el ajo.

Paso 5

Cubre y procesa hasta que quede suave, raspando los lados con frecuencia.

Paso 6

Coloca la base en una bandeja de pizza de 12 pulgadas sin engrasar. Unta con salsa; cubre con rodajas de tomate.

Paso 7

Espolvorea con queso mozzarella. Cubre con verduras asadas.

Paso 8

Hornea por 15 minutos o hasta que el queso se derrita y burbujee.

