LG XBOOM | Chaîne Hi-fi Mini | 300W
Toutes les caractéristiques
CARACTERISTIQUES GENERALES
-
Puissance totale
300W
-
Caisson de basses
Non
-
Nombre de canaux
2.0
-
Mute
Oui
FORMATS SUPPORTES
-
CD audio
Oui
-
DVD
Non
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Oui/Oui
-
MP3
Oui
-
WMA
Oui
-
Bluetooth AAC Codec
Oui
-
Quantité de disque
1 (CD Tray)
RADIO
-
Radio FM
Oui
-
Nombre de présélections
50
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Oui
-
Station prédéfinie (Ran.50)
Oui
-
Mémoire/Effacer
Oui
-
Horloge/Alarme/Sommeil/Set
Oui/Oui/Oui/Oui
EGALISEURS PRINCIPAUX
-
EQ
Oui
-
Cluster1 EQ
Oui
-
Standard
Oui
-
Pop
Oui
-
Classic
Oui
-
Rock
Oui
-
Jazz
Oui
-
Football
Oui
-
Local EQ
Oui
-
Dangdut
Oui
-
Arabic
Oui
-
Afro Hip-Hop
Oui
-
India
Oui
-
Regueton
Oui
-
Samba/Salsa/Axe
Oui
-
Forro/Funk/Sertanejo
Oui
FONCTIONS
-
Karaoke - Voice canceler
Oui
-
Karaoke - Key Changer
Oui
-
Karaoke - Echo
Oui
-
DJ - Jukebox
Oui
-
DJ - Auto DJ
Oui
-
DJ -Multi Jukebox
Oui
CONFORT
-
Application Smartphone (Bluetooth)
Oui
-
LED Lighting
Non
-
USB Direct Recording
Oui
-
Dual USB Recording
Oui
-
Recharge USB
Oui
-
Wireless Party link
Oui
-
TV Sound Synch (Bluetooth (LG TV)
Oui
-
Horloge/Alarme/Sleep/Set
Oui
-
Fonction repeat
Oui
-
ID Tag MP3
Oui
-
Touche de verrouillage
Oui
-
Haut Parleur
Oui (Face)
-
Demo
Oui
-
Dimmer
Oui
-
Repeat 1/All
Oui
-
Suffle
Oui
-
Passer - Fwd/Rev
Oui
-
Balayage - Fwd/Rev
Oui
-
Slow - Fwd/Rev
Oui
-
Supprimer le fichier
Oui
-
BluetoothAuto Function Change
Oui
-
Fota
Oui
-
Bluetooth Multi Phone Pairing
Oui
-
Lecture automatique de musique (Move & Play)
Oui
CONNECTIQUES
-
Bluetooth
Oui
-
Multi pairing
Oui
-
Jack Port. In
Non
-
Micro Jack (Φ3.5/Φ6.3)
Non/Non
-
USB (Face)
Oui (2)
-
AUXILIAIRE IN 1/2 (L/R)
Oui (Arrière)
-
Compatible NFC
Non
-
Prise casque
Non
ACCESSOIRES
-
Télécommande (avec piles)
Oui (MA2)
-
Antenne FM
Oui (FM 75Ω ANT)
-
Batterie
Oui (AAAX2)
-
Notice
Oui
-
Câble d'enceinte
Oui
INFORMATIONS LOGISTIQUES
-
Dimensions unité centrale (Largeur x Hauteur x Profondeur)
350 x 163 x 241 mm
-
Dimensions enceintes (Largeur x Hauteur x Profondeur)
201 x 306 x 216 mm
-
Dimensions carton (Largeur x Hauteur x Profondeur)
816 x 361 x 247 mm
-
Poids
13,4Kg
-
Consommation
50W
-
Consommation en veille
0.5W↓
-
Code EAN
8806098171545
-
Garantie
2 ans
INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ
-
extension
