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Smart TV LG QNED evo MiniLED AI QNED87 100 pulgadas 4K 2026

100QNED87B6 _EU.pdf
Grado de energía : ES
Ficha técnica de producto
100QNED87B6 _EU.pdf
Grado de energía : ES
Ficha técnica de producto

Smart TV LG QNED evo MiniLED AI QNED87 100 pulgadas 4K 2026

100QNED87B6
Vista frontal de Smart TV LG QNED evo MiniLED AI QNED87 100 pulgadas 4K 2026 100QNED87B6
Smart TV LG QNED evo MiniLED AI QNED87 100 pulgadas 4K 2026
Smart TV LG QNED evo MiniLED AI QNED87 100 pulgadas 4K 2026
Smart TV LG QNED evo MiniLED AI QNED87 100 pulgadas 4K 2026
Smart TV LG QNED evo MiniLED AI QNED87 100 pulgadas 4K 2026
Smart TV LG QNED evo MiniLED AI QNED87 100 pulgadas 4K 2026
Smart TV LG QNED evo MiniLED AI QNED87 100 pulgadas 4K 2026
Smart TV LG QNED evo MiniLED AI QNED87 100 pulgadas 4K 2026
Smart TV LG QNED evo MiniLED AI QNED87 100 pulgadas 4K 2026
Smart TV LG QNED evo MiniLED AI QNED87 100 pulgadas 4K 2026
Smart TV LG QNED evo MiniLED AI QNED87 100 pulgadas 4K 2026
Smart TV LG QNED evo MiniLED AI QNED87 100 pulgadas 4K 2026
Smart TV LG QNED evo MiniLED AI QNED87 100 pulgadas 4K 2026
Smart TV LG QNED evo MiniLED AI QNED87 100 pulgadas 4K 2026
Smart TV LG QNED evo MiniLED AI QNED87 100 pulgadas 4K 2026
Vista frontal de Smart TV LG QNED evo MiniLED AI QNED87 100 pulgadas 4K 2026 100QNED87B6
Smart TV LG QNED evo MiniLED AI QNED87 100 pulgadas 4K 2026
Smart TV LG QNED evo MiniLED AI QNED87 100 pulgadas 4K 2026
Smart TV LG QNED evo MiniLED AI QNED87 100 pulgadas 4K 2026
Smart TV LG QNED evo MiniLED AI QNED87 100 pulgadas 4K 2026
Smart TV LG QNED evo MiniLED AI QNED87 100 pulgadas 4K 2026
Smart TV LG QNED evo MiniLED AI QNED87 100 pulgadas 4K 2026
Smart TV LG QNED evo MiniLED AI QNED87 100 pulgadas 4K 2026
Smart TV LG QNED evo MiniLED AI QNED87 100 pulgadas 4K 2026
Smart TV LG QNED evo MiniLED AI QNED87 100 pulgadas 4K 2026
Smart TV LG QNED evo MiniLED AI QNED87 100 pulgadas 4K 2026
Smart TV LG QNED evo MiniLED AI QNED87 100 pulgadas 4K 2026
Smart TV LG QNED evo MiniLED AI QNED87 100 pulgadas 4K 2026
Smart TV LG QNED evo MiniLED AI QNED87 100 pulgadas 4K 2026
Smart TV LG QNED evo MiniLED AI QNED87 100 pulgadas 4K 2026

