Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Barre de son 3.1ch | 420W | Dolby Atmos | DTS:X

Fonctionnalités

Galerie

Caractéristiques

Avis

Assistance

Où acheter

LG Barre de son 3.1ch | 420W | Dolby Atmos | DTS:X

LG SG10TY

LG Barre de son 3.1ch | 420W | Dolby Atmos | DTS:X

Vue avant de la LG Soundbar SG10TY et du caisson de basse

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

Une barre de son LG hors pair pour un TV LG OLED haut de gamme

Complétez l’expérience TV LG OLED grâce à la barre de son qui magnifie son design et ses performances sonores.

Des univers sonores époustouflants vous entourent

Une vue inclinée du bas d’une LG TV et d’une LG Soundbar, fixées au mur. La LG Soundbar et la LG TV dans un salon diffusant la musique d’un orchestre. Des vagues blanches de gouttelettes représentant des ondes sonores sont projetées vers le haut et vers l'avant depuis la barre de son et la TV, alors que le caisson de basse crée un effet sonore partant du bas. La LG Soundbar, la LG TV, les enceintes arrières et le caisson de basse sont positionnés dans un salon. Une grille apparaît au-dessus de la pièce, comme un scanner de la pièce. Des ondes sonores blanches constituées de gouttelettes sortent de la face avant des enceintes arrières.

*Images d’écran simulées. 

Les barres de son LG complètent l’expérience TV LG

Design complémentaire au TV LG OLED G Series

Se marie parfaitement avec les TV LG OLED G Series

Complétez votre TV LG OLED G avec la barre de son en parfaite harmonie avec cette dernière, et qui se fond dans le mur telle une œuvre d'art.

Une vue inclinée du bas d’une barre de son et d’une LG TV, fixées au mur.

Un gros plan d’une barre de son contre le mur.

La LG Soundbar et la LG TV s’accordent dans une pièce de vie moderne, diffusant un concert.

Un vue inclinée d’une LG Soundbar et d’une LG TV, fixées sur le mur, diffusant un solo de trompette à l’écran. LG Soundbar et LG TV sur le mur en bois d’un appartement, montrant une femme en train de jouer du violon à la plage.

La télécommande LG pointe en direction d’une LG TV positionnée au-dessus d’une LG Soundbar. La LG TV affiche le menu de l’Interface WOW à l’écran.

WOW Interface

La simplicité au bout des doigts

Accédez à WOW Interface** depuis votre TV LG pour un contrôle simple et clair de votre barre de son***, comme changer de mode audio, de profil et accéder aux autres fonctionnalités.  

La LG Soundbar, la LG TV et un caisson de basse sont dans un salon diffusant un concert. Des gouttelettes blanches font des vagues de son qui partent de la barre de son vers le haut et vers l'avant et sont projetées par la TV. Caisson de basse créant un effet sonore depuis la base.

WOW Orchestra****

En duo avec le son de votre TV LG.

Le son, les qualités tonales et les canaux uniques de votre barre de son LG et de votre TV LG s'unissent en harmonie pour vous offrir une expérience sonore captivante et marquante.

Gros plan sur une LG Soundbar placée sous une LG TV. Un symbole de connectivité est présent entre la LG Soundbar et la LG TV, illustrant le fonctionnement de WOWCAST sans fil.

Compatible WOWCAST

Regardez votre télévision sans aucun problème en vue

La technologie WOWCAST vous permet de connecter votre barre de son LG à votre TV LG en sans fil tout en profitant de la prise en charge de l'audio multicanal sans perte de qualité.

*Images d’écran simulées. 

**L’utilisation de la télécommande de la TV LG est limitée à certaines fonctionnalités uniquement (volume, mode sonore, égaliseur sonore)

***Téléviseurs compatibles avec l’Interface WOW : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. Les téléviseurs compatibles FHD 63 peuvent varier selon l'année de sortie.

