TV LG UHD 4K de 75'' Serie 81, Procesador Alta Potencia, HDR10 / Dolby Digital Plus, Smart TV webOS23,
75UR81006LJ EU.pdf
Grado de energía : ES
(1) Inteligencia Artificial: Tiene la capacidad de reconocer, analizar y aplicar mejoras a los diferentes tipos de imágenes, basándose en experiencias previas, ofreciendo unos ajustes de pantalla y sonidos perfectos, precisos y naturales tal cual los percibimos en la realidad.
(2) El IEE Europeo para pantallas electrónicas con resolución igual o superior a HD está fijado en un máximo de 0.9. Algunos TV que superan el máximo permitido cumplen dicho requerimiento debido a su control automático de brillo.
(3) Comparación entre el consumo producido por el modelo LG UR8 4K de 43" vs UHD 4K de 43" (de peor eficiencia energética del segmento). Cálculo realizado a un coste de 0.31€/Kwh, durante 8h/día, 365 días/año, en 10 años.

 

*Las imágenes utilizadas en la descripción general del producto que figura a continuación tienen fines representativos.
*Consulte la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación exacta.

La imagen de la naturaleza con la montaña rocosa enfrentada desde arriba y desde abajo muestra el contraste y los detalles.

Disfruta de los colores intensos con la tencología 4K de LG

LG UHD TV con HDR10 Pro ofrece niveles de brillo optimizados para disfrutar colores vivos e imágenes con detalles.

*HDR10 Pro no es un formato como tal. Es resultado de aplicar LG Dynamic Tone Mapping fotograma a fotograma para el formato HDR10.

Procesador 4K α5 Gen6 con IA

Procesador de Alta Potencia

Este procesador maximiza la calidad de imagen y sonido ofreciéndote una experiencia inmersiva.

*El modelo UR81 de 86'' incorpora el Procesador de Gran Potencia 4K α7 Gen6 con IA.
*Inteligencia Artificial: Tiene la capacidad de reconocer, analizar y aplicar mejoras a los diferentes tipos de imágenes, basándose en experiencias previas, ofreciendo unos ajustes de pantalla y sonidos perfectos, precisos y naturales tal cual los percibimos en la realidad.

Una vista de la naturaleza, comparando la calidad de imagen de contenidos no 4K y contenidos 4K reescalados.

Reescala el contenido a 4K

'Capaz de escalar el contenido a 4K, para disfrutar de imágenes nítidas y precisas en cada momento.

*La calidad de imagen de los contenidos reescalados variará en función de la resolución de la fuente.

AI Sound Pro

Experiencia inmersiva gracias a la inteligencia del procesador que mejora el sonido convirtiendo los 2 canales en un sonido virtual 5.1.2 para disfrutar de tus contenidos favoritos. La configuración de sonido se ajusta automáticamente al contenido para una experiencia audiovisual excepcional.

*El modelo UR81 de 86'' incorpora el Procesador de Gran Potencia 4K α7 Gen6 con IA.

AI Brightness Control

Garantiza el nivel de brillo perfecto en cualquier entorno, adaptando la luz de la imagen a la iluminación de tu estancia.

Pantalla que representa la imagen de un bosque y cuyo brillo se ajusta en función del entorno.

Un televisor UHD montado en la pared detrás de un tabe con ambientación de estilo zen.

Disfruta del contenido a lo grande

'Disfruta de tus contenidos favoritos en las pantallas 4K de gran pulgada de los TVs UHD de LG.

La cámara pasa de un primer plano de la parte superior del televisor a un primer plano de la parte frontal del televisor. La pantalla del televisor muestra una aurora verde. La cámara se aleja para mostrar un salón muy amplio. El salón es gris en general y se ve un bosque a través de la ventana exterior.

Perfecta integración en tu hogar

Los TVs UHD de LG ahora cuentan con un diseño fino y minimalista que encaja a la perfección en tu hogar.

Completa tu experiencia audiovisual

Combina tus contenidos favoritos con una barra de sonido LG, y disfruta de un sonido nítdo y realista.

La mitad de la pantalla inferior y la mitad de la barra de sonido. El televisor muestra roncos blancos corriendo sobre el agua.

