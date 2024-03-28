Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
LG Barre de son 3.1ch | 340W | Dolby Digital | DTS Digital Surround

LG S60T

LG Barre de son 3.1ch | 340W | Dolby Digital | DTS Digital Surround

Vue avant de la LG Soundbar S60T et du caisson de basse

Une image de la LG Soundbar sur un fond noir, mise en valeur par un spot.

Le compagnon audio idéal pour votre LG TV

Complétez l’expérience LG TV grâce à la barre de son qui magnifie son design et ses performances sonores.

Des univers sonores époustouflants vous entourent

Une image de la LG Soundbar, de la télécommande LG et de la LG TV montrant l’Interface WOW à l’écran. Une image de la LG TV et de la LG Soundbar dans un salon affichant un concert. Ondes sonores blanches composées de gouttelettes jaillissant de la barre de son, tournoyant autour du canapé et dans l’espace de vie pour illustrer le son surround. Une vue sur la ville à travers la fenêtre. Une image de la LG Soundbar surmontée de trois écrans TV différents. Le premier diffuse un film, le deuxième un concert et le dernier diffuse un journal télévisé. Sous la barre de son, des icônes Concert, Infos et Film sont visibles.

Les barres de son LG complètent l’expérience LG TV

WOW Interface

La simplicité au bout des doigts

Accédez à WOW Interface depuis votre TV LG pour un contrôle simple et clair de votre barre de son, comme changer de mode audio, de profil et accéder aux autres fonctionnalités.  

Une image de la LG Soundbar, de la télécommande LG et de la LG TV montrant l’Interface WOW à l’écran.

*Images d’écran simulées. 

**L’utilisation de la télécommande de la LG TV est limitée à certaines fonctionnalités uniquement. 

***Téléviseurs compatibles avec l’Interface WOW : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. Les téléviseurs compatibles FHD 63 peuvent varier selon l'année de sortie.

****Téléviseurs compatibles avec WOW Orchestra : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Les téléviseurs compatibles peuvent varier selon l'année de sortie. QNED 80 prend en charge des modèles limités des années 2022 et 2023.

*****Veuillez noter que ces services peuvent être indisponibles au moment de l’achat. Une connexion au réseau est requise pour les mises à jour.

******L’Interface WOW peut varier selon le modèle de barre de son.

Ressentez chaque détail du panorama audio

Son Ultime 3.1 canaux

Un son fascinant qui vous entoure. 

Plongez au cœur de la scène grâce au son surround 3.1ch de 340 W et au caisson de basse, qui créent des univers sonores puissants et réalistes.

Une image de la LG TV et de la LG Soundbar dans un salon affichant un concert. Ondes sonores blanches composées de gouttelettes jaillissant de la barre de son, tournoyant autour du canapé et dans l’espace de vie pour illustrer le son surround. Une vue sur la ville à travers la fenêtre.

*Images d’écran simulées. 

Le son tel qu'il devrait être entendu

AI Sound Pro

Toutes les ambiances et tous les genres sonnent juste

AI Sound Pro détecte ce que vous regardez parmi un large éventail de genres, et applique l'égaliseur le plus adapté afin d'offrir une experience sonore optimale.

Une vidéo montre la LG Soundbar avec trois écrans TV différents. Le premier positionné directement au-dessus affiche un concert de musique avec une chanteuse. L’écran TV diffusant un journal télévisé passe au milieu et se met en marche. Puis, l’écran TV diffusant une scène d’action avec une femme montant les escaliers en courant passe au milieu et se met en marche. Entre le téléviseur et la barre de son, une onde sonore change de couleur, en adéquation avec le genre.

*Images d’écran simulées.

Imprimer

Caractéristiques clés

  • Nombre de Canaux

    3.1

  • Puissance de Sortie

    340 W

  • Principal

    850 x 63 x 87 mm

  • Caisson de Graves

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

Toutes les caractéristiques

GÉNÉRAL

  • Nombre de Canaux

    3.1

  • Puissance de Sortie

    340 W

  • Nombre de Haut-Parleurs

    4 EA

EFFET SONORE

  • AI Sound Pro

    Oui

  • Standard

    Oui

  • Musique

    Oui

  • Cinéma

    Oui

  • Jeu

    Oui

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast + (Renforcement des Basses)

    Oui

  • Voix Claires Pro

    Oui

  • Sports

    Oui

FORMAT AUDIO

  • Dolby Digital

    Oui

  • AAC

    Oui

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Oui

CONNECTIVITÉ

  • Optique

    1

  • Sortie HDMI

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Version Bluetooth

    5.3

  • Codec Bluetooth - SBC / AAC

    Oui

HDMI COMPATIBLE

  • ARC (Canal de Retour Audio)

    Oui

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Oui

PRATICITÉ

  • Appli télécommande - iOS / Android OS

    Oui

  • Mode partage du Son du TV

    Oui

  • Mode Contrôle de la Barre de Son

    Oui

  • WOW Interface

    Oui

DIMENSIONS (LXHXP)

  • Principal

    850 x 63 x 87 mm

  • Caisson de Graves

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

POIDS

  • Principal

    2,5 kg

  • Caisson de Graves

    5,7 kg

  • Poids Brut

    9,8 kg

ÉNERGIE

  • Consommation d'Énergie en veille (Barre)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consommation d'Énergie (Barre)

    33 W

  • Consommation d'Énergie en veille (Caisson de graves)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consommation d'Énergie (Caisson de graves)

    33 W

ACCESSOIRE

  • Support mural

    Oui

  • Télécommande

    Oui

  • Carte de Garantie

    Oui

  • Câble Optique

    Oui

CODE BARRE

  • Code Barre

    8806091966803

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

Ce qu’ils en pensent

Vue avant de la LG Soundbar S60T et du caisson de basse

LG S60T

LG Barre de son 3.1ch | 340W | Dolby Digital | DTS Digital Surround