Combo de Lanzamiento TV 98 pulgadas QNED + Barra de sonido LG S90TY

  • Este producto incluye envío gratis y se entrega en días hábiles. ¡Descubre más detalles aquí!

Combo de Lanzamiento TV 98 pulgadas QNED + Barra de sonido LG S90TY

(0)
bundle image
2 Productos en este paquete
Vista frontal del televisor LG QNED, QNED89

98QNED89TSA

TV 98 PULGADAS QNED89 - 98QNED89TSA - Más TV 160 canales gratuitos
Vista angular de la LG Soundbar S90TY, un subwoofer

S90TY

LG Sounbar S90TY - Dolby Atmos - Sonido potente 570W

Beneficios de este producto

  • Colores puros 
  • Procesador de inteligencia artifical
  • Incluye Magic Remote 
  • El genio de los Smart TV 

Descubre más sobre este producto

El NUEVO LG TV QNED89 es un Ultra Grande de 98 pulgadas que te sumerge en una experiencia visual espectacular. Su pantalla inmensa, acompañada de un procesador con IA, realza colores vibrantes y detalles nítidos para que disfrutes tus series y contenidos favoritos como nunca antes. Complementa tu TV con la Barra de Sonido LG de 570W y altavoces traseros, logrando un sonido envolvente y potente. Convierte tu hogar en una verdadera sala de cine con la mejor tecnología de LG.

La pantalla del LG QNED89 muestra una colorida obra de arte.

Todo se centra en el nuevo QNED

Claridad y colores nítidos en LG QNED colosales. Nuestro nuevo procesador y las zonas de regulación perfeccionan el contenido para que cada pixel se mantenga nítido.

*Imagen en pantalla simulada.

Explora las innovaciones de la LG QNED AI

Las TV LG QNED89, QNED90 y QNED99 se muestran en orden de izquierda a derecha. Cada TV muestra salpicaduras de colores y aparecen las palabras “Superpantalla ultragrande” por encima de las televisiones. El procesador alpha 8 AI 4K se muestra con una luz naranja que emana desde abajo. Una forma de espiral roja, amarilla y morada se muestra entre las palabras “webOS actualizable” y “webOS Re:New Program”.
Superpantalla ultragrande

Experimenta la máxima inmersión en la LG TV más grande

Un niño está de pie frente de una televisión grande que muestra una imagen de dos elefantes, uno adulto y otro bebé, caminando por un campo cubierto de hierba.

Las amplias pantallas de LG TV intensifican cada momento de la acción. Ve de cerca detalles realistas para disfrutar a fondo tus contenidos favoritos.

*Imagen en pantalla simulada.

**La QNED89 está disponible en un máximo de 98 pulgadas.

Procesador de inteligencia artificial 4k alpha 8

La inteligencia QNED da vida a la imagen más colosal y nítida

Obtén más información
Procesador Alpha 8 AI 4K de LG con una luz naranja que emana desde abajo y líneas coloridas de la placa de circuito que se ramifican desde el procesador AI.

Nuestro procesador alpha 8 AI 4K optimiza automáticamente el audio y la imagen en nuestra pantalla más grande de 98 pulgadas, así que ultragrande sigue siendo sinónimo de ultranítida.

*Imagen en pantalla simulada.

La barra de sonido ideal para tu LG OLED TV

LG OLED y la barra de sonido S90TY es el complemento perfecto en diseño y rendimiento sonoro

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

Disfruta de los paisajes sonoros que te rodean

LG Soundbar y LG TV en una habitación negra interpretando una actuación musical. Gotas blancas que representan ondas sonoras se disparan hacia arriba y hacia adelante desde la barra de sonido, mientras el subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo. LG Soundbar y LG TV en una sala de estar tocando una actuación de orquesta. Ondas blancas de gotas que representan ondas sonoras se disparan hacia arriba y hacia adelante desde la barra de sonido y se proyectan desde el televisor, mientras el subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo. La barra de sonido LG, el televisor LG, los parlantes traseros y un subwoofer se encuentran en una sala de estar. Aparece una cuadrícula superpuesta sobre la habitación, como un escaneo del espacio. Ondas sonoras blancas formadas por gotas salen desde la perspectiva frontal de los altavoces traseros.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas

Siente cada detalle gracias a su sonido envolvente

Canal de subida central

Escenarios más sonoros y realistas

El canal central ascendente crea un sonido más real, que hace que las voces sean más claras y que la acción en pantalla esté perfectamente sincronizada con el audio, sin retrasos ni interrupciones.

LG Soundbar y LG TV en una habitación negra interpretando una actuación musical. Gotas blancas que representan ondas sonoras se disparan hacia arriba y hacia adelante desde la barra de sonido. Un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo.

*Lo anterior se confirma mediante una investigación de sus propios estándares.

