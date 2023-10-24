About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
UHD Standard Signage mit Entspiegelung

Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Support

Ressource

Einen Händler finden

UHD Standard Signage mit Entspiegelung

86UH5J-H

UHD Standard Signage mit Entspiegelung

(7)
Vorderansicht mit eingefügtem Bild

Neue High Haze UHD
Standardbeschilderung

An der Wand des Besprechungsraums ist ein Bildschirm installiert, der den Inhalt der Besprechung zeigt.

* Alle Bilder auf dieser Webseite dienen nur zu Illustrationszwecken.

Geeignete Display-Helligkeit

Mit einer empfohlenen Helligkeit von 500 cd/m² für die Anzeige in Innenräumen stellt die UH5J-H-Serie Inhalte klar und deutlich dar und zieht die Aufmerksamkeit des Publikums auf sich. Damit ist sie das am besten geeignete Display für das Marketing in Konferenzräumen, Flughäfen, im Einzelhandel, in Einkaufszentren usw.

Das UH5J-H hat eine Helligkeit von 500 nits und ist daher auch bei starkem Licht gut sichtbar.

* Die tatsächlich verfügbaren Bilder können von den gezeigten Beispielbildern abweichen.

Hohe Leistung mit webOS

Die LG webOS-Plattform verbessert den Benutzerkomfort durch eine intuitive Benutzeroberfläche und einfache Tools zur App-Entwicklung.

Mit der intuitiven Benutzeroberfläche können mehrere Aufgaben gleichzeitig erledigt werden.

Konforme Beschichtung

Die UH5J-H-Serie ist an verschiedenen Orten einer staubigen, feuchten usw. Umgebung ausgesetzt, was die Leistung mit der Zeit beeinträchtigen kann. Die konforme Beschichtung der Netzplatine verringert diese Risiken, indem sie die UH5J-H-Serie vor Salz, Staub, Eisenpulver, Feuchtigkeit usw. schützt.

Die UH5J-H verfügt über eine konforme Beschichtung auf der Stromversorgungsplatine, um die Videowand auch in salzhaltigen oder feuchten Umgebungen zu schützen.

* Die tatsächlich verfügbaren Bilder (Signage-Display) können von den gezeigten Beispielbildern abweichen.

Verwaltung mobiler Inhalte

Mit der Promota*-App können Sie ein Ladenprofil erstellen und Vorlagenempfehlungen erhalten. Benutzer können Vorlagen nach Bedarf anpassen und Inhalte nicht nur auf PCs, sondern auch auf mobilen Geräten erstellen und verwalten.

In einem Bekleidungsgeschäft verwendet ein Benutzer die App, um Werbeinhalte zu erstellen, die auf dem an der Wand des Geschäfts installierten UH5J-H angezeigt werden.

* LG Promota kann aus dem App Store und dem Google Play Store heruntergeladen werden. (Nicht verfügbar für die Region Europa/GUS)* In Korea lautet der Name nicht Promota, sondern Mustard.

UH5J-H ist IP5x-zertifiziert, d. h. es ist vor Staub geschützt und birgt ein geringeres Risiko von Leistungseinbußen.

IP5x-zertifiziertes Design

Die IP5x-Zertifizierung für Staubschutz gewährleistet, dass das Produkt vor Staub geschützt ist, wodurch das Risiko einer Leistungsminderung verringert wird.

Das AV-Steuersystem unterstützt den Benutzer bei der Steuerung des UH5J-H.

Kompatibel mit AV-Steuersystem

Die UH5J-H-Serie unterstützt Crestron Connected® für eine hohe Kompatibilität mit professionellen AV-Steuerungen, um eine nahtlose Integration und automatisierte Steuerung* zu erreichen und die Effizienz der Unternehmensverwaltung zu steigern.

* Netzwerkbasierte Steuerung
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

DISPLAY

Bildseitenverhältnis

16:9

Art der Hintergrundbeleuchtung

Edge

Helligkeit

500nit (Typ.)

Farbtiefe (Anzahl der Farben)

1,07 Mrd. Farben

Farbraum

BT709 95%

Kontrastverhältnis

1,100:1

Dynamic CR

1,000,000:1

Lebensdauer

50.000 Stunden (typ.)

Native Auflösung

3840 x 2160 (UHD)

Betriebsstunden (Stunden/Tag)

24/7

Panel-Technologie

IPS

Hoch-/Querformat

JA/JA

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

k. A.

Wiederholrate

120 Hz

Reaktionszeit

8ms (G to G)

Bildschirmgröße (Zoll)

86

Oberflächenbehandlung (matt)

Haze 28%

Transparenz

k. A.

Betrachtungswinkel (H x V)

178º x 178º

ANSCHLÜSSE

Audioeingang

JA

Audioausgang

JA

Daisy Chain

Eingang: HDMI, DP/Ausgang: HDMI

DP-Eingang

JA (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

DP-Ausgang

NEIN

DVI-D-Eingang

JA (HDCP 1.4)

Ausgang externe Lautsprecher

NEIN

HDMI-Eingang

JA (3 E/A)

HDMI-Eingang (HDCP-Ver.)

