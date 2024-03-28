LG SOUNDBAR | BARRE DE SON | 40W | 2.0 Ch

Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
LG SK1

CARACTÉRISTIQUES GÉNÉRALES

  • Puissance totale

    40W

  • Nombre de canaux

    2.0ch

  • Caisson de basses

    Non

  • Couleur

    Black

  • Taille d'écrans conseillés

    40" et plus

  • Barre de son

    20W x 2

FORMATS AUDIO COMPATIBLES

  • LPCM

    Oui

  • Dolby Atmos

    Non

  • Dolby TrueHD

    Non

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    Non

  • Dolby Digital

    Oui

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Non

  • FLAC

    Non

  • OGG

    Non

  • WAV

    Non

  • ALAC

    Non

  • AAC MPEG 4

    Non

  • Bluetooth

    Oui

  • AIFF

    Non

  • MP3

    Non

  • WMA

    Non

MODES AUDIO

  • 24bit/192KHz

    Non

  • 24bit/96KHz

    Non

  • Upscaling - Upsampling

    Non

  • ASC (Adaptation automatique du son)

    Non

  • Standard

    Oui

  • Musique

    Non

  • Cinema

    Non

  • Bass Blast

    Oui

  • USER EQ

    Non

  • Night Mode

    Non

  • Auto Sound Engine

    Non

  • Dynamic Range Control

    Oui

  • Auto Volume Leveler

    Non

CONNECTIVITE

  • Optique

    Oui

  • HDMI 1.4 (Entree / Sortie)

    Non/Non

  • HDMI 2.0 (Entree / Sortie)

    Non/Non

  • 4K Pass Through (HDCP 2.2)

    Non

  • USB

    Oui (Service Only)

  • Entrée Jack

    Oui

  • Port Ethernet

    Non

  • Wi -Fi

    Non

  • Bluetooth

    Oui (4.0)

CONFORT

  • Ecran

    Non

  • Couleur de l'indicateur LED

    Oui (3 Color LED, 2EA)

  • Connexion sans fil à la TV LG compatible - Sound Sync Wireless

    Non

  • Connexion filaire à la TV LG compatible - Sound Sync Optique

    Oui

  • Compatible ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    Non

  • Simplink

    Non

  • Compatible avec la télécommande de la TV (8 marques)

    Oui

  • Application Smartphone (Télécommande)

    Non

  • Allumage automatique (Optique/Bluetooth)

    Oui / Oui

  • Synchronisation Audio/Video

    Non

  • Mute

    Oui

  • Timer / Sleep

    Non

  • Bluetooth Stand-by

    Oui

ACCESSOIRES

  • Télécommande (avec piles)

    Oui

  • Câble optique

    Non

  • Fixation murale

    Non

INFORMATIONS LOGISTIQUES

  • Poids barre de son

    1.99Kg

  • Dimensions Barre de son (WxHxD)

    650 X 79 X 94mm

  • Dimension carton

    724 x 138 x 202mm

  • Poids brut

    2.78Kg

  • Consommation barre de son

    13W

  • Consommation en veille barre de son

    0.5W

  • Code EAN

    8806098157037

  • Garantie

    2 ans

