LG Barre de son 5.1.3ch | 580W | Dolby Digital | DTS:X

Fonctionnalités

Galerie

Caractéristiques

Avis

Assistance

LG Barre de son 5.1.3ch | 580W | Dolby Digital | DTS:X

LG S80TR

LG Barre de son 5.1.3ch | 580W | Dolby Digital | DTS:X

Front view of LG Soundbar S80TR and subwoofer

Les images utilisées dans l'aperçu des produits ci-dessous sont représentatives. Reportez-vous à la galerie d'images en haut de la page pour une représentation plus précise. 

Barre de son LG sur une surface grise sur un fond gris en perspective aérienne inclinée.

Une barre de son haut de gamme pour une meilleure expérience sur votre téléviseur LG

Complétez l’expérience LG TV grâce à la barre de son qui magnifie son design et ses performances sonores.

Des univers sonores époustouflants vous entourent

La LG TV et la LG Soundbar dans une pièce sombre, diffusant un concert. Des gouttelettes blanches représentant des ondes sonores sont projetées vers le haut et vers l'avant depuis la barre de son, alors que le caisson de basse crée un effet sonore partant du bas. LG TV et LG Soundbar à l’œuvre dans un séjour. Des vagues blanches de gouttelettes représentant des ondes sonores sont projetées vers le haut et vers l'avant depuis la barre de son et la TV, alors que le caisson de basse crée un effet sonore partant du bas. La LG TV, la LG Soundbar, les enceintes arrières et le caisson de basse sont positionnés dans un salon. Une grille apparaît au-dessus de la pièce, comme un scanner de la pièce. Des ondes sonores blanches constituées de gouttelettes illustrent les enceintes arrières et la barre de son jouant ensemble en harmonie.

*Images d’écran simulées.

Ressentez le réalisme d'un panorama audio

Haut-Parleur central à projection verticale

Plongez au cœur des univers sonores

Le haut-parleur central à projection verticale vous donne l'impression que le son provient du centre de votre TV LG pour une immersion plus réaliste. 

La LG TV et la LG Soundbar dans une pièce sombre, diffusant un concert. Des gouttelettes blanches représentant des ondes sonores sont projetées vers le haut et l’avant depuis la barre de son. Caisson de basse créant un effet sonore depuis la base.

*Ce qui précède est confirmé par une enquête sur ses propres normes.

**Images d’écran simulées.

Dolby Atmos

La soirée cinéma sonne comme dans une salle grâce à Dolby Atmos

Plongez dans chaque scène grâce au son clair, réaliste et spatial Dolby Atmos comme au cinéma. 

Un film est diffusé sur un téléviseur LG OLED et une barre de son LG dans un appartement moderne de la ville, en vue latérale. Des perles blanches représentant des ondes sonores sont projetées vers le haut et vers le bas depuis la barre de son et le téléviseur, créant ainsi un dôme sonore dans l'espace. Logo Dolby Atmos Logo DTS X

*Dolby et Dolby Vision sont des marques déposées de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**Le symbole du double D est une marque déposée de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Images d'écran simulées

Son spatial à trois niveaux*

Une couche virtuelle** pour un son réaliste.

Le son spatial à trois niveaux ajoute un niveau virtuel pour créer un dôme sonore virtuel***.

La LG TV et la LG Soundbar se trouvent dans un grand appartement urbain. Trois bandes rouges apparaissent l'une après l'autre, représentant des couches virtuelles, et se rejoignent pour créer un dôme sonore complet.

*Le son spatial à trois niveaux est disponible dans les modes Cinema et AI Sound Pro.

**La couche intermédiaire est créée à l'aide du canal du haut-parleur de la barre de son. Le son des haut-parleurs avant et supérieur avant est synthétisé pour créer un champ sonore. Sans enceinte arrière, le champ arrière ne peut pas être créé.

***Images d’écran simulées. 

****Sans enceinte arrière, le champ arrière ne peut pas être créé.

Son surround 5.1.3 canaux

Un son fascinant qui vous entoure.

Améliorer votre TV LG avec un son surround 5.1.3 canaux d'une puissance de 580W, un caisson de basse, des enceintes arrières, et l’incroyable immersion grâce au Dolby Atmos et du DTS:X.

LG TV, LG Soundbar, enceintes arrières et caisson de basse dans le séjour d’un gratte-ciel, diffusant un spectacle musical. Ondes sonores blanches composées de gouttelettes jaillissant de la barre de son et des enceintes arrières, formant une boucle autour du sofa et dans le séjour. Caisson de basse créant un effet sonore depuis la base. Logo Dolby Atmos Logo DTS X

*Dolby et Dolby Vision sont des marques déposées de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**Le symbole double-D est une marque déposée de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Images d’écran simulées.

Enceintes arrière à 2 canaux

Les enceintes arrière adoptent la liberté sans fil

Installez les enceintes arrière n'importe où dans votre espace sans vous soucier des fils, en assurant une intégration transparente pour un son immersif. 

