LG xboom Stage 301 par will.i.am | Enceinte Bluetooth High Power

LG STAGE301
  • vue avant
  • vue avant de côté
  • vue avant de dessus
  • vue avant du bas
  • vue du bas
  • vue latérale de droite
  • vue arrière latérale
  • vue arrière
  • vue de dessus
  • vue de l’arrière en gros plan
  • LG xboom Stage 301 par will.i.am | Enceinte Bluetooth High Power, LG STAGE301
  • vue de l’arrière en gros plan
  • Carte USP : Prêt pour la scène
  • Carte USP : Partenariat avec will.i.am
  • Carte USP : Caisson de basses et médiums
Carte USP : Prêt pour la scène
Carte USP : Partenariat avec will.i.am
Carte USP : Caisson de basses et médiums

Fonctionnalités principales

  • Jusqu’à 12h d’autonomie
  • Puissance 120 W
  • Protection IPX4
  • Fonctions DJ & Karaoké
Plus
Meilleure enceinte pour fête

La meilleure enceinte LG

La signature sonore des nouvelles enceintes LG est chaleureuse, vivante et expressive

La signature sonore des nouvelles enceintes LG est chaleureuse, originale et expressive

Digital Trends 2025 award logo

xboom Stage 301

Tendances numériques - Top Tech CES 2025

Les meilleurs produits audio du CES 2025

will.i.am en tenue noire et lunettes de soleil tient la xboom Stage 301 sur son épaule.

Son signature xboom optimisé par will.i.am

Présentation de la nouvelle xboom Stage 301, créée en collaboration avec will.i.am. Faites l’expérience d’un son conçu par un expert, incarné dans un style unique.

*Cette vidéo est utilisée à des fins de démonstration

will.i.am comme architecte expérientiel de LG pour l'enceinte xboom Stage 301

LG a nommé will.i.am pour redéfinir xboom comme marque améliorant l’expérience d’écoute avec un son et un style unique. Récompensé neuf fois aux Grammy, will.i.am est sans nul doute une véritable icône de la culture pop. Tous les modèles « xboom by will.i.am » sont affinés professionnellement par will.i.am pour offrir un son plus équilibré au ton plus chaud. Grâce à son expertise en matière de musique et de technologie, l'enceinte xboom Stage 301 optimisée par will.i.am offre un son puissant et audacieux, pour faire de chaque moment une expérience inoubliable.

Interface utilisateur sonore

Interface utilisateur sonore unique conçue par will.i.am

Chaque son qui accompagne le fonctionnement de la nouvelle xboom - mise sous/hors tension, connexion via Bluetooth, réglage du volume, etc. - a été exclusivement développé par will.i.am. Découvrez une interface utilisateur sonore extraordinaire, conçue avec précision. 

will.i.am travaille en studio, en regardant un écran placé sous un micro.

Un son puissant et signature, provenant du haut-parleur de grave et des médiums, conçus avec expertise par Peerless

Laissez la fête battre son plein avec un son stéréo large et des basses puissantes. Le haut-parleur de grave 6,5 pouces et les médiums de 2,5 pouces, conçus par Peerless, fabricant danois centenaire spécialisé dans l'audiovisuel haut de gamme, offrent une qualité sonore exceptionnelle.

*Cette vidéo est utilisée à des fins de démonstration

Prête à entrer en scène n’importe où

Son design transforme n’importe quel espace en scène. Qu'elle soit placée en position inclinée ou sur un support, utilisez-la de la manière qui convient à votre espace.

Mode Urbain | Mode Concert | Mode Standard

*The stand is sold separately.

Avec la nouvelle xboom Stage 301, la fête vous suit partout

Une poignée pratique conçue pour la portabilité. Emportez votre musique partout, dans tous types de lieux.

Au-dessus, on voit will.i.am en tenue noire qui tient la xboom Stage 301 sur son épaule. Au milieu, l’image partielle de la xboom Stage 301 tenue par une main se trouve à gauche tandis que l’image en gros plan de sa poignée se trouve à droite. En bas à gauche, will.i.am en tenue blanche se trouve juste à côté de la xboom Stage 301 au sol. En bas à droite, will.i.am tient la xboom Stage 301 avec sa main droite.

AI Sound

L’IA ajuste le son pour tous les genres

Choisissez manuellement entre les modes rythme, mélodie ou voix selon vos préférences, ou laissez l'IA définir automatiquement le mode le plus optimal pour vous. L'IA analyse l'audio et ajuste le son en fonction du genre.

will.i.am en tenue blanche et casquette blanche tient la xboom Stage 301 avec ses deux mains devant son visage.

AI Calibration

Un son riche et enveloppant, idéal pour chaque espace.

Il n'est pas nécessaire d'ajuster votre enceinte ni de modifier l'environnement. L'IA calibre le son en fonction de la taille et de la forme de l'espace. Profitez d'un son clair et éclatant, quel que soit l'endroit.

