Nevera Top Freezer 424L con Door Cooling, Múltiple Flujo de aire y diagnóstico inteligente

Smart Inverter Compresor

10 años de garantía en el compresor

Conectividad Wi-Fi

Tecnología Door Cooling

Filtro Higiénico inteligente

Iluminación LED

Eficiencia Energética

Ahorra energía con Smart Inverter Compressor

Proporciona frescura de manera uniforme y más rápida

Las bebidas se mantienen más frías y los alimentos se conservan más frescos con el rendimiento uniforme y más rápido de DoorCooling+™.

* Basado en los resultados de UL mediante el método de prueba interno de LG que compara el tiempo de descenso de la temperatura del recipiente de agua colocado en la cesta superior entre los modelos DoorCooling+™ y Non-DoorCooling+™. Solo para modelos compatibles. DoorCooling+™ tiene como función detenerse al abrirse la puerta.
* Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
* Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

Smart Inverter Compressor trabaja de manera inteligente para una mejor eficiencia energética con máxima durabilidad porque LG produce el Compresor más innovador. Esto hace posible ofrecer una garantía de 10 años en el compresor. Cuenta con un funcionamiento silencioso que significa que tu cocina será más tranquila que una biblioteca.

* 10 años de suministro gratuito de repuesto del compresor Smart Inverter (Sólo la pieza)
* No incluye mano de obra

Minimiza las bacterias y los olores, maximiza la frescura
Hygiene Fresh ™

Minimiza las bacterias y los olores, maximiza la frescura

Mantén limpio tu refrigerador con Hygiene Fresh ™, que desodoriza y elimina hasta el 99.99 % de bacterias.

* Bacterias: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae
Confirmado por Intertek para todos los procesos y resultados, Protocolo de prueba ISO 27447.
El número de bacterias se contó antes y después de una reacción de cuatro horas hecha con la inyección de una solución bacterial de 0.2 al filtro antibacterial.
El rendimiento de la eliminación de bacterias es el resultado de laboratorio en el que se contaron las bacterias inyectadas directamente en el filtro. Los resultados pueden variar en condiciones de uso normales.
* Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
* Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

Múltiple Flujo de Aire
Múltiple flujo de aire

Enfriamiento más
rápido y uniforme

Con el sistema de múltiple flujo de aire, cada esquina del conservador tendrá la misma temperatura.
Ahorra tiempo en el descongelado de carnes2
Fresh 0 Zone

Ahorra tiempo en el descongelado de carnes

Fresh 0 Zone se mantiene en una temperatura alrededor de 0℃ para que puedas almacenar carnes que desees cocinar al momento, sin tener que esperar a que descongelen.

Frutas y verduras más frescas por más tiempo
Fresh Zone

Frutas y verduras más frescas por más tiempo

El cajón de Fresh Zone, conserva la humedad de forma segura, mientras que los controladores en movimiento mantienen la humedad óptima para frutas y verduras, según el modo que configures.
Panel táctil con luz

Fácil control

El panel táctil con luz te brinda el placer
de manipular tu refrigeradora sin perder
la elegancia del diseño.
Eficiencia energética y mayor durabilidad neveras LG
Luz LED

Eficiencia energética y mayor durabilidad

La luz LED te brinda mayor eficiencia energética y tiene un mayor tiempo de vida que la luz interna convencional.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ de LG es una manera fácil de solucionar tus problemas. Solo llama al Servicio al Cliente de LG, coloca tu teléfono en la Refrigeradora y Servicio al Cliente podrá emitir un diagnóstico rápido para darte una solución.
Fácil almacenamiento neveras LG
Bandeja de hielo movible

Fácil almacenamiento

Puede fácilmente retirar y mover la bandeja de hielo cada vez que necesites más espacio en el congelador.
Máquina de hielo automática
Máquina de Hielo Automática en Puerta

Disfruta del Amplio Espacio en los Estantes

La máquina de hielo automática en puerta produce hasta 42 cubitos de hielo al día sin tener que llenar el agua varias veces. Al ubicarse en la puerta, no ocupa espacio en el estante para almacenar alimentos congelados, sino que aumenta el espacio en más de 11 en comparación con el convencional.

