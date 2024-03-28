We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SOUNDBAR | BARRE DE SON | 40W | 2.0 Ch
Toutes les caractéristiques
CARACTÉRISTIQUES GÉNÉRALES
-
Puissance totale
40W
-
Nombre de canaux
2.0ch
-
Caisson de basses
Non
-
Couleur
Black
-
Taille d'écrans conseillés
40" et plus
-
Barre de son
20W x 2
FORMATS AUDIO COMPATIBLES
-
LPCM
Oui
-
Dolby Atmos
Non
-
Dolby TrueHD
Non
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Non
-
Dolby Digital
Oui
-
DTS Digital Surround
Non
-
FLAC
Non
-
OGG
Non
-
WAV
Non
-
ALAC
Non
-
AAC MPEG 4
Non
-
Bluetooth
Oui
-
AIFF
Non
-
MP3
Non
-
WMA
Non
MODES AUDIO
-
24bit/192KHz
Non
-
24bit/96KHz
Non
-
Upscaling - Upsampling
Non
-
ASC (Adaptation automatique du son)
Non
-
Standard
Oui
-
Musique
Non
-
Cinema
Non
-
Bass Blast
Oui
-
USER EQ
Non
-
Night Mode
Non
-
Auto Sound Engine
Non
-
Dynamic Range Control
Oui
-
Auto Volume Leveler
Non
CONNECTIVITE
-
Optique
Oui
-
HDMI 1.4 (Entree / Sortie)
Non/Non
-
HDMI 2.0 (Entree / Sortie)
Non/Non
-
4K Pass Through (HDCP 2.2)
Non
-
USB
Oui (Service Only)
-
Entrée Jack
Oui
-
Port Ethernet
Non
-
Wi -Fi
Non
-
Bluetooth
Oui (4.0)
CONFORT
-
Ecran
Non
-
Couleur de l'indicateur LED
Oui (3 Color LED, 2EA)
-
Connexion sans fil à la TV LG compatible - Sound Sync Wireless
Non
-
Connexion filaire à la TV LG compatible - Sound Sync Optique
Oui
-
Compatible ARC (Audio Return Channel)
Non
-
Simplink
Non
-
Compatible avec la télécommande de la TV (8 marques)
Oui
-
Application Smartphone (Télécommande)
Non
-
Allumage automatique (Optique/Bluetooth)
Oui / Oui
-
Synchronisation Audio/Video
Non
-
Mute
Oui
-
Timer / Sleep
Non
-
Bluetooth Stand-by
Oui
ACCESSOIRES
-
Télécommande (avec piles)
Oui
-
Câble optique
Non
-
Fixation murale
Non
INFORMATIONS LOGISTIQUES
-
Poids barre de son
1.99Kg
-
Dimensions Barre de son (WxHxD)
650 X 79 X 94mm
-
Dimension carton
724 x 138 x 202mm
-
Poids brut
2.78Kg
-
Consommation barre de son
13W
-
Consommation en veille barre de son
0.5W
-
Code EAN
8806098157037
-
Garantie
2 ans
INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ
-
extension
