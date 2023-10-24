About Cookies on This Site

Entspiegelte UHD Standard Signage
Entspiegelte UHD Standard Signage

43UH5J-H

Entspiegelte UHD Standard Signage

(7)
Vorderansicht mit eingefügtem Bild

UHD Standard Signage mit Entspiegelung

Ein Bildschirm, auf dem der Inhalt des Meetings angezeigt wird, ist an der Wand des Tagungsraums installiert.

*Alle Bilder auf dieser Seite dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung.

Angemessene Helligkeit des Displays

Die UH5J-H-Serie vermittelt mit ihrer empfohlenen Helligkeit von 500 cd/m² Inhalte klar und deutlich und zieht die Aufmerksamkeit des Publikums auf sich. Damit ist sie das am besten geeignete Display für Marketingzwecke in Veranstaltungsräumen, an Flughäfen, im Einzelhandel, in Einkaufszentren, usw.

Der UH5J-H hat eine Helligkeit von 500 Nits, sodass Inhalte auch bei starkem Lichteinfall klar und deutlich sichtbar sind.

*Die tatsächlich verfügbaren Bilder können von den gezeigten Beispielbildern abweichen.

Hochleistung dank webOS.

Die webOS-Plattform von LG verbessert den Benutzerkomfort durch eine intuitive Benutzeroberfläche und einfache Tools für die App-Entwicklung.

Mit der intuitiven GUI können mehrere Aufgaben gleichzeitig erledigt werden.

Durchgängige Beschichtung

Die UH5J-H-Serie ist häufig Umgebungen ausgesetzt, die Staub, Feuchtigkeit, usw. enthalten, was die Leistung mit der Zeit beeinträchtigen kann. Die Schutzbeschichtung der Netzplatine verringert diese Risiken, indem sie die UH5J-H-Serie vor Salz, Staub, Eisenpulver, Feuchtigkeit, usw. schützt.

Der UH5J-H verfügt über eine Schutzbeschichtung auf der Netzplatine, damit die Videowand auch in einer salzhaltigen oder feuchten Umgebung geschützt wird.

*Die tatsächlich verfügbaren Bilder (Signage-Display) können von den gezeigten Beispielbildern abweichen.

Mobiles Content Management

Mit der Promota*-App können Sie ein Shop-Profil erstellen und Vorlagenempfehlungen erhalten. Benutzer können Vorlagen nach Bedarf anpassen und Inhalte nicht nur auf PCs, sondern auch auf mobilen Geräten erstellen und verwalten.

Ein Benutzer in einem Bekleidungsgeschäft verwendet die App, um Werbeinhalte zu erstellen, die auf dem UH5J-H an der Wand des Ladens angezeigt werden.

*Promota kann im App Store und Google Play Store heruntergeladen werden. (Nicht verfügbar für Europa/die GUS-Region)
*In Korea lautet der Name nicht Promota, sondern Mustard.

Der UH5J-H ist IP5x-zertifiziert, d. h. er ist vor Staub geschützt und das Risiko einer Leistungsverminderung ist geringer.

IP5x-zertifiziertes Design.

Die IP5x-Zertifizierung über Staubdichtigkeit garantiert, dass das Produkt vollständig vor Staub geschützt ist, wodurch das Risiko einer Leistungsminderung reduziert wird.

 

Mit dem AV-Steuerungssystem kann der Benutzer den UH5J-H steuern.

Kompatibel mit dem AV-Steuerungssystem.

Die UH5J-H-Serie ist Crestron Connected® wegen ihrer höheren Kompatibilität mit professionellen AV-Steuerungen, wodurch eine nahtlose Integration und automatisierte Steuerung* erreicht und die Effizienz des Geschäftsbetriebs gesteigert werden.

*Netzwerkbasierte Steuerung
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

DISPLAY

Bildseitenverhältnis

16:9

Art der Hintergrundbeleuchtung

Edge

Helligkeit

500nit (Typ.)

Farbtiefe (Anzahl der Farben)

1,07 Mrd. Farben

Farbraum

BT709 95%

Kontrastverhältnis

1,200:1

Dynamic CR

1,000,000:1

Lebensdauer

50.000 Stunden (mind.)

Native Auflösung

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Betriebsstunden (Stunden/Tag)

24/7

Panel-Technologie

IPS

Hoch-/Querformat

JA/JA

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

k. A.

Wiederholrate

60 Hz

Reaktionszeit

8ms (G to G)

Bildschirmgröße (Zoll)

43

Oberflächenbehandlung (matt)

Haze 25%

Transparenz

k. A.

Betrachtungswinkel (H x V)

178º x 178º

ANSCHLÜSSE

Audioeingang

JA

Audioausgang

JA

Daisy Chain

Eingang: HDMI, DP/Ausgang: HDMI

DP-Eingang

JA (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

DP-Ausgang

NEIN

DVI-D-Eingang

JA (HDCP 1.4)

Ausgang externe Lautsprecher

NEIN

HDMI-Eingang

JA (3 E/A)

HDMI-Eingang (HDCP-Ver.)