****Téléviseurs compatibles avec WOW Orchestra : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Les téléviseurs compatibles peuvent varier selon l'année de sortie. QNED 80 prend en charge des modèles limités des années 2022 et 2023.

*****Veuillez noter que ces services peuvent être indisponibles au moment de l’achat et seront rendu disponible via une mise à jour. Une connexion au réseau est requise pour les mises à jour .

******L’Interface WOW peut varier selon le modèle de barre de son.

Ressentez le réalisme d'un panorama audio

Son spatial à trois niveaux*

Une couche virtuelle pour un son réaliste.**

Le son spatial à trois niveaux ajoute un niveau virtuel pour créer un dôme sonore virtuel.

La LG Soundbar et la LG TV se trouvent dans un grand appartement urbain. Trois bandes rouges apparaissent l'une après l'autre, représentant des couches virtuelles, et se rejoignent pour créer un dôme sonore complet.

*Le son spatial triple niveaux est disponible dans les modes Cinema et AI Sound Pro.

**La couche intermédiaire est créée à l'aide du canal du haut-parleur de la barre de son. Le son des haut-parleurs avant et supérieur avant est synthétisé pour créer un champ sonore. Sans enceinte arrière, le champ arrière ne peut pas être créé.

***Images d’écran simulées. 

****Sans enceinte arrière, le champ arrière ne peut pas être créé.

Son Ultime 3.1canaux

Un son envoutant qui vous entourre

Plongez au cœur de la scène grâce au réalisme sonore du Dolby Atmos (virtuel) et du DTS:X (virtuel), projetés par le système audio surround 3.1ch de 420 W et au caisson de basse.

"La LG Soundbar, la LG TV, et le caisson de basse sont dans le séjour d’un gratte-ciel, diffusant un concert. Des ondes sonores blanches composées de gouttelettes jaillissent de la barre de son, formant une boucle autour du canapé et de l’espace de vie. Caisson de basse créant un effet sonore depuis la base. Logo Dolby Atmos Logo DTS X"

*Dolby et Dolby Vision sont des marques déposées de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**Le symbole double-D est une marque déposée de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

***Images d’écran simulées.

Un son adapté à ce que vous écoutez et regardez.

AI Room Calibration Pro*

Un son calibré à votre espace et des distortions atténuées

La barre de son scanne la pièce pour connaitre votre emplacement, ainsi que celui des enceintes arrières**, afin d'ajuster les différences de volume et le temps de retard, afin d'optimiser le son provenant des enceintes arrières***** pour améliorer la sensation d'immersion. 

A warm gray area for design purpose.

Une LG Soundbar, une LG TV, un caisson de basse et des enceintes arrières sont positionnés dans un appartement urbain moderne. L'arrière-plan s'assombrit et la grille apparaît au-dessus de l'image de la LG TV, comme un scanner de la pièce. Une ligne en pointillés part de l'une des enceintes arrières, pour montrer que les deux enceintes arrières sont esthétiquement harmonieuses. Des ondes sonores blanches constituées de gouttelettes sortent de la face avant des enceintes arrières.

*AI Room Calibration est une technologie de réglage automatique du son qui compense la qualité  de l'environnement dans lequel la barre de son est placée, en utilisant des algorithmes qui améliorent les performances sonores de la barre de son après calibration.   

**Prend en charge les enceintes arrières incluses (6 canaux) et optionnelles (2 canaux), sans aucune différence d'étalonnage selon le nombre de canaux (les enceintes incluses et optionnelles étalonnent la même différence de niveau de gain et le même retard). 

***Fonctionne avec l'ancien algorithme '23 lorsque les enceintes arrières ne sont pas connectées.

****Lors de la configuration des enceintes arrières, AI Room Calibration Pro peut être contrôlé via l'application LG Soundbar. 

*****Veuillez noter que ce service peut être indisponible au moment de l’achat. Une mise à jour du logiciel peut être nécessaire. Une connexion au réseau est requise pour la mise à jour. 