*Images d'écrans simulées

Les barres de son LG complètent l’expérience TV LG

Un concert confortable dans un salon est diffusé à l'écran. Le menu de l'interface WOW apparaît en surimpression et l'utilisateur navigue vers les paramètres de la barre de son.

WOW Interface

La simplicité au bout des doigts**

Accédez à WOW Interface*** via votre TV LG pour un contrôle de barre de son clair et simple, comme changer de mode audio, de profil et accéder aux autres fonctionnalités.  

La LG TV, la LG Soundbar et un caisson de basse sont dans un salon diffusant un concert. Des gouttelettes blanches font des vagues de son qui partent de la barre de son vers le haut et vers l'avant et sont projetées par la TV. Caisson de basse créant un effet sonore depuis la base.

WOW Orchestra****

En duo avec le son de votre TV LG.

Le son, les qualités tonales et les canaux uniques de votre barre de son LG et de votre TV LG s'unissent en harmonie pour vous offrir une expérience sonore captivante et marquante.

Gros plan sur une LG Soundbar placée sous une LG TV. Un symbole de connectivité est présent entre la LG Soundbar et la LG TV, illustrant le fonctionnement de WOWCAST sans fil.

Compatible WOWCAST

Regardez votre télévision sans aucun problème en vue

La technologie WOWCAST vous permet de connecter votre barre de son LG à votre TV LG en sans fil tout en profitant de la prise en charge de l'audio multicanal sans perte de qualité.

*Images d’écran simulées. 

**L’utilisation de la télécommande de la TV LG est limitée à certaines fonctionnalités uniquement. 

***Téléviseurs compatibles avec l’Interface WOW : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. Les téléviseurs compatibles FHD 63 peuvent varier selon l'année de sortie.

****Téléviseurs compatibles avec WOW Orchestra : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Les téléviseurs compatibles peuvent varier selon l'année de sortie. QNED 80 prend en charge des modèles limités des années 2022 et 2023.

*****Veuillez noter que ces services peuvent être indisponibles au moment de l’achat. Une connexion au réseau est requise pour les mises à jour.

******L’Interface WOW peut varier selon le modèle de barre de son.

Expérience audio multicanale*

Ressentez un émerveillement sonore vaste et expressif

La barre de son LG convertit le son basique à 2 canaux en son multicanal** pour un son profond et détaillé qui résonne dans votre espace.

Une LG Soundbar, une LG TV et un caisson de basse sont placés dans un appartement urbain moderne. La LG Soundbar émet des ondes sonores composées de gouttelettes blanches emplissant la pièce et un caisson de basse crée un effet sonore à partir du bas. Ensemble, ils créent un effet de dôme dans la pièce.

2 Channel

Une barre de son LG, un téléviseur LG et un caisson de basse se trouvent dans un appartement d'une ville moderne. La barre de son LG émet trois branches d'ondes sonores, composées de gouttelettes blanches qui flottent sur le sol. D'autres ondes sonores sous forme de gouttelettes blanches sont émises depuis le haut de la barre de son. À côté de la barre de son se trouve un caisson de basse, qui crée un effet sonore par le bas. L'ensemble crée un effet de dôme dans la pièce.

Multi-Channel

*L'algorithme de mixage intelligent applique le son pour chaque canal dans les modes AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Amplification des voix Clear Voice Pro,  Jeux et Sports.

**L'expérience audio multicanale fonctionne grâce à un algorithme de mixage intelligent. Cet algorithme ne s'applique pas au mode standard ou aux modes musique. La technologie Bass Blast n'utilise pas l'algorithme de mixage intelligent mais copie les informations issues des 2ch et les diffuse sur tous les canaux. 

***Images d’écran simulées. 

AI Sound Pro

Toutes les ambiances et tous les genres sonnent juste

Le AI Sound Pro détecte ce que vous regardez parmi un large éventail de genres, et applique l'égaliseur le plus adapté.

*Images d’écran simulées.

En harmonie avec vos activités préférées.

Gaming intensif

Synchronisation entre son et image

Libérez des ports sur votre TV et connectez des consoles à votre barre de son LG, sans faire de compromis sur les performances graphiques**. La prise en charge VRR/ALLM*** garantit des jeux sans accrocs et avec un faible temps de latence.

Une zone grise chaleureuse pour un objectif esthétique.

La LG Soundbar et la LG TV sont présentées ensemble. Un jeu de voitures de course s'affiche à l'écran.

*Images d’écran simulées.

**TV, barre de son et console doivent toutes prendre en charge la fonction VRR/ALLM.

***Fréquence VRR limitée à 60 Hz.

****Veuillez noter que ce service peut être indisponible au moment de l’achat. Une mise à jour du logiciel peut être nécessaire. Une connexion au réseau est requise pour la mise à jour. 

*****HDCP 2.3 prend en charge les contenus en résolution 4K. La prise en charge de la fréquence de 120 Hz varie selon l'appareil, avec une prise en charge jusqu'à YCbCr4:2:0 pour la 4K.

