QNED Cinema Dónde Comprar
QNED Cinema

Disfruta de Una Experiencia de Cine en Casa

Quantum Dot y NanoCell ofrecen una experiencia de cine inmersivo con tonos de color increíbles.

Una mujer está para mirando el cielo morado y la imagen se aleja y muestra a la misma mujer en la pantalla del televisor QNED TV.

Color QNED
Para la Mejor Experiencia Cinematográfica

Quantum Dot y NanoCell ofrecen una experiencia de cine inmersivo con tonos de color increíbles.

Cine en resolución 8K real

El Cine en Casa al Estilo Hollywood

Experimenta la magia de la gran pantalla desde la comodidad de tu hogar con LG QNED. Las películas se ven increíbles en resolución 8K real, y en combinación con una pantalla ultra grande, es la experiencia de cine real que estuviste esperando.

**Disponible solo en modelos 8K (QNED99/95).
*Imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de la función.

FILMMAKER MODE™

Escenas Extraídas Directamente de la Versión Del Director

FILMMAKER MODE™ te permite ver las películas como se supone que deben verse, con el suavizado de movimientos desactivado y preservando las relaciones de aspecto, los colores y las frecuencias de cuadro, como la visión original del director.

Un director de cine está mirando un gran monitor de televisión, editando algo. La pantalla de televisión muestra una grúa torre en un cielo violeta. El logotipo del modo FILMAKER se encuentra en la esquina inferior derecha.

*La compatibilidad con el modo FILMAKER puede variar según el país.

Dolby Vision IQ y Dolby Atmos

Imagen y Sonido Dignos de un Cine

Las últimas soluciones Dolby te ofrecen una imagen y un sonido cinematográficos en una amplia variedad de contenido y servicios. Dolby Atmos ofrece un sonido envolvente multidimensional, mientras que Dolby Vision IQ optimiza la calidad de la imagen en función del género del contenido y del entorno utilizando los metadatos y los sensores de luz integrados en los televisores.

*QNED99/95/90/85 cuentan con Dolby Vision IQ y Dolby Atmos.
*Imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de la función.

HDR10 Pro

Claridad Realista Con HDR

Te sorprenderá lo realista que se ve tu contenido con HDR10 Pro, la tecnología de alto rango dinámico de LG. HDR10 Pro no solo ajusta los niveles de brillo para mejorar el color y revelar más detalles en cada imagen, sino que hasta intensifica el contenido regular de HDR.

*Imágenes simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de la función.
*Convencional se refiere a los televisores UHD de LG sin tecnología NanoCell.

Servicios de streaming

El Entretenimiento Nunca se Acaba

El QNED de LG aloja una de las mayores plataformas de streaming del mundo, incluidas NETFLIX, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+ y muchas más. Con tantas opciones, siempre tendrás algo que mirar en las noches de cine.

Hay cinco bloques de imágenes: cada uno con el logotipo de la plataforma de streaming y la imagen de las grabaciones. El logotipo de Netflix con The Witcher, el logotipo de Disney Plus con Boba Fett, el logotipo de Apple TV Plus con Foundation, el logotipo de Prime Video con Sin remordimientos y el logotipo de HBO Max con Euforia.

*Se requieren suscripciones separadas para los servicios OTT.
*Se requiere membresía de Netflix.
*La disponibilidad del contenido y la aplicación puede variar según el país o la región. Se requiere una suscripción por separado para Disney+. (c) 2022 Disney y sus entidades relacionadas.
*Apple, el logotipo de Apple y Apple TV son marcas registradas de Apple Inc, registradas en los EE. UU. y otros países.
*Es posible que Apple TV+ o ciertos contenidos no estén disponibles en todas las regiones.
*Apple TV+ requiere una suscripción.
*Se requiere suscripción a HBO Max.
*®2022 WarnerMedia Direct, LLC. Reservados todos los derechos. HBO Max™ se usa bajo licencia. Se requiere suscripción a HBO Max.
*Amazon, Prime Video y todos los logotipos relacionados son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus afiliados. Se aplican tarifas de membresía de Amazon Prime y/o Prime Video. Visite primevideo.com/terms para obtener más detalles.
*Los servicios admitidos pueden diferir según el país.

Tamaños Alucinantes

Tecnología Revolucionaria

Juego Inmersivo

Una vista lateral del LG OLED C2 y del LG OLED G2 Gallery Edition enfrentados en una sala oscura con obras de arte coloridas y brillantes en sus pantallas.

Bienvenido
a un Mundo Aún Más Brillante

Lleva a casa el nuevo LG OLED evo diseño sofisticado con un brillo potente.

*Los modelos pueden variar según país y región.