Características principales

  • Disfruta de la tecnología exclusiva LG QNED evo MiniLED con más de 1.000 millones de colores, ahora más precisos1. Con tecnología Dynamic QNED Color Pro y certificada con el 100% volumen de color por Intertek2.
    MiniLEDs que aportan mayor intensidad, contraste y brillo en la imagen, junto al análisis inteligente de Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro en 2.040 zonas independientes y hasta 1.250 nits de luminosidad.
  • Con tecnología Anti-reflejos: reduce el 94% de los reflejos3 ofreciendo una gran calidad de imagen con bajos reflejos.
    Sumérgete en cada escena con la mejor calidad de imagen Dolby Vision y el sonido envolvente Dolby Atmos.
  • La gama de pulgadas más amplia de LG. Cuanto mayor es la pulgada, más importante es la calidad de imagen. Gran nitidez y precisión con modelos de hasta 100" para disfrutar de tus contenidos a lo grande.
  • El Smart TV webOS más fácil de usar con mando Magic Pointer Remote, único con puntero inalámbrico4.
    Más inteligente y seguro: con IA mejorada (Copilot y Gemini), reconocimiento de voz, recomendación de contenidos, asistente virtual, control del hogar ThinQ y 7 capas de seguridad LG Shield.
    Evoluciona a mejor cada año: único sistema operativo que se renueva completamente cada año para que estrenes Smart TV webOS hasta el 20315.
  • El procesador de gran potencia ahora 10% más inteligente6 (4K α8 Gen3), preparado para incorporar las novedades de la IA. Maximiza la calidad de imagen y sonido, trabajando en 2.040 zonas independientes a través de la Inteligencia Artificial.
  • El Smart TV perfecto para gaming: disfruta la experiencia gaming con mayor fluidez VRR 144 Hz, duplicando hasta 288Hz gracias a Motion Booster7, para llevar tus partidas al siguiente nivel. Compatible y certificado con AMD Freesync Premium y cloud gaming8.
Más

1.Basado en un estudio interno de LG comparando el modelo QNED evo MiniLED con la gama QNED MiniLED.

2.El volumen de gama de color de la pantalla (CGV) es equivalente o superior al CGV del espacio de color DCI‑P3, según un estudio independiente realizado por Intertek.

3.Basado en un estudio interno de LG realizado el 01/03/2026, en el que se analizó la efectividad del sistema antirreflejos en diferentes paneles en comparación con superficies reflectantes. Los resultados pueden variar en función de las condiciones de uso y del entorno.

4.Estudio interno realizado a fecha de 1/03/2026. Según dicho estudio, el mando Magic Remote es el único en el mercado español con puntero inalámbrico.

5.WebOs admite las 4 versiones siguientes de actualización en 5 años desde el año de lanzamiento del modelo adquirido. La primera actualización estará disponible a los 2 años del lanzamiento del producto. Características, actualizaciones, aplicaciones y servicios variarán según modelo. Las actualizaciones del sistema operativo no incluyen características y funciones que dependan de hardware más reciente.

6.Comparación frente al procesador LG α7 Gen9. Se observa una mejora en la potencia del procesador, lo que se traduce en una mayor capacidad capacidad y eficiencia en las funciones avanzadas de procesamiento e IA.

7.El aprovechamiento de la tasa de refresco de hasta 288 Hz requiere una tarjeta gráfica compatible, disponible por separado. Motion Booster puede duplicar la tasa de refresco hasta 288 Hz en el modo Juego, lo que implica una reducción de la resolución de 4K a 1080p. Las condiciones pueden variar según el entorno y la configuración del usuario.

8.Las funciones de cloud gaming pueden requerir servicios de terceros. Su uso puede exigir una cuenta válida, una suscripción activa y conexión a internet.

Why LG QNED evo | Mini LED?

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED Ultra Big TV is wall-mounted in a living room, displaying a sports victory celebration with vivid colors and refined picture quality across the wide screen as a family seated on sofas cheers together.

Dynamic Sports on an Ultra Big TV

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED Color Pro fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, showcasing enhanced color vibrancy certified for 100% Color Volume.

Dynamic QNED Color Pro

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED highlights Mini LED with Precision Dimming Pro through a split aurora-lit glacier mountain scene, comparing conventional LED with deeper blacks and refined contrast to achieve greater precision and clarity.

Mini LED with Precision Dimming Pro

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Award-winning Multi AI webOS is presented on a dark background featuring Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini logos, indicating support for AI-related services accessible through the TV interface.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI symbol above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

AI Hub for Personalization

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity.

Secured by LG Shield

Why LG QNED evo | Mini LED?

