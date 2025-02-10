Combo exclusivo TV 50QNED80TSA + Barra de sonido SK1

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
  • ¡Disfruta de envío gratis y entrega en días hábiles! Realiza tu compra antes de las 2 p.m. en Bogotá y recibirás en 24 horas. Conoce más aquí

50QNED80TSA.SK1

()
Características principales:

  • Disfruta de colores precisos y más brillo
  • Incluye Magic Remote
  • Disfruta de un sonido envolvente y nitido
Front view

50QNED80TSA

TV 50 Pulgadas QNED80 - 50QNED80TSA - Más de 160 canales gratuitos

SK1

Barra de sonido LG SK1 compacta - Conectividad Bluetooth

Características destacadas

  • Disfruta de colores precisos y más brillo
  • Incluye Magic Remote
  • Disfruta de un sonido envolvente y nitido

Resumen del producto

Experimenta una calidad visual sin igual con el televisor QNED de 50 pulgadas de LG. Disfruta de imágenes vibrantes con colores precisos y un brillo impresionante que elevan tu experiencia de visualización. Recibe notificaciones deportivas en tiempo real de tus equipos favoritos. Transforma tu experiencia de audio con la barra de sonido SK1 de LG. Con su diseño elegante y sonido excepcional obtén un sonido envolvente y claro en tus series y películas favoritos.

LG QNED 80 con una colorida obra de arte

El color define al nuevo LG QNED

Con LG QNED los colores son más nítidos y claros. Su tecnología Dimming perfecciona el contenido con el objetivo de preservar la nítidez de cada pixel.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

Descubre lo último en innovación de LG QNED AI

El procesador de Inteligencia artificial Alpha 5 Gen 7 se muestra con una luz amarilla que proviene desde abajo. Se muestra una forma de espiral roja, amarilla y violeta entre las palabras "WebOS actualizable" y "webOS Re:Nuevo programa". El televisor LG QNED89, se muestran en orden de izquierda a derecha. Cada televisor muestra un toque de color y las palabras "Ultra Big TV" se muestran encima de los televisores.

Procesador de Inteligencia artificial 4k Alpha 5 Gen 7

El procesador de inteligencia artificial de LG QNED, optimiza automáticamente los contenidos, el nivel de brillo y sonido te lleven a una experiencia inmersiva, logrando que te sientas parte de tu película favorita, con LG QNED las imágenes se sienten más reales 

El Procesador de Inteligencia artificial 4k Alpha 5 Gen 7 de LG con luz amarilla que emana debajo y coloridas líneas de placa de circuito que se ramifican desde el procesador de Inteligencia artificial.

*El procesador de Inteligencia artificial 4k Alpha 5 Gen 7. optimiza automaticamente el audio y el  brillo para una experiencia inmersiva completa.

Personalización IA

Se adapta a tu forma de mirar

Televisor LG QNED montado en la pared en una sala de estar con un guitarrista mostrado en la pantalla. Gráficos de círculos concéntricos que representan ondas sonoras.

Ajuste acústico de IA

El audio óptimo se adapta a tu espacio

El sistema de sonido detecta cómo está distribuida tu habitación y dónde estás sentado para crear un sonido envolvente a tu alrededor, adaptado perfectamente a la acústica única de tu espacio. Por ejemplo, si estás viendo una película desde el sofá, el sistema ajustará el sonido para que te sientas inmerso en la acción, sin importar dónde estés sentado.

*Por expresa instrucción de la superintendencia de industria y comercio se informar a los consumidores que para comparar el desempeño de los equipos reproductores de sonido, se debe utilizar la potencia expresada en términos  RMS, debido a que la potencia PMPO no es comparable entre productos similares de fábricas diferentes.

 

Sonido envolvente y nitido en diseño compacto

El diseño compacto de la barra de sonido todo-en-uno ofrece un gran equilibrio de buen sonido y potentes bajos.

Bluetooth, transmite lo que quieras

Transmite música de forma inalámbrica desde tu smartphone u otro dispositivo compatible con bluetooth para disfrutar de una experiencia de audio sin interrupciones.
Especificaciones clave

Tipo de Pantalla

4K QNED

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

QNED Color

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 IA 4K Gen7

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

Salida de Audio

20W

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 123 x 652 x 29,7

Peso del televisor sin soporte

13,0

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K QNED

Resolución de Pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de Retroiluminación

Edge

Tasa de Refresco

60Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

QNED Color

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α5 IA 4K Gen7

Escalador AI

Escalado a 4K

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Si

Control de Brillo AI

Si

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

Tecnología Dimming

Local Dimming

Modo Imagen

9 modos (Vívido, Estándar, Eco, Cine, Deportes, Juego, Cineasta, (ISF)Experto(Habitación Luminosa), (ISF)Experto(Habitación Oscura))

VIDEOJUEGOS

Modo HGIG

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Sí (Panel de Juego)

ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

Si

SMART TV

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

Sistema Operativo (OS)

WebOS 24

Configuración Familiar

Si

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Cámara USB Compatible

Si

Amazon Alexa

Sí (Incorporado)

Navegador Web Completo

Si

Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

Si

Canales LG

Si

Control Magic Remote

Incorporado

Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

Sí (Entrada)

Aplicación remota para smartphone

Sí (LG ThinQ)

SONIDO

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Si (Nivelación automática de volumen)

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Modo audio Compartido

Si

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Si

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Afinación acústica IA

Si

Codificador de audio

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Salida de Audio

20W

Dirección de Altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de Altavoces

2.0 Ch

ACCESIBILIDAD

Contraste Alto

Si

Escala de Grises

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

DIMENSIONES Y REGULACIONES

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 123 x 652 x 29,7

Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

1 123 x 720 x 257

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

1 215 x 775 x 152

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

941 x 257

Peso del televisor sin soporte

13,0

Peso del televisor con soporte

13,4

Peso del embalaje

16,4

Montaje VESA (ancho x alto, mm)

200 x 200

CONECTIVIDAD

Canal HDMI de retorno de audio

eARC (HDMI 2)

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (v 5.1)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (salida óptica de audio digital)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

3ea (soporte eARC, ALLM)

Entrada RF (antena/cable)

1ea

Entrada USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Sí  (Wi-Fi 5)

ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Cable de alimentación

Sí (Desmontable)

Remoto

Magic Remote MR24

POTENCIA DE SALIDA(VATIOS)

Total

40

Speaker

40

Subwoofer

N/A

Canales

2

CONEXIÓN A TV

TV Sound Sync

SI

Optical

SI

DISEÑO

Tamaño Speaker (Ancho* Alto* Profundidad) Cm

65 x 7,9 x 9,4

Uso

Horizontal

CONECTIVIDAD

Bluetooth

SI

