NUEVA LG Soundbar S95TR – Dolby Atmos & DTS:X - 810W

NUEVA LG Soundbar S95TR – Dolby Atmos & DTS:X - 810W

NUEVA LG Soundbar S95TR – Dolby Atmos & DTS:X - 810W

S95TR
  • Vista frontal de NUEVA LG Soundbar S95TR – Dolby Atmos &amp; DTS:X - 810W S95TR
Vista frontal de NUEVA LG Soundbar S95TR – Dolby Atmos &amp; DTS:X - 810W S95TR

Características principales:

  • Sonido 9.1.5 canales con 810W
  • Sonido Dolby Atmos
  • Bocinas con Sonido especial 3D
  • Subwoofer y traseros inalámbricos incluidos
  • Compatible con DTS:X y TVs LG OLED
Más

Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción general del producto a continuación son solo representativas. Consulte la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación precisa.

S95TR

TechRadar

El LG S95TR es una barra de sonido fantástica. (TechRadar, 05/2024)

Más información

La barra de sonido LG tiene un fondo negro que revela su diseño comenzando desde la parte superior y moviéndose hacia la esquina. Gotas blancas se proyectan desde el centro y los extremos de la barra de sonido como una cascada, representando un sonido de disparo.

La barra de sonido de primer nivel digna del mejor LG OLED de su clase

Completa la experiencia LG TV con la barra de sonido que complementa maravillosamente su diseño y rendimiento sonoro.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Impresionantes paisajes sonoros te rodean.

El control remoto LG apunta hacia un televisor LG con la barra de sonido LG debajo. El televisor LG muestra el menú de WOW Interface en la pantalla. La barra de sonido LG, el televisor LG y el subwoofer se encuentran en una sala de estar mostrando una imagen en pantalla con una actuación musical. Dos ramas de ondas sonoras blancas formadas por gotas se proyectan desde la barra de sonido y un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo. Barra de sonido LG con tres pantallas de TV diferentes arriba. Uno muestra una película, otro muestra un concierto y el otro muestra un noticiero. Debajo de la barra de sonido, hay tres íconos para mostrar cada género.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Siente el realismo de un panorama de audio

Canal central de disparo ascendente

Los paisajes sonoros te sitúan en su epicentro

El canal central ascendente crea un sonido más realista, lo que hace que las voces sean más claras y la acción en pantalla esté perfectamente sincronizada con el audio, sin demoras ni cortes.

Un televisor LG y una barra de sonido LG en una habitación oscura reproducen una actuación musical. Gotas blancas que representan ondas sonoras se proyectan hacia arriba y hacia adelante desde la barra de sonido. Un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo.

*Lo anterior se confirma mediante una investigación de sus propios estándares.

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Dolby Atmos

La noche de cine suena como el cine con Dolby Atmos

Sumérgete en la experiencia Dolby perfecta con Dolby Vision y Dolby Atmos de LG TV en la barra de sonido LG.

Una película se reproduce en un televisor LG OLED y una barra de sonido LG en un moderno apartamento urbano, vista lateralmente. Unas esferas blancas que representan ondas sonoras se proyectan hacia arriba y hacia abajo desde la barra de sonido y el televisor, creando una cúpula sonora en el espacio.

*Dolby y Dolby Vision son marcas registradas de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**El símbolo de la doble D es una marca registrada de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Sonido espacial de triple nivel

Una capa virtual crea un sonido realista

El sonido espacial de triple nivel agrega una capa virtual para crear un domo de sonido más rico a tu alrededor.

*El Sonido Espacial de Triple Nivel está disponible en los modos Cine y AI Sound Pro.

**La capa intermedia se crea mediante el canal de altavoz de la barra de sonido. El sonido de los altavoces frontales y superiores se sintetiza para crear un campo sonoro. Si no hay altavoz trasero, no se puede crear el campo sonoro.

***Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

****Si no hay altavoz trasero, no se puede crear el campo sonoro..

Sonido envolvente de 15 canales

Sonido fascinante por todas partes

Eleva tu televisor LG con sonido envolvente de 810 W y 9.1.5 canales, un subwoofer, bocinas traseras orientadas hacia arriba y la excelencia inmersiva de Dolby Atmos y DTS:X.

