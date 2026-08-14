Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Verifica tu cuenta de LG.com

¡Felicidades! Ya casi terminas. Disfrutarás de los Servicios de LG Electronics y de las ventajas de ser Miembro de LG.

Tu dirección de correo electrónico es

Hemos enviado un correo electrónico a la dirección de correo electrónico que indicaste para activar tu cuenta de LG.

Abre el correo electrónico de activación que encontrarás en tu bandeja de entrada. Haz clic en el enlace de confirmación para completar el proceso de activación de tu cuenta de LG.

El enlace de activación de tu cuenta de LG será válido durante 48 horas. Después de que hayan transcurrido las 48 horas, se eliminará automáticamente la cuenta de LG sin confirmar. En este caso, deberás volver a registrarte y confirmar la cuenta de LG con un nuevo enlace de activación.

Revisa también la carpeta de correo no deseado si no encuentras el correo de confirmación en la bandeja de entrada del correo electrónico.

¿No has recibido un correo electrónico? Enviar de nuevo