Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG xboom Grab par will.i.am | Enceinte Bluetooth Puissante

Fonctionnalités

Galerie

Caractéristiques

Avis

Où acheter

Assistance

LG xboom Grab par will.i.am | Enceinte Bluetooth Puissante

LG xboom Grab par will.i.am | Enceinte Bluetooth Puissante

LG GRAB
  • front view
  • dimension
  • side view
front view
dimension
side view

Fonctionnalités principales

  • Jusqu’à 20h d’autonomie
  • Puissance 30 W
  • Protection IP67
  • Sangle pratique
  • Port USB-C
Plus
Logo Gagnant du iF Design Award 2025

xboom Grab

iF Design Award - Award

will.i.am en tenue noire et lunettes de soleil tient la xboom Grab à l’avant.

Son signature xboom optimisé par will.i.am

Présentation de la nouvelle xboom Grab, créée en collaboration avec will.i.am. Faites l’expérience d’un son conçu par un expert, incarné dans un style unique.

will.i.am comme architecte expérientiel de LG pour l'enceinte xboom Grab

LG a nommé will.i.am pour redéfinir xboom comme marque améliorant l’expérience d’écoute avec un son et un style unique. Récompensé neuf fois aux Grammy, will.i.am est sans nul doute une véritable icône de la culture pop. 

Tous les modèles « xboom by will.i.am » sont affinés professionnellement par will.i.am pour offrir un son plus équilibré au ton plus chaud. Grâce à son expertise en matière de musique et de technologie, la xboom Grab peaufinée par will.i.am offre un son énergique et dynamique dans un design compact.

Un son unique du produit conçu par will.i.am

Découvrez l’expérience sonore complexe et extraordinaire du produit créée par will.i.am. Chaque son qui accompagne le fonctionnement de la nouvelle xboom - la mise sous/hors tension, la connexion via Bluetooth et le réglage du volume - a été développé par l’artiste.

will.i.am travaille en studio, en regardant un écran placé sous un micro.

Son dynamique grâce au tweeter à dôme conçu par Peerless

Conçue avec un tweeter à dôme de 16 mm de Peerless, fabricant danois centenaire spécialisé dans l'audiovisuel haut de gamme, pour une qualité sonore exceptionnelle. Profitez d’un son signature vibrant et dynamique, parfait pour une utilisation en extérieur.

*Cette vidéo est utilisée à des fins de démonstration

Conçue pour durer, certifiée conforme aux normes militaires

Conçue pour les aventures en plein air. Testée conformément aux normes militaires américaines et ayant passé avec succès les 7 tests de résistance. Conçue pour résister à des conditions variées quel que soit l’environnement.

La xboom Grab est placée sur une pierre recouverte de mousse. Sur le côté droit ci-dessus, on voit le logo standard militaire.

*Les résultats ou les performances peuvent varier en fonction de l’environnement d’utilisation. 

**Détails des tests militaires

- Norme de test : MIL-STD-810H

- Paramètres de test : Température élevée, pluie, vibration, impact, pulvérisation d'eau salée, poussière de sable et inondation

- Résultat de la certification : RÉUSSITE

- Date de certification : 18 décembre 2024

La xboom Grab est placée verticalement.

Profitez de la musique où que vous soyez, avec jusqu'à 20 heures d'autonomie.

Une autonomie de batterie prolongée au-delà de ce que vous pouvez attendre d’une enceinte compacte. L'enceinte xboom Grab offre jusqu'à 20 heures de lecture avec une charge complète.

*L’autonomie de lecture indiquée est basée sur des tests internes à 50 % du volume, avec les modes Bluetooth et d’amélioration vocale Voice Enhance activés, et sans éclairage.

**L’autonomie réelle peut varier.

La xboom Grab est placée sous une forme hexagonale et derrière, on voit de la terre à gauche et une éclaboussure d’eau à droite.

Résistance à l'eau et à la poussière IP67

Certifiée IP67 pour sa résistance à l’eau et à la poussière. Écoutez de la musique partout, lors d’une fête au bord de la piscine ou à la plage.

*Les résultats ou les performances peuvent varier en fonction de l’environnement d’utilisation. 

**La certification IP67 protège entièrement contre la poussière et d’autres particules similaires mais aussi complètement contre l’immersion jusqu’à 1 m de profondeur pendant 30 minutes.

Nouvelle xboom Grab, portez-la facilement et avec style grâce aux sangles pratiques

Conçu pour repousser les limites et améliorer le confort. Le corps en forme de tube est facile à saisir et ajoute une touche unique à votre style. Transportez et suspendez facilement votre enceinte grâce à la sangle pratique.