WOW Interface

Controla tu barra de sonido desde tu TV

Control fácil a través del mando a distancia de tu TV LG. Con un solo clic, puedes ver el menú y los ajustes de la barra de sonido LG en la pantalla del TV, controlar el volumen, comprobar el estado de la conexión y seleccionar un modo de sonido.

En la pantalla del TV se muestra la interfaz para cambiar los ajustes.

*La barra de sonido se adquiere por separado.
*El control de tu barra de sonido LG a través de tu TV LG con WOW Interface solo está disponible en los modelos de 2023. La funcionalidad varía según el modelo.
*El control del modo soundbar a través del mando a distancia de tu TV LG puede variar según el modelo de la barra de sonido LG y está sujeto a la compatibilidad con el mando a distancia.
*La barra de sonido puede variar según el modelo del televisor. Comprobar la compatibilidad de conexiones del TV con la barra de sonido en la sección de especificaciones de esta página de producto.

Ecosistema Abierto e Inteligente (ThinQ) & webOS

Siente el máximo control de tu TV y tu hogar

Los TVs UHD de LG cuentan con WebOS23, fácil e intuitivo, que permite crear perfiles por usuario y disfrutar así sólo del contenido que tú elijas. Además, integran ThinQ y Alexa, y son compatibles con Apple Home Kit, Apple Air Play y Google*.

*La disponibilidad del servicio puede variar según la región o el país.
*Se necesitan suscripciones independientes para los servicios de OTT.
*Apple Home Kit, Google Assistant y Amazon Alexa son servicios independientes de LG que podrían requerir cuentas de suscripción.

Mi perfil

Consigue recomendaciones de películas personalizadas, un avance de los siguentes partidos de tu equipo favorito y tus notificaciones, todo esto desde tu propio perfil

*Se puede mostrar contenido reducido o liumitado según la región y la conexión a internet.
*Se pueden crear perfiles ilimitados pero la pantalla de inicio solo mostrará hasta 10 perfiles.

Perfil pesonalizado

Organiza tus aplicaciones y servicios habituales como más te guste y sumérgete rápidamente en tu contenido favorito.

AI Concierge

AI Concierge es un recomendador inteligente que te sugiere contenidos personalizados en base a tu historial de búsqueda y programas favoritos.

El rostro de un hombre se visualiza en la pantalla del TV y, cerca de él, las palabras clave recomendadas.

*La disponibilidad del servicio AI Concierge puede variar según la región y la serie.
*Las aplicaciones y los menús pueden varias según el país, y las recomendaciones están sujetas a su disponibilidad.

LG Smart Cam

Con una instalación fácil en el televisor y un diseño elegante, la cámara LG Smart Cam te permite disfrutar de tus videollamadas en pantalla grande.

Una mujer está sentada el en reposabrazos de un sofá, sujetando un ordenador portátil y mirando el televisor. Dentro del televisor, en la gran pantalla, puedes ver cuatro personajes y una videoconferencia.

*LG Smart Cam debe adquirirse por separado.

Inteligencia Artificial y Conectividad.

La compatibilidad de los TVs UHD de LG con los asistentes Google Assistant, Alexa de Amazon, Apple AirPlay y HomeKit, y Matter* hace que controlar el TV UHD de LG y los dispositivos conectados al mismo sea fácil y rápido.

El logo de « Works with Hey Google» El logo de Alexa Built-in» El logo de «Works with Apple AirPlay» El logo de «Works with Apple Home»

*Google Assistant, Alexa de Amazon, Apple AirPlay y HomeKit y Matter son servicios de terceros ajenos a LG y, en su caso, que pueden requerir la contratación de una suscripción con el prestador del servicio.
*Los servicios y funciones compatibles con "Matter" pueden variar en función de los dispositivos conectados. La conexión inicial para ThinQ y Matter debe realizarse a través de la app móvil gratuita ThinQ.
*Apple, el logotipo de Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay y HomeKit son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc. registradas en EE. UU. y otros países.
*Los menús y apps compatibles pueden variar según el país.
*La disponibilidad de Control por Voz puede variar según el producto y el país. El control por voz se realiza a través de Mando Magic Remote MR23 de LG incluido en las series UR91/81/80; en serie UR78 debe adquirirse por separado.
*Los menús mostrados pueden ser diferentes en el momento del lanzamiento.
*La compatibilidad con AirPlay 2 y HomeKit puede variar según la región.
*La compatibilidad con Amazon Alexa puede variar según el idioma y la región.

