Lave-linge 20kg - 142L | Moteur AI Direct Drive™ | TurboWash™  | Steam™
Label Energy_F20P12WST.pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
Lave-linge 20kg - 142L | Moteur AI Direct Drive™ | TurboWash™  | Steam™

LG F20P12WST

Lave-linge 20kg - 142L | Moteur AI Direct Drive™ | TurboWash™  | Steam™

front view
Un soin du linge 10% plus efficace.*

Un soin du linge 10% plus efficace.*

AI Direct Drive™ maximise les performances de nettoyage. Portez vos vêtements plus longtemps !

*Test Intertek de 2023. Avec le cycle AI Wash, réduction de 10% de l'usure prématurée pour une charge de 3kg de différents textiles (chemises, shorts,etc.) par rapport au cycle Coton sur le modèle F4Y7RYW0W. Les résultats peuvent varier selon les textiles et l'environnement.

Un lavage sans compromis avec TurboWash™ 360

Un lavage sans compromis avec TurboWash™ 360

Soyez prêt en un rien de temps en lavant votre plus belle tenue en 29 minutes avec TurboWash™ 360*

*Testé par Intertek en mars 2020, cycle Coton avec option 3kg (F24VDD et F21VDT). Les résultats peuvent varier en fonction de l’environnement.

Nettoyage rapide avec TurboWash™

TurboWash™

Nettoyage rapide avec TurboWash™

Nettoyez votre linge en 29 minutes seulement avec TurboWash™*

*Testé par Intertek en mars 2020, cycle Coton avec option 3kg (F24VDD et F21VDT). Les résultats peuvent varier en fonction de l’environnement.

Un lavage optimal pour tous les types de tissus
6MotionDD

Un lavage optimal pour tous les types de tissus

Sélectionnez un programme de lavage et la technologie 6 Motion Direct Drive™ recrée jusqu'à 6 mouvements de tambour au cours d'un même cycle de lavage pour un résultat optimal, adapté à tout type de tissu.

Steam™

La puissance de la vapeur

Le cycle Anti-allergie élimine jusqu’à 99,9% des acariens et pollens pouvant causer des allergies.*

La puissance de la vapeur

*Le cycle Anti-allergie (Certifié par le BAF British Allergy Foundation) réduit de 99.9% les allergènes causés par les acariens

Des materiaux à l'epreuve du temps

Des materiaux à l'epreuve du temps

L'interieur du tambour et les aubes de lavage sont en acier inoxidable, solide et hygiénique. Le hublot est en verre trempé, résistant à la casse et aux rayures.
Grande capacité et design élégant
Design

Grande capacité et design élégant 

Redessiné avec une molette métallique agrandie pour une facilité de contôle et un panneau d'affichage facilitant l'expérience de lavage.

Électroménager intelligent

Contrôle vocale

Contrôle à distance

Surveillance

Contrôle simple avec l'assistance vocale

Commandez à votre lave-linge ce dont vous avez besoin, quand vous le souhaitez. Dites "Quel cycle est en cours sur le lave-linge ?' et l'IA vérifira le cycle pour vous en informez instantanément

Connectez-vous et prenez le contrôle où que vous soyez

L'application LG ThinQ vous permet de vous connecter facilement à votre lave-linge comme jamais auparavant. Démarrez votre lave-linge d'un simple toucher sur un bouton 

Entretien efficace du produit

Vérifiez le statut de votre lave-linge, téléchargez des nouveaux cycles ou surveillez la consommation d'énergie avec LG ThinQ

Resistant, plus de silence, moins de vibrations

Resistant, plus de silence, moins de vibrations

Le moteur induction Direct Drive de LG est en transmission directe avec le tambour. L'élimination de la courroie et de la poulie réduit les risques de panne et permet un lavage adapté au type de linge grâce à 6 mouvements de tambour uniques. Nos lave-linge bénéficient d'une garantie standard de 10 ans sur le moteur, ce qui leur confère des performances durables.

DIMENSIONS

F20P12WST.ABWQVFS

Caractéristiques clés

  • Capacité de lavage (kg)

    20

  • Dimensions (LxHxPmm)

    700 x 990 x 830

  • Vitesse d’essorage maximale (tr/min)

    1 000

  • Dosage automatique ezDispense

    Non

  • Steam

    Oui

  • Anti-froissage

    Non

  • Connectivité ThinQ via Wifi

    Oui

Toutes les caractéristiques

DIMENSIONS ET POIDS

  • Profondeur porte ouverte 90˚ (P’’ mm)

    1 460

  • Dimensions du colis (L x H x P mm)

    750 x 1 080 x 870

  • Dimensions (LxHxPmm)

    700 x 990 x 830

  • Poids (kg)

    92,0

  • Poids avec l’emballage (kg)

    98,0

  • Profondeur incluant tout (P’ mm)

    990

FINITIONS

  • Couleur

    Blanc

  • Type de porte

    Hublot verre trempé teinté

CAPACITÉ

  • Capacité de lavage (kg)

    20

AFFICHAGE

  • Minuterie de fin différée

    1-19 heures

  • Type d’affichage

    Molette + Contrôles tactiles + physiques & Affichage LED

  • Indication de verrouillage de la porte

    Oui

  • Affichage digital

    18:88

CARACTÉRISTIQUES

  • Direct Drive 6 Motion

    Oui

  • AI Direct Drive (AI DD)