******Les enceintes arrières sont vendues séparément.

*******Images d’écran simulées.

Expérience audio multicanale*

Ressentez un miracle sonore vaste et expressif

La barre de son LG convertit le son basique à 2 canaux en son multicanal**pour un son profond et détaillé qui résonne dans votre espace.

Une LG Soundbar, une LG TV et un caisson de basse sont placés dans un appartement urbain moderne. La LG Soundbar émet des ondes sonores composées de gouttelettes blanches emplissant la pièce et un caisson de basse crée un effet sonore à partir du bas. Ensemble, ils créent un effet de dôme dans la pièce.

*L'algorithme de mixage intelligent applique le son pour chaque canal dans les modes AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Amplification des voix Clear Voice Pro,  Jeux et Sports.

**L'expérience audio multicanale fonctionne grâce à un algorithme de mixage intelligent. Cet algorithme ne s'applique pas au mode standard ou aux modes musique. La technologie Bass Blast n'utilise pas l'algorithme de mixage intelligent mais copie les informations issues des 2 canaux et les diffuse sur tous les canaux. 

***Images d’écran simulées. 

AI Sound Pro

Toutes les ambiances et tous les genres sonnent juste

La barre de son LG convertit le son basique à 2 canaux en son multicanal pour un son profond et détaillé qui résonne dans votre espace.

La LG Soundbar montre trois écrans TV différents. Le premier positionné directement au-dessus diffuse un concert de musique avec une chanteuse. L’écran TV diffusant un journal télévisé passe au milieu et se met en marche. Puis, l’écran TV diffusant une scène d’action avec une femme montant les escaliers en courant passe au milieu et se met en marche. Entre la TV et la barre de son, une onde sonore est émise et change la couleur, qui correspond au genre, chaque fois que la télévision passe d’un écran à un autre.

*Images d’écran simulées.

En harmonie avec vos activités préférées.

Gaming intensif

Synchronisation parfaite entre son et image

Libérez des ports sur votre TV et connectez des consoles à votre barre de son LG, sans faire de compromis sur les performances graphiques. La prise en charge VRR/ALLM** *** garantit des jeux sans accrocs et avec un faible temps de latence.

A warm gray area for design purpose.

La LG Soundbar et la LG TV sont présentées ensemble. Un jeu de voitures de course s'affiche à l'écran.

*Images d’écran simulées.

**TV, barre de son et console doivent toutes prendre en charge la fonction VRR/ALLM.

***Fréquence VRR limitée à 60 Hz.

****Veuillez noter que ce service peut être indisponible au moment de l’achat. Une mise à jour du logiciel peut être nécessaire. Une connexion au réseau est requise pour la mise à jour. 

*****HDCP 2.3 prend en charge les contenus en résolution 4K. La prise en charge de la fréquence de 120 Hz varie selon l'appareil, avec une prise en charge jusqu'à YCbCr4:2:0 pour la 4K.

******La console n'est pas vendue avec 

Streaming HD

Diffusez en qualtié HD époustouflante

Diffusez vos plateformes préférées sans compression grâce à la prise en charge de la HD sans aucune perte pour Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect et Chromecast. **

*La disponibilité de contenus et d’applications peut varier selon le pays ou la région.

**Des abonnements séparés sont nécessaires pour les services OTT (over the top service ou service par contournement).

***Veuillez noter que ce service peut être indisponible au moment de l’achat. Une mise à jour du logiciel peut être nécessaire. Une connexion au réseau est requise pour la mise à jour.

Compatibilité

Utilisez la plateforme de votre choix

Les barres de son LG sont désormais compatibles avec une large variété de services d'assistant vocal*. Vous pouvez facilement contrôler la barre de son  à l’aide de la plateforme de votre choix.

*Certaines fonctionnalités requièrent la souscription ou le compte d’un tiers.

**Google est une marque déposée de Google LLC et l’assistant Google n’est pas disponible dans certaines langues et dans certains pays.