24 Horas de enfriamiento uniforme

Control de temperatura preciso.

* Basado en los resultados de prueba UL al usar el método de pruebas interno de LG para medir la fluctuación de temperatura pico a pico promedio en el compartimiento de alimentos frescos entre los modelos LGE Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN (±0,5 ℃), French Door GF-L570PL (±0,5 ℃), Side by Side J811NS35 (±0,5 ℃), Top Freezer B607S (±0,5 ℃) y Top Freezer B606S (±1,0 ℃).
* Sin configuración de temperatura normal ni carga. El resultado puede varias según el uso actual.
* Las imágenes y videos del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
* Los productos que aparecen en las imágenes y videos son solo a título explicativo y pueden diferir del producto real.

RESUMEN

DIMENSIONES

Capacidad
424 Litros
Dimensiones Ancho x Profundo x Alto
70 x 73 x 178 cm
TECNOLOGÍA PRINCIPAL
DoorCooling+™: Enfriamiento más rápido y uniforme
BENEFICIO ADICIONAL
Compresor Smart Inverter: 10 años de garantía

Todas las especificaciones

CAPACIDAD(L)

Capacidad Total

424

Congelador

107

Refrigerador

317

DIMENSIONES

Ancho (cm)

70

Alto (cm)

178

Profundidad (cm)

73

DIMENSIONES DEL EMPAQUE

Ancho

74

Alto

186

Profundidad

77

PESO(KG)

Neto

74

CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES

ThinQ™ (Conectividad Wi-Fi)

Control de Temperatura(Temp. Control)

Garantía(10 años en el compresor)

Alarma en puerta(Door Alarm)

Sistema de Enfriamiento(Cooling System)

No frost

Múltiple Flujo de Aire(Multi-Air Flow)

Smart Diagnosis ™ (Diagnóstico Inteligente)

ThinQ ™ (Conectividad Wi-Fi)

Dispensador de agua(Water Dispenser)

Manija(Handle)

Bar

Bio Shield (gasket)

Panel(Display)

E-Micom

Acabado: Color de Puerta(Door Color)

Plateado (Platinum Silver 3)

Acabado: Material

Metal

Conexión de punto de agua

No

Compresor

Smart Inverter

Clase de clima(Product Climate Class)

Tropical (T)

Puertas reversibles

No

Eficiencia de Energía(A/B/C/D/E/F)

B

llave de seguridad

No

Consumo de energía (kWh/Año)

37,9 kWh/mes

CONSERVADOR(REFRIGERADORA)

Iluminación LED(Lamp)

Múltiple Flujo de Aire(Multi-Air Flow)

Cantidad de bandejas en conservador

2

Bandeja: Bandejas de Vidrio templado(Tempered glass)

2

Bandeja: Fresh 0 Zone(Fresh 0 Zone)

Hygiene Fresh™ Filtro Higiénico(Hygiene Fresh)

Cantidad de cajones en el conservador

2

Cajon de Puerta: Cajones transparentes

4

Cajon de Puerta: Tanque de agua(W/Tank)

1

Cajon de Puerta: Almacenamiento de agua(ℓ Water Storage)

4L

Cajón de Frutas y Verduras: Lower Veg. Box

Cajón de Frutas y Verduras: Lower Veg. Box Cover TV

Cajón de Frutas y Verduras: Control de Humedad(Humidity Controller)

Bandeja de huevos(Egg tray)

Door Cooling

Deodorizer

CONGELADOR

Iluminación LED(Lamp)

Estante: Estante de Vidrio templado(Tempered glass)

1

Compartimiento de congelado rapido

No

Temperatura minima de congelamiento

-12°C

Cantidad de bandejas en el freezer

1

Canasta de puerta - Cajones transparentes(Transparent)

2

Máquina de hielo en puerta(Automatic - Indoor)

CARACTERÍSTICAS ADICIONALES

Tipo de refrigerante(Refrigerant)

R600a

Frecuencia nominal

60Hz

Tensión nominal

115 V

Agente espumante(Insulation Blowing Gas)

Ciclopentano

Qué opina la gente