*Cette vidéo est utilisée à des fins de démonstration

AI Lighting

Éclairage dynamique ajusté par l'IA, parfaitement synchronisé avec la musique.

Éclairage conçu pour se synchroniser avec votre musique. L’IA analyse les différents genres musicaux et ajuste l’éclairage en fonction de votre playlist. La double barre lumineuse apporte des couleurs éclatantes à votre fête.

*The video is for demonstration purposes

Fonctions Karaoké et DJ pour encore plus d’ambiance.

Prenez le contrôle de la scène grâce aux fonctions karaoké polyvalentes et aux sets DJ électrisants disponibles via l'application LG ThinQ. Utilisez les boutons pour un contrôle facile du volume du micro et des instruments.

Boutons de contrôle faciles à utiliser | Karaoke | DJ Mix

Batterie remplaçable pour une fête sans fin

Faites la fête toute la journée avec jusqu'à 12 heures d’autonomie et une batterie de rechange. Il vous suffit de changer la batterie remplaçable quand vous en avez besoin pour en profiter jusqu’à 12 heures de plaisir supplémentaires.

*Les batteries supplémentaires sont vendues séparément.

*Détails du test de batterie

- Source audio : 12 pistes de test pour de la musique nord-américaine et européenne en boucle

- Mode : Lecture Bluetooth

- Appareil source : Samsung Galaxy A24, avec 20 % de volume, Amplification des voix Clear Voice EQ activée et aucun éclairage

- Type de test : Test interne

Résistance à l’eau IPX4*

Certifiée IPX4 pour résister à l'eau. Vous pouvez l'emmener en toute sécurité lors de tout événement impliquant des éclaboussures.

On voit le côté d’une piscine extérieure et un groupe de personnes se tenant derrière. La xboom Stage 301 est placée face à la piscine avec des éclaboussures d’eau dessus.

*IPX4 protège contre les éclaboussures d’eau provenant de toutes les directions pendant 10 minutes minimum.

Sur un cercle aux couleurs de l’arc-en-ciel, la xboom Grab, la Bounce et la Stage 301 sont placées dans le sens des aiguilles d’une montre. À côté de la xboom Stage 301, l’image du bouton Auracast est placée dans un cercle.

Connectez plusieurs enceintes pour sublimer l’ambiance avec Auracast™

Créez un lien de fête en connectant les appareils via Auracast™. Accédez-y instantanément en appuyant simplement sur un bouton dédié. Immergez-vous dans un son immersif, renforcé par la connexion de différentes enceintes.

*Seuls les modèles Stage301, Bounce et Grab sortis en 2025 peuvent être connectés les uns aux autres.

**La représentation est fournie à titre d’illustration. La taille réelle peut varier.

Imprimer

Toutes les caractéristiques

GÉNÉRAL

  • Nombre de Canaux

    2.1ch (2Way)

  • Puissance de Sortie

    120 W

HAUT-PARLEUR

  • Haut-Parleur de Médiums

    2.5" x 2

  • Haut-Parleur de Graves

    6.5" x 1

FORMAT AUDIO

  • AAC

    Oui

  • MP3

    Oui (USB)

  • SBC

    Oui

ÉGALISEUR

  • AI Sound

    Oui

  • Bass Boost

    Oui

  • Personnalisé (App)

    Oui

  • Standard

    Oui

CONNECTIVITÉ

  • USB

    1

  • Version Bluetooth

    5.3

  • Entrée AUX (3,5mm)

    Oui

PRATICITÉ

  • Multipoint

    Oui

  • Protection contre les éclaboussures/projections d'eau

    IPX4

  • Indicateur de Niveau de Batterie

    Oui

  • Appli Bluetooth (Android / iOS)

    Oui

  • Éclairage

    Oui

  • Party Link (Mode double)

    Oui

  • Party Link (Mode multi)

    Oui

  • Gestion des mises à jour (FOTA)

    Oui

DIMENSIONS (LXHXP)

  • Boîte en Carton

    385 x 415 x 352 mm

  • Haut-Parleur

    312 x 311 x 282 mm

POIDS

  • Poids Brut

    8,2 kg

  • Poids Net

    6,5 kg

ACCESSOIRE

  • Carte de Garantie

    Oui

  • Adaptateur AC

    Oui

CODE BARRE

  • Code Barre

    8806096327487

BATTERIE

  • Temps de Charge de la Batterie (en Heures)

    3

  • Autonomie de la Batterie

    12

CONSOMMATION D'ÉNERGIE

  • Mode Marche

    50 W

  • Mode Veille

    0.3 W

ALIMENTATION ÉLECTRIQUE

  • Adaptateur AC Jack

    Oui

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Les informations de sécurité des accessoires sont inclues dans les informations de sécurité du produit et ne sont pas fournies séparément