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED Ultra Big TV is wall-mounted in a living room, displaying a sports victory celebration with vivid colors and refined picture quality across the wide screen as a family seated on sofas cheers together.

Dynamic Sports on an Ultra Big TV

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED Color Pro fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, showcasing enhanced color vibrancy certified for 100% Color Volume.

Dynamic QNED Color Pro

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED highlights Mini LED with Precision Dimming Pro through a split aurora-lit glacier mountain scene, comparing conventional LED with deeper blacks and refined contrast to achieve greater precision and clarity.

Mini LED with Precision Dimming Pro

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Award-winning Multi AI webOS is presented on a dark background featuring Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini logos, indicating support for AI-related services accessible through the TV interface.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI symbol above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

AI Hub for Personalization

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity.

Secured by LG Shield

Why LG QNED evo | Mini LED?

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED Ultra Big TV is wall-mounted in a living room, displaying a sports victory celebration with vivid colors and refined picture quality across the wide screen as a family seated on sofas cheers together.

Dynamic Sports on an Ultra Big TV

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED Color Pro fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, showcasing enhanced color vibrancy certified for 100% Color Volume.

Dynamic QNED Color Pro

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED highlights Mini LED with Precision Dimming Pro through a split aurora-lit glacier mountain scene, comparing conventional LED with deeper blacks and refined contrast to achieve greater precision and clarity.

Mini LED with Precision Dimming Pro

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Award-winning Multi AI webOS is presented on a dark background featuring Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini logos, indicating support for AI-related services accessible through the TV interface.

Award-winning Multi AI webOS

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI symbol above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

AI Hub for Personalization

LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity.

Secured by LG Shield

¿Por qué un TV inteligente de LG?

LG AI TV optimiza la imagen y el sonido, mientras se hace cada día más inteligente con un hub de IA personalizado

Descubre más sobre LG webOS

AI HDR Remastering

Disfruta de la calidad de cine HDR

La IA optimiza automáticamente el color, el brillo y el contraste y eleva la calidad de imagen SDR a niveles HDR para lograr gráficos más precisos y realistas.

El Smart TV webOS más fácil, inteligente y seguro1  

1. webOs admite las 4 versiones siguientes de actualización en 5 años desde el año de lanzamiento del modelo adquirido. La primera actualización estará disponible a los 2 años del lanzamiento del producto. Características, actualizaciones, aplicaciones y servicios variarán según modelo. Las actualizaciones del sistema operativo no incluyen características y funciones que dependan de hardware más reciente.

Multi AI Search

Búsqueda avanzada con IA: Google Gemini y Microsoft Copilot

Simplemente di lo que buscas y luego selecciona el modelo de IA que mejor se adapte a ti. El sistema se conecta a múltiples modelos de IA para ofrecer resultados más completos y relevantes.8)

AI Concierge

Obtén recomendaciones personalizadas de contenido

Al presionar el botón de IA de tu mando a distancia se activará AI Concierge para ofrecerte contenidos adaptados a tus intereses, basandose en lo que sueles ver y lo que te gusta.9)

AI Voice ID

¡El TV reconoce tu voz y te lleva a la página principal de tu perfil hecha a medida para ti!

En la página de inicio de tu perfil podrás tener todo a tu alcance: el tiempo, el calendario, los widgets e incluso tus alertas deportivas.10)

La insignia de Premiado CES Innovation Awards 2026 se muestra sobre un fondo oscuro. La Arquitectura Multi-IA está reconocida en la categoría de Inteligencia Artificial.

La insignia de Premiado CES Innovation Awards 2026 se muestra sobre un fondo oscuro. La Arquitectura Multi-IA está reconocida en la categoría de Inteligencia Artificial.

Más inteligente

Smart TV premiado por su seguridad: LG Shield

La insignia AVForums Editor's Choice aparece sobre un fondo oscuro para LG webOS 25, nombrada Mejor Sistema de Smart TV 2025/2026.

La insignia AVForums Editor's Choice aparece sobre un fondo oscuro para LG webOS 25, nombrada Mejor Sistema de Smart TV 2025/2026.