****** console vendue séparément

Streaming HD

Diffusez en qualtié HD

Diffusez vos plateformes préférées sans compression grâce à la prise en charge de la HD sans perte pour Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect et Chromecast* ** ***. 

*La disponibilité de contenus et d’applications peut varier selon le pays ou la région.

**Des abonnements séparés sont nécessaires pour les services OTT.

***Veuillez noter que ce service peut être indisponible au moment de l’achat. Une mise à jour du logiciel peut être nécessaire. Une connexion au réseau est requise pour la mise à jour.

Compatibilité

Utilisez la plateforme de votre choix*

Les barres de son LG sont désormais compatibles avec davantage de services d’IA. Vous pouvez facilement contrôler la LG Soundbar à l’aide de la plateforme de votre choix.

*Certaines fonctionnalités requièrent la souscription ou le compte d’un tiers.

**Google est une marque déposée de Google LLC et l’assistant Google n’est pas disponible dans certaines langues et dans certains pays.

***Amazon, Alexa et toutes les marques associées sont des marques déposées d’Amazon.com, Inc. ou de ses filiales.

****Apple, le logo Apple et Apple AirPlay 2 sont des marques déposées d’Apple Inc., enregistrées aux États-Unis et dans d’autres pays. 

*****Veuillez noter que ce service peut être indisponible au moment de l’achat. Une mise à jour du logiciel peut être nécessaire. Une connexion au réseau est requise pour la mise à jour.

Imprimer

Caractéristiques clés

  • Nombre de Canaux

    5.1.3

  • Puissance de Sortie

    580 W

  • Dolby Atmos

    Oui

  • DTS : X

    Oui

  • WOW Orchestra

    Oui

  • Principal

    1 000 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Enceintes Arrière

    100,0 x 176,5 x 120,0 mm

  • Caisson de Graves

    201,7 x 407 x 403 mm

Toutes les caractéristiques

GÉNÉRAL

  • Nombre de Canaux

    5.1.3

  • Puissance de Sortie

    580 W

  • Nombre de Haut-Parleurs

    11 EA

EFFET SONORE

  • AI Sound Pro

    Oui

  • Standard

    Oui

  • Musique

    Oui

  • Cinéma

    Oui

  • Voix Claires Pro

    Oui

  • Sports

    Oui

  • Jeu

    Oui

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast + (Renforcement des Basses)

    Oui

AUDIO HI-RES (HAUTE RÉSOLUTION)

  • Échantillonnage

    24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

FORMAT AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Oui

  • Dolby Digital

    Oui

  • DTS : X

    Oui

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Oui

  • AAC

    Oui

  • AAC+

    Oui

CONNECTIVITÉ

  • Optique

    1

  • Entrée HDMI

    1

  • Sortie HDMI

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Version Bluetooth

    5.1

  • Codec Bluetooth - SBC / AAC

    Oui

  • Wi-Fi

    Oui

  • Compatible Enceintes Arrière

    Oui

  • Compatible avec Alexa

    Oui

  • Spotify Connect

    Oui

  • Tidal Connect

    Oui

  • AirPlay 2

    Oui

  • Chromecast

    Oui

  • Compatible avec Google Home

    Oui

HDMI COMPATIBLE

  • Pass-through - Transmission HDMI sans perte

    Oui

  • Pass-through (4K) - Transmission HDMI sans perte

    Oui

  • VRR / ALLM (spécificités Gaming)

    Oui

  • 120Hz

    Oui

  • HDR 10

    Oui

  • Dolby Vision

    Oui

  • ARC (Canal de Retour Audio)

    Oui

  • e-ARC (Canal de Retour Audio +)

    Oui

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Oui

PRATICITÉ

  • Appli télécommande - iOS / Android OS

    Oui

  • AI Room Calibration Pro (Appli)

    Oui

  • Mode Contrôle de la Barre de Son

    Oui

  • Mode partage du Son du TV

    Oui

  • WOW Orchestra

    Oui

  • WOW Interface

    Oui

DIMENSIONS (LXHXP)

  • Principal

    1 000 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Enceintes Arrière

    100,0 x 176,5 x 120,0 mm

  • Caisson de Graves

    201,7 x 407 x 403 mm

POIDS

  • Principal

    4,3 kg

  • Enceintes Arrière (2 unités)

    2,34 kg

  • Caisson de Graves

    10,0 kg

  • Poids Brut

    22,6 kg

ACCESSOIRE

  • Carte de Garantie

    Oui

  • Câble HDMI

    Oui

  • Support mural

    Oui

  • Télécommande

    Oui

CODE BARRE

  • Code Barre

    8806096055014

ÉNERGIE

  • Consommation d'Énergie en veille (Barre)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consommation d'Énergie (Barre)

    59 W

  • Consommation d'Énergie en veille (Enceintes Arrière)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consommation d'Énergie (Enceintes Arrière)

    20 W

  • Consommation d'Énergie en veille (Caisson de graves)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consommation d'Énergie (Caisson de graves)

    40 W

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