    Oui

  • Type

    Lave-linge hublot

  • Signal de fin de cycle

    Oui

  • Système anti-vibrations Centum

    Non

  • Séchage à condensation par air

    Non

  • Ajout de linge

    Oui

  • Dosage automatique ezDispense

    Non

  • Redémarrage automatique

    Non

  • Moteur induction Direct Drive

    Oui

  • Système de détection de mousse

    Oui

  • LoadSense

    Oui

  • Steam

    Oui

  • Lampe de tambour

    Oui

  • Steam+

    Non

  • Pieds réglables

    Oui

  • Tambour en acier inoxydable

    Oui

  • TurboWash 360˚

    Oui

  • Tambour

    Oui

  • Détecteur de vibrations

    Oui

  • Aubes de lavage

    Aube en acier inoxydable

  • Arrivée d'eau chaude/froide

    Froide uniquement

  • Niveau d’eau

    Auto

  • TurboWash

    Oui

ÉNERGIE

  • Classe d’efficacité énergétique lavage

    B

PROGRAMMES

  • Couette

    Oui

  • Coton

    Oui

  • Baby care vapeur

    Non

  • Anti-allergie (lave-linge)

    Oui

  • Lavage automatique

    Non

  • Baby care

    Oui

  • Univers Blanc

    Non

  • Lavage froid

    Non

  • Soin des couleurs

    Non

  • Coton+

    Non

  • Noir éclat

    Non

  • Délicat

    Non

  • Programme téléchargé

    Oui

  • Vidange + Essorage

    Non

  • Synthétiques

    Oui

  • Eco 40-60

    Oui

  • Doux

    Non

  • Hygiène

    Oui

  • Lavage intensif

    Non

  • Mix 40℃

    Non

  • Vêtements d'extérieur

    Non

  • Rapide 30

    Non

  • Rapide

    Non

  • Rafraîchissement

    Non

  • Rinçage+Essorage

    Oui

  • Ultra silence

    Oui

  • Peaux sensibles

    Non

  • Rapide 14

    Non

  • Lavage rapide + Séchage

    Non

  • Textiles sport

    Oui

  • Anti-tâches

    Non

  • Défroissage vapeur

    Non

  • Nettoyage de la cuve

    Non

  • TurboWash 39

    Non

  • TurboWash 49

    Non

  • TurboWash 59

    Non

  • Coton 20°C

    Non

  • Lavage main

    Non

  • Jeans/Couleurs sombres

    Non

  • Prélavage + Coton

    Non

  • Rapide 12

    Non

  • Rapide 60

    Non

  • Rinçage

    Non

  • Essorage+Vidange

    Non

  • Lavage+Séchage

    Non

  • Laine (Main/Laine)

    Oui

OPTIONS SUPPLÉMENTAIRES

  • Wifi

    Oui

  • Ajout de linge

    Oui

  • Son on/off

    Oui

  • Sécurité enfant

    Oui

  • départ différé

    Oui

  • Lampe de tambour

    Oui

  • Prélavage

    Oui

  • Démarrage à distance

    Oui

  • Rinçage+

    Non

  • Essorage

    5 niveaux

  • Steam

    Oui

  • Température

    Froid/30/40/60/95°C

  • Nettoyage de la cuve

    Oui

  • TurboWash

    Oui

  • Anti-froissage

    Non

  • ColdWash

    Non

  • Niveau de détergent

    Non

  • Nettoyage ezDispense

    Non

  • Rinçage

    5 fois

  • Rinçage+essorage

    Non

  • Niveau d'adoucissant

    Non

  • Lavage

    Oui

FONCTIONS THINQ

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Oui

  • Téléchargement de cycle

    Oui

  • Démarrage à distance et suivi de cycle

    Oui

  • Connectivité ThinQ via Wifi

    Oui

  • Suivi de la consommation énergétique

    Oui

  • Rappel de nettoyage de la cuve

    Oui

  • Smart Pairing

    Oui

OPTIONS/ACCESSOIRES

  • Compatible LG TWINWash

    Non

FICHE PRODUIT (LAVAGE)

  • Consommation électrique par 100cycles (kWh)

    62

  • Éco 40-60 pleine charge

    2,650

  • Classe d’efficacité énergétique

    B

  • Vitesse d’essorage maximale (tr/min)

    1 000

  • Niveau sonore essorage (dBA)

    74

  • Classe d’efficacité d’essorage

    B

  • Temps (min)-pleine charge

    240

  • Temps (min)-demi-charge

    180

  • Temps (min)-quart de charge

    175

  • Capacité de lavage (kg)

    20,0

  • A reçu un prix «Écolabel de l’UE»

    Non

  • Temps mise en veille avant arrêt (min)

    10

  • Éco 40-60 demi-charge

    1,750

  • Éco 40-60 quart de charge

    0,650

  • Consommation électrique à l’arrêt (W)

    0,5

  • Consommation électrique en marche (W)

    0,5

  • Humidité résiduelle (%)

    53

  • Programme standard (lavage uniquement)

    Éco 40-60 40°C

  • Consommation d’eau par cycle (ℓ)

    61

CODE EAN

  • Code EAN

    8806084669070

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