El televisor LG, la barra de sonido LG, las parlantes bocinas traseras y un subwoofer se encuentran en la sala de un rascacielos, reproduciendo un concierto musical. Ondas sonoras blancas formadas por gotas se proyectan desde la barra de sonido y los parlantes traseros, recorriendo el sofá y el espacio habitable. Un subwoofer Está creando un efecto de sonido desde abajo. Logotipo de Dolby Atmos Logotipo DTS X

*Dolby y Dolby Vision son marcas comerciales registradas de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**El símbolo de la doble D es una marca comercial de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Las barras de sonido LG complementan la experiencia de TV LG 

El control remoto LG apunta hacia un televisor LG con la barra de sonido LG debajo. LG TV muestra el menú de la interfaz WOW en la pantalla.

WOW Interface

La simplicidad está al alcance de tu mano.

Accede a la interfaz WOW a través de tu televisor LG para obtener un control claro y sencillo de la barra de sonido, como cambiar modos de sonido, perfiles y acceder a otras funciones útiles. 

LG TV, LG Soundbar y un subwoofer se encuentran en una sala de estar interpretando una actuación musical. Las gotas blancas generan ondas de sonido que se disparan hacia arriba y hacia adelante desde la barra de sonido y se proyectan desde el televisor. Un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo.

WOW Orchestra

Duetos con el sonido de tu televisor LG

El sonido, el alcance y las cualidades tonales únicas de tu LG Soundbar y LG TV se combinan en armonía para brindar una experiencia sonora fascinante e impactante.

Un primer plano de una barra de sonido LG debajo de un televisor LG. Hay un símbolo de conectividad entre la barra de sonido LG y un televisor LG, que muestra el funcionamiento inalámbrico de WOWCAST.

WOWCAST integrado

Mira tu televisión sin ningún desorden de cables a la vista

WOWCAST te permite conectar tu barra de sonido LG a tu televisor LG de forma inalámbrica y desbloquea la compatibilidad con audio multicanal sin pérdidas.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas. 

**El uso del control remoto de LG TV está limitado a ciertas funciones únicamente. 

*** Televisores compatibles con interfaz WOW: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/ 75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. Los televisores compatibles con FHD 63 pueden variar según el año de lanzamiento.

**** Televisores compatibles con WOW Orchestra: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85 /80. Los televisores compatibles pueden variar según el año de lanzamiento. Soporte QNED 80 limitado a los modelos 2022 y 2023.

*****Tenga en cuenta que es posible que los servicios no estén disponibles en el momento de la compra. Se requiere una conexión de red para las actualizaciones.

******La interfaz WOW puede variar según el modelo de barra de sonido.

El sonido inteligente conoce tus gustos

AI Room Calibration Pro

En sintonía con tu espacio sin distorsión

La barra de sonido escanea la habitación para encontrarte a ti y a tus bocinas traseras e, independientemente de la ubicación, ajusta las diferencias de volumen y el tiempo de retardo para una experiencia auditiva incomparable que se eleva desde el fondo de la habitación.

*AI Room Calibration Pro es una tecnología de sintonización automática de sonido que compensa el entorno en el que se encuentra la barra de sonido mediante algoritmos que mejoran el rendimiento sonoro.   

**Admite altavoces traseros incluidos (6 canales) y opcionales (2 canales), y no hay diferencia en la calibración según la cantidad de canales (los incluidos y los opcionales calibran la misma diferencia de nivel de ganancia y retardo). 

***Funciona con el antiguo algoritmo '23 cuando los altavoces traseros no están conectados.

****Al configurar los altavoces traseros, AI Room Calibration Pro se puede realizar a través de la aplicación LG Soundbar. 

*****Tenga en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Es posible que se requiera una actualización de software. Se requiere una conexión de red para la actualización.

******Imágenes de pantalla simuladas. 

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Funciona en armonía con tus favoritos.

Juegos intensos 

El sonido se sincroniza con cada cuadro.

