LG 4K NanoCell, SmartTV webOS 6.0, Procesador Inteligente 4K α7 Gen4 con AI, HDR Dolby Vision, DOLBY ATMOS [Clase de eficiencia energética G]

Todas las especificaciones

PANTALLA

  • Categoría

    4K NanoCell, Full Array Dimming, SmartTV webOS 6.0, AI ThinQ

  • Pulgadas

    65

  • cm

    164

  • Resolución

    UHD 4K

  • Resolución Píxeles

    3840*2160

  • Panel

    4K NanoCell

SMARTTV

  • SmartTV

    Si

  • Sistema de AI

    SmartTV webOS 6.0

  • Procesador

    Procesador Inteligente 4K α7 Gen4 con AI

  • Asistente de Google Integrado

    Si

  • Asistente ALEXA Integrado

    Si

  • Funciona con Apple Home Kit

    Si

  • Magic Remote

    Magic Remote Incluido

  • Apple Screen Share (Airplay2)

    Air Play 2

  • Navegador Web

    Navegador Libre

  • WiFi

    WiFi (802.11ac)

  • Miracast

    Miracast

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth V5.0

IMAGEN

  • Color

    Mejora de Color Avanzado

  • Control de píxel

    Full Array Dimming

  • Ultraluminancia

    Ultra Luminance

  • Formatos HDR

    HDR Dolby Vision IQ, HDR 10 Pro, HLG Pro, HDR Effect

  • Mapeado de color

    Precisión de Color: 17x17x17

  • 4xEliminación de Ruido y Banding

    Reducción de Ruido 2X

  • Modo FILMAKER

    Modo Director (FILMMAKER)

  • Modo Autogénero

    Modo Imagen Autogénero (sólo por HDMI)

  • Modo HFR

    4K/2K HFR 100fps (HDMI)

  • Escalador

    AI Upscaling

SONIDO

  • Potencia/Woofer

    40W
    (WF:20W, 10W por Canal)

  • Canales

    2.2 ch

  • Sonido Especial

    DOLBY ATMOS

  • Sonido IA

    Procesador de Sonido AI Sound

  • Altavoces WiSA

    Compatible: WiSA 2.1ch

GAMING

  • AMD Freesync

    AMD FreeSync Compatible

  • VRR

    VRR

  • ALLM

    ALLM

  • HDR GiG

    HDR GiG

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Antena

    Sint. Terrestre DVB-T2/T

  • USB

    3xUSB 2.0

  • Entrada Óptica

    Entrada de Fibra Óptica

  • Auriculares

    Salida de Auriculares / Línea

  • USB Grabador

    Grabación Antena por USB (Requiere HDD 80GB-2TB)

DISEÑO

  • Color Frontal

    Plata Frío

  • Color Trasera

    Titán Oscuro

  • Peana

    Peana Central

DIMENSIONES

  • Dimensiones Sin Peana / VESA

    1452x839x44.9mm. Peso: 28.6Kg. VESA: 400x400

  • Dimensiones con Peana

    1452x903x336mm. Peso: 1239Kg

EFICIENCIA ENERGETICA

  • Consumo SDR W

    134

  • Eficiencia SDR LETRA

    G

  • Consumo HDR W

    195

  • Eficiencia HDR

    G

OTROS

  • Tecnología

    Nanocell Full Array

  • Smart/Resolución

    SmartTV 4K

  • Categoría/precio

    Premium

  • Novedades

    2021

  • EAN code

    8806091153289

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