***Amazon, Alexa et toutes les marques associées sont des marques déposées d’Amazon.com, Inc. ou de ses filiales.

****Apple, le logo Apple et Apple AirPlay 2 sont des marques déposées d’Apple Inc., enregistrées aux États-Unis et dans d’autres pays. 

*****Veuillez noter que ce service peut être indisponible au moment de l’achat. Une mise à jour du logiciel peut être nécessaire. Une connexion au réseau est requise pour la mise à jour.

Imprimer

Caractéristiques clés

  • Nombre de Canaux

    3.1

  • Puissance de Sortie

    420 W

  • Dolby Atmos

    Oui

  • DTS : X

    Oui

  • WOW Orchestra

    Oui

  • Principal

    1 446,0 x 150,0 x 32,5 mm

  • Caisson de Graves

    180 x 394 x 290 mm

Toutes les caractéristiques

GÉNÉRAL

  • Nombre de Canaux

    3.1

  • Puissance de Sortie

    420 W

  • Nombre de Haut-Parleurs

    8 EA

EFFET SONORE

  • AI Sound Pro

    Oui

  • Standard

    Oui

  • Musique

    Oui

  • Cinéma

    Oui

  • Voix Claires Pro

    Oui

  • Sports

    Oui

  • Jeu

    Oui

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast + (Renforcement des Basses)

    Oui

AUDIO HI-RES (HAUTE RÉSOLUTION)

  • Échantillonnage

    24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

FORMAT AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Oui

  • Dolby Digital

    Oui

  • DTS : X

    Oui

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Oui

  • AAC

    Oui

  • AAC+

    Oui

CONNECTIVITÉ

  • Optique

    1

  • Entrée HDMI

    1

  • Sortie HDMI

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Version Bluetooth

    5.1

  • Codec Bluetooth - SBC / AAC

    Oui

  • Wi-Fi

    Oui

  • Compatible Enceintes Arrière

    Oui

  • Compatible avec Alexa

    Oui

  • Spotify Connect

    Oui

  • Tidal Connect

    Oui

  • AirPlay 2

    Oui

  • Chromecast

    Oui

  • Compatible avec Google Home

    Oui

HDMI COMPATIBLE

  • Pass-through - Transmission HDMI sans perte

    Oui

  • Pass-through (4K) - Transmission HDMI sans perte

    Oui

  • VRR / ALLM (spécificités Gaming)

    Oui

  • 120Hz

    Oui

  • HDR 10

    Oui

  • Dolby Vision

    Oui

  • ARC (Canal de Retour Audio)

    Oui

  • e-ARC (Canal de Retour Audio +)

    Oui

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Oui

PRATICITÉ

  • Appli télécommande - iOS / Android OS

    Oui

  • AI Room Calibration Pro (Appli)

    Oui

  • Mode Contrôle de la Barre de Son

    Oui

  • Mode partage du Son du TV

    Oui

  • WOW Orchestra

    Oui

  • WOW Interface

    Oui

DIMENSIONS (LXHXP)

  • Principal

    1 446,0 x 150,0 x 32,5 mm

  • Caisson de Graves

    180 x 394 x 290 mm

POIDS

  • Principal

    3,9 kg

  • Caisson de Graves

    5,8 kg

  • Poids Brut

    16,1 kg

ACCESSOIRE

  • Carte de Garantie

    Oui

  • Câble HDMI

    Oui

  • Support mural

    Oui

  • Télécommande

    Oui

CODE BARRE

  • Code Barre

    8806091960146

ÉNERGIE

  • Consommation d'Énergie en veille (Barre)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consommation d'Énergie (Barre)

    45 W

  • Consommation d'Énergie en veille (Caisson de graves)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consommation d'Énergie (Caisson de graves)

    33 W

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

Ce qu’ils en pensent

Acheter

Vue avant de la LG Soundbar SG10TY et du caisson de basse

LG SG10TY

LG Barre de son 3.1ch | 420W | Dolby Atmos | DTS:X