Libera puertos en tu televisor y conecta consolas a tu barra de sonido LG sin comprometer el rendimiento de los gráficos. La compatibilidad con VRR/ALLM garantiza un juego sin interrupciones y con un bajo retraso de entrada.

LG Soundbar y LG TV se muestran juntos. En la pantalla se muestra un juego de carreras de coches.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

**El televisor, la barra de sonido y la consola deben ser compatibles con VRR/ALLM.

***El paso de VRR está limitado a contenido de 60 Hz.

****Tenga en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Es posible que se requiera una actualización de software. Se requiere una conexión de red para la actualización. 

*****HDCP 2.3 admite contenido con resolución 4K. La compatibilidad con 120 Hz varía según el dispositivo, con compatibilidad hasta YCbCr4:2:0 para 4K.

Transmisión en alta definición

Transmisiones en impresionante HD

Transmite desde tus plataformas favoritas sin compresión gracias a la compatibilidad con HD sin pérdidas para Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect y Chromecast. 

*La disponibilidad del contenido y la aplicación puede variar según el país o la región.

**Se requieren suscripciones separadas para los servicios OTT.

***Tenga en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Es posible que se requiera una actualización de software. Se requiere una conexión de red para la actualización.

Compatibilidad

Utiliza la plataforma de tu elección

Las barras de sonido LG ahora tienen compatibilidad para funcionar con más servicios de IA. Puede controlar fácilmente la barra de sonido LG con la plataforma que elijas.

*Algunas funciones requieren una suscripción o una cuenta de terceros.

**Google es una marca comercial de Google LLC y el Asistente de Google no está disponible en determinados idiomas y países.

***Amazon, Alexa y todas las marcas relacionadas son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus afiliados.

****Apple, el logotipo de Apple y Apple AirPlay 2 son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc, registradas en los EE. UU. y otros países. 

*****Tenga en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Es posible que se requiera una actualización de software. Se requiere una conexión de red para la actualización.

Sonido claro para un planeta limpio

Reciclado por dentro

Piezas internas fabricadas con plástico reciclado.

Las barras de sonido LG utilizan plástico reciclado en las partes superior e inferior. Prueba de que estamos adoptando un enfoque más ecológico en la producción de barras de sonido.

Hay una perspectiva frontal de la barra de sonido detrás y una representación con marco metálico de la barra de sonido delante. Una observación inclinada de la parte trasera del marco metálico de la barra de sonido con las palabras "Plástico reciclado" que indican el borde del marco.

*Las certificaciones exactas pueden variar según el modelo de barra de sonido.

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas. 

***El uso de plástico reciclado y las certificaciones pueden variar según el modelo.

Reciclado afuera

Tela de jersey hecha con botellas de plástico.

Todas las barras de sonido LG están diseñadas cuidadosamente para garantizar un alto porcentaje de materiales recuperados. El Global Recycled Standard certifica que el tejido de poliéster está fabricado a partir de botellas de plástico.

Un pictograma muestra botellas de plástico con la palabra "botellas de plástico" debajo. Una flecha del lado derecho apunta a un símbolo de reciclaje con la frase "Reborn as Polyester Jersey" debajo. Una flecha del lado derecho apunta a la parte izquierda de una barra de sonido LG con la frase "Barra de sonido LG con tela reciclada" debajo.

*Las certificaciones exactas pueden variar según el modelo de barra de sonido.

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

***El uso de plástico reciclado y las certificaciones pueden variar según el modelo.

Empaques de pulpa

Empaques elaborados con pulpa reciclada

La barra de sonido LG ha sido certificada por SGS como producto ecológico debido a un cambio en el embalaje interno de espuma EPS (espuma de poliestireno) y bolsas de plástico a pulpa moldeada reciclada, una alternativa respetuosa con el medio ambiente que aún protege el producto.

El empaque de la barra de sonido LG tiene un fondo beige con árboles ilustrados. Logotipo de estrella de energía Logotipo del producto ecológico SGS

*Las certificaciones exactas pueden variar según el modelo de barra de sonido.

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

***El uso de plástico reciclado y las certificaciones pueden variar según el modelo.

Todas las especificaciones

Qué opina la gente