Imagen que muestra a una pareja viendo un programa con un televisor LG UHD.

Experiencia de cine en casa

'Trae el cine a tu salón con gran calidad de imagen 4K y sonido Dolby Digital Plus.

Modo FILMMAKER

Con el Modo FILMMAKER se transmite con precisión la visión del director, para que disfrutes de la película de forma más auténtica.

Un director de cine está mirando un gran monitor de TV, editando algo. La pantalla de TV muestra una grúa torre en el cielo púrpura. El logotipo de Modo FILMMAKER aparece en la esquina inferior derecha.

*La compatibilidad con el Modo FILMMAKER puede variar según el país.

Hay logos de plataformas de servicios de streaming y secuencias a juego justo al lado de cada logo. Hay imágenes de Miércoles de Netflix, TED LASSO de Apple TV, Tulsa King de Paramount , La Búsqueda de Disney Plus, Los Anillos del Poder de PRIME VIDEO, TOP GUN de SkyShowTime y Leopardo de LG CHANNELS.

Entretenimiento sin límites

Tus contenidos favoritos al alcance de tu mano

Accede a tus contenidos en favoritos con las aplicaciones disponibles en nuestros TV LG UHD.

*Se requiere suscripción a Netflix.
*La disponibilidad de contenidos y aplicaciones puede variar según el país o la región. Se requiere una suscripción independiente a Disney+. (c) 2022 Disney y sus entidades relacionadas.
*Apple, el logotipo de Apple y Apple TV son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc. registradas en EE. UU. y otros países.
*Apple TV+ y/o determinados contenidos pueden no estar disponibles en todas las regiones.
*Apple TV+ requiere una suscripción.
*Amazon, Prime Video y todos los logotipos relacionados son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus filiales. Se aplican tarifas de suscripción a Amazon Prime y/o Prime Video. Consulta primevideo.com/terms para obtener más información.
*Paramount+ es un servicio de streaming ofrecido por un tercero ajeno a LG, cuya marca le pertenece a dicho tercero y el uso de los servicios requieren la correspondiente suscripción.
*SkyShowtime es un servicio de streaming ofrecido por un tercero ajeno a LG, cuya marca le pertenece a dicho tercero y el uso de los servicios requieren la correspondiente suscripción.
*Los servicios compatibles pueden variar según el país.
*El número de canales y el contenido disponible pueden variar según el producto y la región.

Funciones Gaming

'En los TVs UHD de LG la latencia es inferior a 10ms. Además, cuentan con un menú exclusivo gaming para que tengas todos los ajustes al alcance de tu mano.

Optimizador y menú exclusivo gaming

El Optimizador de videojuegos ofrece ajustes optimizados para varios géneros de juegos*, mientras que el menú gaming te permite acceder rápidamente a tus ajustes.

HGiG

La unión de LG con algunos de los desarrolladores más conocidos garantiza una experiencia de juego inmersiva en HDR en tu televisor UHD de LG. HGiG ofrece los gráficos que se adapyan con las especificaciones y con el rendimiento de tu TV.

Cloud Gaming

Accede directamente desde tu TV a Geforce Now, y descubre una amplia gama de videojuegos. Sólo necesitas un mando compatible.

*Géneros optimizados: FPS (First person shooter), RTS (Real-time Strategy), RPG (Role-playing Game), Deportes y Estándar.
*La disponibilidad de las actualizaciones del software del optimizador de videojuegos puede variar según el modelo y la región.
*Los elementos del menú Optimizador de juegos pueden variar según la serie.
*HGiG es un grupo voluntario de empresas del sector del juego y de industrias de pantallas de televisores que se reúnen para definir y poner a disposición del público directrices para mejorar las experiencias de juego HDR a nivel de consumidores.
*Las colaboraciones compatibles pueden diferir según el país.
*Geforce Now es un servicio independiente ofrecido por nVidia y puede estar sujeto a suscripción.