8 años como el mejor sistema de Smart TV

El emblema LG Shield se muestra sobre un fondo oscuro con iconos de seguridad, que resaltan la protección de webOS para privacidad, seguridad de datos e integridad del sistema. También se muestra una insignia de homenajeado de los CES Innovation Awards 2026.

El emblema LG Shield se muestra sobre un fondo oscuro con iconos de seguridad, que resaltan la protección de webOS para privacidad, seguridad de datos e integridad del sistema. También se muestra una insignia de homenajeado de los CES Innovation Awards 2026.

LG Shield

El Smart TV más seguro

Las 7 Tecnologías principales de LG Shield garantizan que tus datos permanezcan seguros con un almacenamiento de datos protegido, algoritmos criptográficos seguros, integridad del software garantizado y trasmisión segura de datos.

El Smart TV más seguro Descubre más sobre LG Shield

webOS Re:New Program

El Smart TV que evoluciona a mejor cada año

El único sistema operativo que se renueva completamente cada año para que estrenes Smart TV hasta el 2031.12)

LG Quad Protection se muestra a través de cuatro iconos de protección sobre un fondo amarillo. Cada icono cuenta con protección contra rayos, protección contra humedad, protección contra sobretensiones y protección contra webOS con LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection se muestra a través de cuatro iconos de protección sobre un fondo amarillo. Cada icono cuenta con protección contra rayos, protección contra humedad, protección contra sobretensiones y protección contra webOS con LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection

Tu televisor LG está diseñado para durar con la protección LG Quad

Desde hardware hasta software, tu televisor LG protegido. Los condensadores integrados protegen el TV contra altos voltajes, incluidos los rayos, mientras que los semiconductores están diseñados con protección contra sobretensiones. El gel de silicio y los recubrimientos protectores protegen los chipsets de la humedad e incluso tus datos se mantienen seguros y protegidos con LG Shield.

Mando Magic Pointer Remote

El único del mercado con puntero inalámbrico para una navegación más fácil13)

Controla tu televisor fácilmente con el mando Magic Pointer Remote. Cuenta con un sensor de movimiento y una rueda de desplazamiento. Señala y clica para usarlo como un ratón aéreo o presiona el botón de IA para activar el control por voz.

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED cuenta con AI Hub para personalización, con un icono de IA sobre un mando a distancia rodeado de etiquetas para Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID con My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard y AI Sound Wizard.

Convierte tu casa en un estadio 

Predicciones deportivas con AI Concierge

Recibe predicciones de partidos con IA

La IA analiza las estadísticas y el rendimiento de tu equipo para ofrecer predicciones del partido. Disfruta apoyando a tu equipo gracias a estos conocimientos generados por IA.14)

TruMotion

Movimiento adaptado a cada contenido

La IA identifica el contenido que estás viendo y TruMotion ajusta la calidad de imagen al movimiento para una experiencia de visualización natural con películas, deportes y más.

Alertas deportivas

No te pierdas nada de tus equipos favoritos

Configura tus alertas y recibe notificaciones sobre los calendarios de partidos, resultados y más de tu equipo.

Smart TV perfecto para gaming 

Partidas fluidas y rápidas 

Mayor fluidez con hasta 288 Hz Motion Booster15)

Disfruta la experiencia gaming con mayor fluidez VRR 144 Hz, duplicando hasta 288Hz gracias a Motion Booster, para llevar tus partidas al siguiente nivel. Compatible y certificado con AMD Freesync Premium y Cloud Gaming.

El LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED para Jugabilidad Definitiva muestra una escena de carreras vibrante y de alta velocidad con un inserto de comparación borrosa que destaca Motion Booster 288, mientras soporta 144Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG y GeForce NOW.

El LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED con Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency muestra en pantalla un mando inalámbrico etiquetado como "Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth", indicando un soporte optimizado para mandos Bluetooth y una jugabilidad responsiva.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED cuenta con el Portal de Juegos LG con un diseño de hub de juegos, combinando contenido destacado y mosaicos de juego en una interfaz unificada que se amplía para ofrecer acceso a aplicaciones de juegos GeForce NOW y webOS.
El LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED con Game Dashboard y Optimizer muestra pantallas de juego lado a lado y un menú en pantalla para ajustar en tiempo real configuraciones de juego como tasa de refresco, latencia y modos visuales.
El LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED con Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency muestra en pantalla un mando inalámbrico etiquetado como "Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth", indicando un soporte optimizado para mandos Bluetooth y una jugabilidad responsiva.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED cuenta con el Portal de Juegos LG con un diseño de hub de juegos, combinando contenido destacado y mosaicos de juego en una interfaz unificada que se amplía para ofrecer acceso a aplicaciones de juegos GeForce NOW y webOS.
El LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED con Game Dashboard y Optimizer muestra pantallas de juego lado a lado y un menú en pantalla para ajustar en tiempo real configuraciones de juego como tasa de refresco, latencia y modos visuales.
Respuesta inmediata con el mando Bluetooth

El primer televisor del mundo compatible con mandos Bluetooth de ultra baja latencia

Experimenta los juegos en la nube de ultra baja latencia y alto rendimiento con un mando Bluetooth de ultra baja latencia. De esta forma se reducirá el retardo de entrada a menos de 3,0 ms. Disfruta de un control fluido como el de un mando con cable.16)

Portal Gaming LG

Tu portal para los videojuegos

Descubre miles de juegos de NVIDIA GeForce Now, Xbox Cloud Gaming y más. Encuentra fácilmente juegos para competir con otros jugadores a través del Modo Desafío.

Menú exclusivo gaming

Modifica fácilmente los ajustes del juego para adaptarlos a tus preferencias

Personaliza tu experiencia de juego fácilmente usando el menú exclusivo gaming para un control rápido y en tiempo real. Ajusta la tasa de refresco, la latencia y el modo de juego para optimizar cada partida con facilidad.

Calidad de cine en tu hogar 

El LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED se muestra en un estudio mientras el director trabaja en un panel de control mientras edita una película que se muestra en pantalla. Los logotipos de Dolby Vision y FILMMAKER MODE aparecen en la parte inferior izquierda.

El LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED se muestra en un estudio mientras el director trabaja en un panel de control mientras edita una película que se muestra en pantalla. Los logotipos de Dolby Vision y FILMMAKER MODE aparecen en la parte inferior izquierda.

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER S 

Disfruta las películas tal y como el director las creó

Vive el cine tal y como el director lo creó con Dolby Vision y el modo FILMMAKER que mantiene las imágenes lo más fieles posible a su forma original.18)

Design, made to elevate your space

Slim Design

Slim silhouette that blends into your interior

Crafted with minimalist lines and refined details, the sleek profile of your TV adds a sophisticated touch to your home without being distracting.

LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with a Slim Design is wall-mounted in a bright, open living space, featuring a sleek profile that blends seamlessly into the interior while displaying a bold, colorful abstract artwork.

Descubre obras maestras ilimitadas con LG Gallery+

LG Gallery+

Decora tu espacio con más de 5000 contenidos artísticos

LG Gallery+ te permite acceder a innumerables obras y contenidos de: The National Gallery, MMCA, Magnum y más. Personaliza tu espacio con obras de arte que reflejen tu estilo.19)

El LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED muestra una cuadrícula de Google Fotos con fotos familiares, mientras que un teléfono muestra una lista de álbumes con el botón de álbum Family Trip activado.

El LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED muestra una cuadrícula de Google Fotos con fotos familiares, mientras que un teléfono muestra una lista de álbumes con el botón de álbum Family Trip activado.

Mis fotos

Accede fácilmente a Google Fotos y muestra tus recuerdos

Conecta fácilmente tu cuenta de Google Fotos a tu televisor simplemente usando el móvil. Personaliza tu espacio sin esfuerzo usando contenido de tu propia galería.23)

El LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED está montado en la pared sobre una pared verde sobre una consola roja, mostrando un panel informativo con el tiempo, resultados deportivos, programador de TV y Home Hub.

LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

Panel informativo

Mantente actualizado con un panel personalizado

Consulta la información importante de un vistazo. Recibe actualizaciones meteorológicas, alertas deportivas, consulta tu Google Calendar e incluso configura notificaciones para Home Hub.

Modo Galería

Cambia de la televisión al arte sin problemas

Con el Modo Galería activado, tu televisor puede seguir en modo ahorro de energía incluso mientras muestra las obras seleccionadas, añadiendo un toque de estilo y elegancia a tu espacio.30)

Control automático de brillo

Brillo óptimo en cualquier condición de luz

El control de brillo ajusta automáticamente la salida de la pantalla en función de la iluminación ambiental, asegurando una visualización clara y cómoda en cualquier entorno.24)

Sensor de movimiento

Adaptado a tu localización

La detección de movimiento permite que tu televisor responda de forma inteligente, cambiando de modo según si estás cerca o no.25)

LG Channels

Entretenimiento sin límite y gratis

Con +180 canales gratis para que disfrutes de tus contenidos favoritos y de más de 200 contenidos exclusivos26)

El LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED con conectividad inteligente muestra la interfaz del Home Hub en pantalla, mostrando las conexiones a Google Home y LG ThinQ, con paneles para televisores, dispositivos y aplicaciones en un único formato de control.

Control del hogar

Control inteligente del hogar con ThinQ

El Control del hogar reúne todos tus dispositivos inteligentes y permite conectarse, y controlar de forma fluida todos sus dispositivos inteligentes domésticos a través de ThinQ, Apple HomeKit o Google Home27)

LG Sound Suite eleva cada escena con un sonido envolvente más completo

Sound Suite con Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

Audio inmersivo ajustado a tus preferencias

La tecnología Dolby Atmos FlexConnect detecta de forma inteligente la posición de cada altavoz, tanto si está colocado libremente como si se ha añadido recientemente, y optimiza las señales de audio en tiempo real para ofrecer un sonido limpio y envolvente en todo el espacio.28)

Una familia con niños y sus abuelos se sienta junta en un sofá en un salón luminoso, sosteniendo un mando mientras ven la televisión.

Una familia con niños y sus abuelos se sienta junta en un sofá en un salón luminoso, sosteniendo un mando mientras ven la televisión.

Accesibilidad

Adaptado a multiples tipos de diversidad funcional 

Los televisores LG están diseñados pensando en la accesibilidad, con funciones como el Filtro de ajuste de color, una Guía de lengua de signos y soporte directo de conectividad para dispositivos de asistencia de audio.

Aviso legal

 

*Las imágenes arriba en esta página de detalles del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos. Consulta las imágenes de la galería para una representación más precisa.

*Las especificaciones y características varían según la región, el modelo y el tamaño.

*La disponibilidad del servicio varía según la región y el país.

*Los servicios personalizados pueden variar según las políticas de la aplicación de terceros.

*Se requiere cuenta LG y aceptación de los Términos y Condiciones correspondientes para acceder a servicios y funciones inteligentes basadas en la red, incluidas las aplicaciones de streaming. Sin la cuenta LG, solo están disponibles conexiones externas de dispositivos (por ejemplo, vía HDMI) y televisores terrestres/por aire (solo para televisores con sintonizadores). No hay ninguna comisión para crear una cuenta LG.

*El contenido mostrado en esta página puede diferir del contenido disponible en el servicio real de la Galería+.

1)*Maximum screen size may vary by model and region.

 

2)*QNED evo features a wider color gamut as compared to QNED.

 

3)*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

 

4)*Compared to 2025 alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen2 based on internal spec comparison.

 

5)*AI Picture Pro will work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Images are upscaled to up to 4K-like quality. Results may vary depending on the source resolution.

 

6)*Must be activated through the Sound Mode menu. And sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

 

7)*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

 

8)*AI Search (Copilot) is available on webOS Re:New Program-enabled OLED/MRGB/QNED/NANO 4K UHD models, including models released from 2022 onwards.