Sur le côté en haut à gauche, la xboom Grab est tenue avec sa sangle au poignet d’une personne. En haut à droite, la xboom Grab est placée sur le porte-bouteille d’eau d’un vélo. En bas à gauche, will.i.am en tenue blanche tient la xboom Grab avec sa main droite. En bas à droite, will.i.am en tenue noire tient la xboom Grab avec sa main droite.

AI Sound

L’IA perfectionne le son pour tous les genres

Choisissez manuellement entre les modes rythme, mélodie ou voix selon vos préférences, ou laissez l'IA définir automatiquement le mode le plus optimal pour vous. L'IA analyse l'audio et ajuste le son en fonction du genre.

will.i.am tient la xboom Grab dans sa main droite.

AI Calibration

AI calibration pour un son clair partout

L’IA calibre l’audio en fonction de la taille et de la forme de l’espace dans lequel vous vous trouvez. Ainsi, elle fournit un son complet et sans distorsion, que ce soit dans un espace vaste ou une petite pièce.

*Cette vidéo est utilisée à des fins de démonstration

AI Lighting

Éclairage dynamique ajusté par l'IA, en parfaite harmonie avec la musique.

L’IA détecte le genre de musique et fournit un éclairage optimal qui se synchronise avec le son. Choisissez entre les modes Ambiant, Fête et Voix pour définir l’ambiance. Vérifiez l'état de l'enceinte grâce à l'éclairage informatif.

*Cette vidéo est utilisée à des fins de démonstration

Sur un cercle aux couleurs de l’arc-en-ciel, la xboom Stage 301, la Bounce et la Grab sont placées dans le sens des aiguilles d’une montre. À côté de la xboom Grab, l’image du bouton Auracast est placée dans un cercle.

Connectez plusieurs enceintes pour sublimer l’ambiance avec Auracast™

Créez un lien de fête en connectant les appareils via Auracast™. Accédez-y instantanément en appuyant simplement sur un bouton dédié. Immergez-vous dans un son immersif, renforcé par la connexion de différentes enceintes.

*Seuls les modèles Grab, Bounce et Stage 301 sortis en 2025 peuvent être connectés l’un à l’autre. 

**La représentation est fournie à titre d’illustration. La taille réelle peut varier.

Imprimer

Toutes les caractéristiques

GÉNÉRAL

  • Nombre de Canaux

    2.1ch (2Way)

  • Puissance de Sortie

    20 W + 10 W

HAUT-PARLEUR

  • Radiateur Passif

    Yes (2)

  • Taille du Haut-parleur d'Aigus (Tweeter)

    16 mm x 1

  • Type de Haut-parleur d'Aigus (Tweeter)

    dome

  • Haut-Parleur de Graves

    80 x 45 mm

FORMAT AUDIO

  • AAC

    Oui

  • SBC

    Oui

ÉGALISEUR

  • AI Sound

    Oui

  • Bass Boost

    Oui

  • Personnalisé (App)

    Oui

  • Standard

    Oui

CONNECTIVITÉ

  • Version Bluetooth

    5.3

PRATICITÉ

  • Multipoint

    Oui

  • Commande Vocale (Google Assistant, Siri)

    Oui

  • Protection contre les éclaboussures/projections d'eau

    IP67

  • Indicateur de Niveau de Batterie

    Oui

  • Appli Bluetooth (Android / iOS)

    Oui

  • Éclairage

    Oui

  • Party Link (Mode double)

    Oui

  • Party Link (Mode multi)

    Oui

  • Kit Mains Libres

    Oui

  • Gestion des mises à jour (FOTA)

    Oui

DIMENSIONS (LXHXP)

  • Boîte en Carton

    254,5 x 117,0 x 125,0 mm

  • Haut-Parleur

    211,0 x 71,6 x 70,0 mm

POIDS

  • Poids Brut

    1,1 kg

  • Poids Net

    0,7 kg

ACCESSOIRE

  • Carte de Garantie

    Oui

  • Sangle

    Oui

  • Câble USB type C

    Oui

CODE BARRE

  • Code Barre

    8806096327388

BATTERIE

  • Temps de Charge de la Batterie (en Heures)

    3

  • Autonomie de la Batterie

    20

CONSOMMATION D'ÉNERGIE

  • Mode Marche

    10 W

  • Mode Veille

    0.3 W

ALIMENTATION ÉLECTRIQUE

  • USB type C

    Oui

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Les informations de sécurité des accessoires sont inclues dans les informations de sécurité du produit et ne sont pas fournies séparément

Ce qu’ils en pensent

Trouver à proximité

Découvrez ce produit autour de vous.

Notre sélection pour vous