**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Imprimir

Especificaciones clave

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

2 182 x 1 258 x 110,4

Peso del televisor sin soporte

61,2

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN (PANTALLA)

Tipo de Pantalla

4K QNED

Resolución de Pantalla

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Tipo de Retroiluminación

Directa

Tasa de Refresco

120Hz

Amplia Gama de Colores

QNED Color

IMAGEN (PROCESANDO)

Procesador de Imagen

Procesador α8 IA 4K

Escalador AI

α8 IA Super Upscaling 4K

Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos

Sí (Mapeo Dinámico de Tonos Pro)

Selección de género AI

Sí (SDR/HDR)

HDR (Alto Rango Dinámico)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Si

HFR (Cuadros por Segundo Elevado)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Tecnología Dimming

Precisión Dimming

Motion

Motion Pro

Modo Imagen

10 modos (Asistente de imagen personalizado, Vívido, Estándar, Eco, Cine, Deportes, Juego, Filmmaker, (ISF)Experto(Habitación Iluminada), (ISF)Experto(Habitación oscura))

VIDEOJUEGOS

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Si

Modo HGIG

Si

Optimizador de Juegos

Sí (Panel de Juego)

ALLM (Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

Si

VRR (Frecuencia de Actualización Variable)

Si

SMART TV

Funciona con Apple Airplay2

Si

Sistema Operativo (OS)

WebOS 24

Configuración Familiar

Si

LG ThinQ® AI

Si

Cámara USB Compatible

Si

Siempre Listo

Si

Amazon Alexa

Sí (Incorporado)

Navegador Web Completo

Si

Reconocimiento de Voz Inteligente

Si

Canales LG

Si

Control Magic Remote

Incorporado

Vista múltiple

Si

Compartir de Habitación a Habitación

Sí (Entrada)

Aplicación remota para smartphone

Sí (LG ThinQ)

SONIDO

AI Sound

IA Sound Pro α8  (Virtual 9.1.2 Up- mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Si (Nivelación automática de volumen)

WiSA Ready

Sí (hasta 2.1 canales)

LG Sonido Sync

Si

Modo audio Compartido

Si

Salida de Audio Simultánea

Si

Conexión Bluetooth Surround

Sí (reproducción en 2 direcciones)

Afinación acústica IA

Si

Codificador de audio

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Consulte el manual)

Salida de Audio

40W

Dirección de Altavoz

Hacia Abajo

Sistema de Altavoces

2.2 Ch

ACCESIBILIDAD

Contraste Alto

Si

Escala de Grises

Si

Colores invertidos

Si

DIMENSIONES Y REGULACIONES

Dimensiones del televisores sin soporte (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

2 182 x 1 258 x 110,4

Dimensiones del televisores con soporte (AltoxAnchoxPronfundida)

2 182 x 1 358 x 464,6

Dimensiones de la caja (AltoxAnchoxProfundidad)

2 395 x 1 633 x 285

Base del TV (AnchoxProfundidad)

1 826 x 464,6

Peso del televisor sin soporte

61,2

Peso del televisor con soporte

65,1

Peso del embalaje

103,0

Montaje VESA (ancho x alto, mm)

800 x 400

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

8806096069721

CONECTIVIDAD

Canal HDMI de retorno de audio

eARC (HDMI 3)

Soporte Bluetooth

Si (v 5.1)

Entrada Ethernet

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Si

SPDIF (salida óptica de audio digital)

1ea

Entrada HDMI

4ea (soporte 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 puertos))

Entrada RF (antena/cable)

1ea

Entrada USB

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Sí  (Wi-Fi 5)

ENERGÍA

Fuente de alimentación (Voltage, Hz)

AC 110~240V 50-60Hz

Consumo de energía en espera

Por debajo 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

Cable de alimentación

Sí (Desmontable)

Remoto

Magic Remote MR24

Imprimir

Especificaciones clave

Número de Canales

5.1.3

Potencia de salida

570 W

Dolby Atmos

DTS:X

WOW Orquesta

Principal

1 250 x 63 x 135 mm

Subwoofer

201,7 x 407,0 x 403,0 mm

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

Número de Canales

5.1.3

Potencia de salida

570 W

Número de altavoces

11 EA

EFECTO DE SONIDO

AI Sound Pro

Estándar

Música

Cine

Voz clara Pro

Deportes

Juego

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

AUDIO DE ALTA RESOLUCIÓN

Muestreo

24bit/96kHz

Subir bit / Subir muestra

24bit/96kHz

FORMATO DE AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Dolby Digital

DTS:X

DTS Digital Surround

AAC

AAC+

CONECTIVIDAD

Óptico

1

Entrada HDMI

1

Salida HDMI

1

USB

1

Versión Bluetooth

5.1

Códec Bluetooth - SBC/AAC

Wi-Fi

Conexión inalámbrica posterior preparada

Compatible con Alexa

Conéctese a Spotify

Conexión a Tidal

AirPlay 2

Chromecast

Compatible con Google Home

HDMI SOPORTADO

Pasante

Pasante (4K)

VRR / ALLM

120Hz

HDR10

Dolby Vision

Canal de retorno de audio (ARC)

Canal de retorno de audio (e-ARC)

CEC (Enlace sencillo)

CONVENIENTE

Aplicación remota - iOS/Android

AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

Control de modo de la barra de sonido

Modo de sonido TV Compartir

WOW Orquesta

WOW Vinculación

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

Principal

1 250 x 63 x 135 mm

Subwoofer

201,7 x 407,0 x 403,0 mm

PESO

Principal

5,65 kg

Subwoofer

10,0 kg

Peso bruto

22,2 kg

ACCESORIO

Tarjeta de garantía

Cable HDMI

Soporte de pared

Mando a distancia

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

8806096022399

ALIMENTACIÓN

Consumo en apagado (principal)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo de energía (principal)

65 W

Consumo en apagado (subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

Consumo de energía (subwoofer)

40 W

Qué opina la gente

Principales ofertas