Una caja de flores reciclada a partir del embalaje de un televisor LG UHD.

Sostenibilidad

Tecnología que cuida del planeta

El nuevo diseño del embalaje de los TV LG UHD utiliza una impresión a un solo color y una caja reciclable.

*El contenido de la caja, sus protecciones, así como los acomponentes y/o accesorios del televisor pueden variar dependiendo del modelo. Para mayor información sobre los componentes y/o accesorios del televisor consulte el modelo específico.

Imagen de las principales Servicios de OTT en un TV con la imagen de un contenido característico de cada una de ellas

Especificaciones técnicas estrella

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K UHD

  • Tasa de Refresco

    50Hz Nativo

  • Procesador de Imagen

    Procesador con IA α5 4K Gen6

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Salida de Audio

    20W

  • Sistema de Altavoces

    2.0 Canales

  • Dimensiones TV Sin peana (AnxAlxPr mm)

    1678x964x59,9

  • Peso del TV Sin Peana (kg)

    31,4

Todas las especificaciones

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Tipo de Pantalla

    4K UHD

  • Resolución de Pantalla

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Tipo de Retroiluminación

    Directa

  • Tasa de Refresco

    50Hz Nativo

PROCESADO DE IMAGEN

  • Procesador de Imagen

    Procesador con IA α5 4K Gen6

  • Escalado por IA

    Escalado a 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Si

  • Control de Brillo IA

    Si

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Si

  • Modos de Imagen

    9 modos (Vívido, Standard, Eco, Cine, Deportes, Juego, ISF Sala Luminosa, ISF Sala Oscura)

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Si

  • Game Optimizer

    Si (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM Modo Automático de Baja Latencia)

    Si

ACCESIBILIDAD

  • Alto Contraste

    Si

  • Escala de Grises

    Si

  • Invertir colores

    Si

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

  • Dimensiones TV Sin peana (AnxAlxPr mm)

    1678x964x59,9

  • Dimensiones TV Con peana (AnxAlxPr mm)

    1678x1045x378

  • Medidas Embalaje

    1820x1205x228

  • Peana TV (AnxPr mm)

    895x378

  • Peso del TV Sin Peana (kg)

    31,4

  • Peso del TV Con Peana (kg)

    34,6

  • Peso Embalaje (kg)

    44,5

  • Montura VESA (AnxAl mm)

    400x400

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

  • CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

    8806087071740

AUDIO

  • Sonido IA

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Diálogos Claros

    Si

  • LG Sound Sync

    Si

  • Sound Mode Share

    Si

  • Salida Simultánea de Audio

    Si

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Si (Reproducción en 2 sentidos)

  • Salida de Audio

    20W

  • Calibración Acústica IA

    Si

  • Codecs de Audio

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

  • Dirección de Altavoces

    Salida hacia Abajo

  • Sistema de Altavoces

    2.0 Canales

CONECTIVIDAD

  • HDMI Canal de Retorno de Audio

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Si (v 5.0)

  • Entrada Ethernet

    1ud

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Si

  • SPDIF (Salida Digital Óptica de Audio)

    1ud

  • Ranura CI

    1ud

  • Salida HDMI

    3ud (Soporta eARC, ALLM como especifica el HDMI 2.1)

  • Entrada RF (Antenna/Cable)

    2ud

  • Entrada USB

    2ud (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Si (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

  • Funciona Con Apple Airplay2

    Si

  • Sistema Operativo (OS)

    webOS 23

  • Alertas Deportivas

    Si

  • Ajustes de Familia

    Si

  • ThinQ

    Si

  • Compatible con Cámara USB

    Si

  • Navegador web Libre

    Si

  • Reconocimiento Inteligente de Voz

    Si

  • LG Channels

    Si

  • Magic Remote Control

    Incluido

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Si (LG ThinQ)

ALIMENTACION

  • Alimentación (Voltaje, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consumo en Stanby

    Under 0.5W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

  • Mando a a Distancia

    Mando Magic Remote

  • Cable de Ailimentación

    Si (adjunto)

  • Pilas del Mando a Distancia

    Si (AA x 2ud)

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Qué opina la gente