*An internet connection is required, and partner AI services may be subject to change or require a subscription.

*This feature may vary by region and model and is not available in countries where LLM support is not provided.

 

9)*Some of these features may not be supported in certain regions or models.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG(Electronic Program Guide).

*‘On Now’ card is not available on Netflix and Other CP(Content Provider) apps, so the card will not be displayed.

*‘Generative AI’ card is available in certain regions or models.

 

10)*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards, as well as on MRGB and FHD TVs released from 2026.

*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

*The lock can be unlocked by someone with a similar voice, and if the voice changes due to health reasons or other factors, recognition may not work effectively.

*The widgets provided may vary by country and are subject to change or discontinuance without prior notice.

*My Page applies to 2026 OLED, MRGB, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs.

 

11)*Internet connection required.

*It is possible to link the AI Chatbot to customer service.

*In countries where NLP is not supported, voice-based app access and usage may not be available.

 

12)*webOS Re:New is a software upgrade program and is available on select models only. The number of upgrades and Re:New support duration may vary by product, model, or region.

*Upgrade schedule, as well as features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Available features, contents and services are subject to change without notice and may vary by product, model or region.

 

13)*Provides quick access to the TV's AI features but has no built-in AI processing.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

 

14)*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG.

*The scope of support may vary by country.

*Information provided by AI Concierge is for general informational purposes only and may not be accurate. LG assumes no responsibility or liability for any actions or decisions made in reliance on such information.

 

15)*AMD FreeSync Premium validation based on low input lag, stutter reduction, and flicker-free performance.

*144Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

*In Motion Booster mode, resolution may decrease to ensure optimal performance.

*Motion Booster 288 delivers up to 288Hz refresh rate at optimized Full HD resolution for ultra-smooth gameplay.

 

16)*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

 

17)*Support for cloud gaming services may vary.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

*Gamepad is sold separately.

 

18)*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE with Dolby Vision is supported.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE works on models equipped with a light sensor.

 

19)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*Service is available through a paid subscription. One-month free trial available with login and payment method registration. Subscription automatically renews to a paid plan unless canceled before the trial ends. Subscription may be cancelled at any time during the trial period.

 

20)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*An LG Gallery+ subscription is required to access full content and features.

 

21)*16 different profiles are provided, with content recommendations generated by matching data to each type of profile.

 

22)*Generative AI feature is only available in certain regions or models.

*A subscription includes 20 credits per month. One credit lets you generate one image.

*Depending on device performance, file size, and network speed, LG Link's file transfer speed may vary.

*Some file extensions may not be supported by LG Link depending on your device specifications.

*LG Link can use an external storage device when used according to the device memory specifications.

 

23)*The feature works when logged in to your Google Photos account and you have at least 10 photos in the app.

 

24)*Brightness sensors may vary by model.

 

25)*Motion sensors are only available on the W6 and G6 models only.

 

26)*Support for certain LG Channels varies by region.

 

27)*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

 

28)*The Sound Suite model matched may vary depending on country, region, and TV model.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately. 

*Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

*When connected to a Soundbar, up to 13.1.7 channels are supported. Supported channel configurations may vary depending on the Soundbar model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

 

29)*Soundbar can be purchased separately.

*Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

 

30)*Power saving applies only when both Gallery Mode and Always Ready are enabled. If Always Ready is switched off, Gallery Mode will consume the same amount of power as when the TV is on.

 

31)*QNED85 100/86-inch TVs have been verified for compliance with eyesafe® 3.0 requirements, a program developed by eyesafe Inc. and tested by UL Solutions under specified conditions.

*Performance may vary depending on product model, settings, usage conditions, and environment.

 

32)*9.1.6 spatial audio is activated only when the Dolby Atmos content is playing.

*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.

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INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.
Para obtener más información sobre cómo este producto maneja los datos y sus derechos como usuario, visite ″Cobertura de datos y especificaciones″ en LG Privacy

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