2.2/1.4

HDMI-Ausgang

JA

IR-Eingang

JA

IR-Ausgang

NEIN

RGB-Eingang

NEIN

RJ45-Eingang (LAN)

JA (1 E/A)

RJ45-Ausgang (LAN)

NEIN

RS232C-Eingang

JA

RS232C-Ausgang

JA

Touch-USB

NEIN

USB-Anschluss

USB 2.0, Typ A (1 E/A)

MECHANISCHE SPEZIFIKATION

Rahmenfarbe

Black

Rahmenbreite

Even bezel : 14.3mm

Kartonabmessungen (B x H x T)

2073 x 1250 x 285mm

Griff

JA

Monitor-Abmessungen (B x H x T)

1926.2 x 1097.2 x 60.6mm (without Handle and LG Logo)

Monitor-Abmessungen mit Standfuß (B × H × T)

k. A.

Packgewicht

72.5Kg (With Pallet)

VESA-Standardbefestigungsschnittstelle

600 x 400 mm

Gewicht (nur Monitor)

49.0Kg

Gewicht (Display und Standfuß)

k. A.

FUNKTION – HARDWARE

Beschleunigungssensor (Gyrosensor)

JA

Autom. Helligkeitssensor

JA

BLU-Sensor

NEIN

Stromsensor

NEIN

Ventilation (integriert)

NEIN

Feuchtigkeitssensor

NEIN

Interner Speicher (eMMC)

16 GB

Lokale Tastenbedienung

JA

Pixelsensor

NEIN

Leistungsanzeige

NEIN

Näherungssensor

NEIN

Temperatursensor

JA

WLAN/BT (integriert)

JA

FUNKTION – SOFTWARE

ID automatisch einstellen

JA

Synchronisierung der Hintergrundbeleuchtung

NEIN

Beacon

JA

Booten des Logo-Bildes

JA

Helligkeitskorrektur

NEIN

Cisco-Zertifizierung

JA

Control Manager

JA

Crestron Connected

JA

Externe Eingangsrotation

JA

Ausfallsicherung

JA

Nahtlose Wiedergabe

JA

Gruppenleiter

JA

HDMI-CEC

JA

ISM-Methode

JA

Lokale Inhaltsplanung

JA

Lokale Netzwerksynchronisierung

JA

Netzwerkfähig

JA

Kein Signalbild

JA

Betriebssystem-Version (webOS)

webOS 6.0

PBP

JA (4 PBP)

PiP

JA

Wiedergabe über URL

JA

PM-Modus

JA

Pro:Idiom

JA

RS232C-Synch.

JA

Scan-Inversion

NEIN

Bildschirmausrichtung

JA

Screen Share

JA

Einstellungen zum Klonen von Daten

JA

SI-Server-Einstellung

JA

Intelligente Energieersparnis

JA

SNMP

JA

Status-Mailing

JA

Einstellungen Kachelmodus

JA

Plug & Play über USB

JA

Video Tag

JA (4 Video-Tags)

Wake-on-LAN

JA

webRTC

JA

S/W-Einstellung nach Graustufen

NEIN

UMGEBUNGSBEDINGUNGEN

Betriebsluftfeuchte

10 % to 80 %

Betriebstemperatur

0 °C to 40 °C

STROMVERSORGUNG UND ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ

Energieversorgung

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Leistungstyp

Eingebaute Leistung

STROMVERBRAUCH

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

683 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 888 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Max.:

260W

Ausschalten

0.5W

Solide Energieersparnis (70 %)

140W

Typ.

200W

SOUND

Eingebaute Lautsprecher

JA (10 W x 2)

ZERTIFIZIERUNG

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ePEAT (nur USA)

NEIN

ErP/Energy Star

YES(NewErP) / YES

Sicherheit

CB / NRTL

OPS-KOMPATIBILITÄT

OPS-Leistung integriert

NEIN

OPS-kompatibel

JA (Huckepack)

SOFTWARE-KOMPATIBILITÄT

Connected Care

JA

Mobile CMS

JA

Promota

JA (nicht verfügbar für EU/GUS)

SuperSign Cloud

JA

SuperSign CMS

JA

SuperSign Control+

JA

SuperSign WB

JA

SPRACHE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

ZUBEHÖR

Basisausstattung

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

Optional

OPS Kit(KT-OPSF), LSW640A/B(Wall Mount)

SONDERFUNKTION

Durchgängige Beschichtung (Netzplatine)

JA

Direktes Sonnenlicht

k. A.

IP-Schutzart

k. A.

Überlagerungs-Touch-Kompatibilität

k. A.

Stromschutz

k. A.

Intelligente Kalibrierung

k. A.

Neigen (nach unten)

k. A.

Neigen (nach oben)

k. A.

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
Dismantling information(86UH5J-H)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Besuchen Sie das LG B2B-Partnerportal, um Zugang zu weiteren technischen Dokumentationen und Ressourcen zu erhalten.