2.2/1.4

HDMI-Ausgang

JA

IR-Eingang

JA

IR-Ausgang

NEIN

RGB-Eingang

NEIN

RJ45-Eingang (LAN)

JA (1 E/A)

RJ45-Ausgang (LAN)

NEIN

RS232C-Eingang

JA

RS232C-Ausgang

JA

Touch-USB

NEIN

USB-Anschluss

USB 2.0, Typ A (1 E/A)

MECHANISCHE SPEZIFIKATION

Rahmenfarbe

Black

Rahmenbreite

T/R/L: 8.4mm, B: 14.4mm

Kartonabmessungen (B x H x T)

1060.0 x 660.0 x 152.0mm

Griff

NEIN

Monitor-Abmessungen (B x H x T)

962.5 x 568.0 x 39.9mm (with LG Logo)

Monitor-Abmessungen mit Standfuß (B × H × T)

962.5 x 613.1 x 290.0mm

Packgewicht

13.7Kg

VESA-Standardbefestigungsschnittstelle

200 x 200 mm

Gewicht (nur Monitor)

11.2Kg

Gewicht (Display und Standfuß)

11.8Kg

FUNKTION – HARDWARE

Beschleunigungssensor (Gyrosensor)

JA

Autom. Helligkeitssensor

JA

BLU-Sensor

NEIN

Stromsensor

NEIN

Ventilation (integriert)

NEIN

Feuchtigkeitssensor

NEIN

Interner Speicher (eMMC)

16 GB

Lokale Tastenbedienung

JA

Pixelsensor

NEIN

Leistungsanzeige

NEIN

Näherungssensor

NEIN

Temperatursensor

JA

WLAN/BT (integriert)

JA

FUNKTION – SOFTWARE

ID automatisch einstellen

JA

Synchronisierung der Hintergrundbeleuchtung

NEIN

Beacon

JA

Booten des Logo-Bildes

JA

Helligkeitskorrektur

NEIN

Cisco-Zertifizierung

JA

Control Manager

JA

Crestron Connected

JA

Externe Eingangsrotation

JA

Ausfallsicherung

JA

Nahtlose Wiedergabe

JA

Gruppenleiter

JA

HDMI-CEC

JA

ISM-Methode

JA

Lokale Inhaltsplanung

JA

Lokale Netzwerksynchronisierung

JA

Netzwerkfähig

JA

Kein Signalbild

JA

Betriebssystem-Version (webOS)

webOS 6.0

PBP

JA (4 PBP)

PiP

JA

Wiedergabe über URL

JA

PM-Modus

JA

Pro:Idiom

JA

RS232C-Synch.

JA

Scan-Inversion

NEIN

Bildschirmausrichtung

JA

Screen Share

JA

Einstellungen zum Klonen von Daten

JA

SI-Server-Einstellung

JA

Intelligente Energieersparnis

JA

SNMP

JA

Status-Mailing

JA

Einstellungen Kachelmodus

JA

Plug & Play über USB

JA

Video Tag

JA (4 Video-Tags)

Wake-on-LAN

JA

webRTC

JA

S/W-Einstellung nach Graustufen

NEIN

UMGEBUNGSBEDINGUNGEN

Betriebsluftfeuchte

10 % to 80 %

Betriebstemperatur

0 °C to 40 °C

STROMVERSORGUNG UND ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ

Energieversorgung

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Leistungstyp

Eingebaute Leistung

STROMVERBRAUCH

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

273 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 410 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Max.:

120W

Ausschalten

0.5W

Solide Energieersparnis (70 %)

56W

Typ.

80W

SOUND

Eingebaute Lautsprecher

JA (10 W x 2)

ZERTIFIZIERUNG

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ePEAT (nur USA)

NEIN

ErP/Energy Star

YES(NewErP) / YES

Sicherheit

CB / NRTL

OPS-KOMPATIBILITÄT

OPS-Leistung integriert

NEIN

OPS-kompatibel

JA (Huckepack)

SOFTWARE-KOMPATIBILITÄT

Connected Care

JA

Mobile CMS

JA

Promota

JA (nicht verfügbar für EU/GUS)

SuperSign Cloud

JA

SuperSign CMS

JA

SuperSign Control+

JA

SuperSign WB

JA

SPRACHE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

ZUBEHÖR

Basisausstattung

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

Optional

Stand(ST-653T), Wall bracket(LSW240B), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

SONDERFUNKTION

Durchgängige Beschichtung (Netzplatine)

JA

Direktes Sonnenlicht

k. A.

IP-Schutzart

IP5X

Überlagerungs-Touch-Kompatibilität

k. A.

Stromschutz

k. A.

Intelligente Kalibrierung

k. A.

Neigen (nach unten)

Max. 15 degree

Neigen (nach oben)

k. A.

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
Dismantling information(43UH5J-H)
Erweiterung
EU Energy label 2019(43UH5J-H)
Erweiterung
Product information sheet (43UH5J-H)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.