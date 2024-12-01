We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 86NANO916NA - Smart TV 4K UHD NanoCell 217 cm (86") con Inteligencia Artificial, Procesador Inteligente α7 Gen3, Deep Learning, 100% HDR, Dolby Vision/ATMOS, 4xHDMI, 3xUSB 2.0, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi [Clase de eficiencia energética G]
Todas las especificaciones
PANTALLA
-
Categoría
4K NanoCell, Full Array Dimming, AI ThinQ
-
Pulgadas
86
-
cm
217
-
Resolución
4K
-
Resolución Píxeles
3840 x 2160
-
Panel
NanoCell
-
IPS
Pantalla IPS
-
HZ PMI
TBD
SMARTTV
-
SmartTV
Si
-
Sistema de AI
SmartTV webOS 5.0
-
Procesador
Procesador 4K α7 Gen3
-
Asistente de Google Integrado
Si
-
Asistente ALEXA Integrado
Si
-
Funciona con Apple Home Kit
Si
-
Magic Remote
Magic Remote Incluido
-
Apple Screen Share (Airplay2)
Air Play 2
-
Navegador Web
Navegador Libre
-
WiFi
WiFi (802.11ac)
-
Miracast
Miracast
-
Bluetooth
Bluetooth V5.0
IMAGEN
-
Color
Billion Rich Colors
-
Deep Learning
Deep Learning
-
Ultraluminancia
Ultra Luminance
-
Formatos HDR
HDR Dolby Vision IQ, HDR 10 Pro, HLG Pro, HDR Effect
-
Mapeado de color
Precisión de Color 17x17x17
-
4xEliminación de Ruido y Banding
Reducción de Ruido 2X
-
Modo FILMAKER
Modo Director (FILMMAKER)
-
Modo Autogénero
Modo Imagen Autogénero (Sólo HDR Dolby)
-
Modo HFR
4K/2K HFR 100fps (HDMI)
SONIDO
-
Potencia/Woofer
40W (WF:20W, 10W Por Canal)
-
Canales
2.2ch
-
Sonido Especial
DOLBY ATMOS, Ultra Surround
-
Sonido IA
AI Sound
-
Altavoces WiSA
Compatibilidad WiSA
GAMING
-
AMD Freesync
Free Sync (Actualización)
-
VRR
VRR
-
ALLM
ALLM
-
HDR GiG
HDR GiG
CONECTIVIDAD
-
Antena
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
HDMI
4
-
version HDMI
HDMI 2.1 (2x)/HDMI 2.0 (2x)
-
USB
3XUSB 2.0
-
Entrada Óptica
Entrada de Fibra Óptica
-
Auriculares
Salida de Auriculares/Línea
-
USB Grabador
Grabación Antena por USB (Requiere HDD 80GB-2TB)
DISEÑO
-
Color Frontal
Negro Light
-
Color Trasera
Negro Light
-
VESA
600 x 400
-
Peana
peana central
-
Dimensiones sin peana
1926 x 1106 x 73,2 mm. 52Kg
-
Dimensiones con peana
1926 x 1183 x 432 mm. 55,4Kg
OTROS
-
Eficiencia
G (En una escala de A a G)
-
Consumo
205W
-
Tecnología
Nanocell Full Array
-
Smart/Resolución
SmartTV 4K
-
Categoría/precio
Alta
-
Novedades
2020
