LG XBOOM | Chaîne Hi-fi Mini | 300W

Caractéristiques

Avis

Assistance

LG XBOOM | Chaîne Hi-fi Mini | 300W

LG CK43

LG XBOOM | Chaîne Hi-fi Mini | 300W

Toutes les caractéristiques

CARACTERISTIQUES GENERALES

  • Puissance totale

    300W

  • Caisson de basses

    Non

  • Nombre de canaux

    2.0

  • Mute

    Oui

FORMATS SUPPORTES

  • CD audio

    Oui

  • DVD

    Non

  • CD-R/CD-RW

    Oui/Oui

  • MP3

    Oui

  • WMA

    Oui

  • Bluetooth AAC Codec

    Oui

  • Quantité de disque

    1 (CD Tray)

RADIO

  • Radio FM

    Oui

  • Nombre de présélections

    50

  • RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)

    Oui

  • Station prédéfinie (Ran.50)

    Oui

  • Mémoire/Effacer

    Oui

  • Horloge/Alarme/Sommeil/Set

    Oui/Oui/Oui/Oui

EGALISEURS PRINCIPAUX

  • EQ

    Oui

  • Cluster1 EQ

    Oui

  • Standard

    Oui

  • Pop

    Oui

  • Classic

    Oui

  • Rock

    Oui

  • Jazz

    Oui

  • Football

    Oui

  • Local EQ

    Oui

  • Dangdut

    Oui

  • Arabic

    Oui

  • Afro Hip-Hop

    Oui

  • India

    Oui

  • Regueton

    Oui

  • Samba/Salsa/Axe

    Oui

  • Forro/Funk/Sertanejo

    Oui

FONCTIONS

  • Karaoke - Voice canceler

    Oui

  • Karaoke - Key Changer

    Oui

  • Karaoke - Echo

    Oui

  • DJ - Jukebox

    Oui

  • DJ - Auto DJ

    Oui

  • DJ -Multi Jukebox

    Oui

CONFORT

  • Application Smartphone (Bluetooth)

    Oui

  • LED Lighting

    Non

  • USB Direct Recording

    Oui

  • Dual USB Recording

    Oui

  • Recharge USB

    Oui

  • Wireless Party link

    Oui

  • TV Sound Synch (Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Oui

  • Horloge/Alarme/Sleep/Set

    Oui

  • Fonction repeat

    Oui

  • ID Tag MP3

    Oui

  • Touche de verrouillage

    Oui

  • Haut Parleur

    Oui (Face)

  • Demo

    Oui

  • Dimmer

    Oui

  • Repeat 1/All

    Oui

  • Suffle

    Oui

  • Passer - Fwd/Rev

    Oui

  • Balayage - Fwd/Rev

    Oui

  • Slow - Fwd/Rev

    Oui

  • Supprimer le fichier

    Oui

  • BluetoothAuto Function Change

    Oui

  • Fota

    Oui

  • Bluetooth Multi Phone Pairing

    Oui

  • Lecture automatique de musique (Move & Play)

    Oui

CONNECTIQUES

  • Bluetooth

    Oui

  • Multi pairing

    Oui

  • Jack Port. In

    Non

  • Micro Jack (Φ3.5/Φ6.3)

    Non/Non

  • USB (Face)

    Oui (2)

  • AUXILIAIRE IN 1/2 (L/R)

    Oui (Arrière)

  • Compatible NFC

    Non

  • Prise casque

    Non

ACCESSOIRES

  • Télécommande (avec piles)

    Oui (MA2)

  • Antenne FM

    Oui (FM 75Ω ANT)

  • Batterie

    Oui (AAAX2)

  • Notice

    Oui

  • Câble d'enceinte

    Oui

INFORMATIONS LOGISTIQUES

  • Dimensions unité centrale (Largeur x Hauteur x Profondeur)

    350 x 163 x 241 mm

  • Dimensions enceintes (Largeur x Hauteur x Profondeur)

    201 x 306 x 216 mm

  • Dimensions carton (Largeur x Hauteur x Profondeur)

    816 x 361 x 247 mm

  • Poids

    13,4Kg

  • Consommation

    50W

  • Consommation en veille

    0.5W↓

  • Code EAN

    8806098171545

  • Garantie

    2 ans

