32" (80cm) | 16:9 OLED Moniteur gaming | Résolution Dual UHD et FHD 3840x2160
Classe énergétique : UE
32" (80cm) | 16:9 OLED Moniteur gaming | Résolution Dual UHD et FHD 3840x2160

Classe énergétique : UE
LG 32GS95UV-B

32" (80cm) | 16:9 OLED Moniteur gaming | Résolution Dual UHD et FHD 3840x2160

vue de face

Le moniteur de jeu UltraGear™ OLED.

La clé de la victoire débloquée

Le nouveau type de
moniteur pour jeu

Assistez au big bang de la technologie innovante, Mode double. Ce moniteur ouvre un nouveau genre, satisfaisant tous les joueurs et apportant une toute nouvelle ère de jeu.

Écran

UHD 4K OLED 32 pouces

DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98,5 %

Anti-reflet et faible réflexion

Vitesse

Dual-Mode (4K 240 Hz ↔ FHD 480 Hz)

Temps de réponse de 0,03 ms (GtG)

240 Hz par DisplayPort et HDMI

Technologie

Haut-parleur 7Wx2 avec DTS® Virtual:X™

VESA ClearMR

AdaptiveSync certifié VESA

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Le moniteur 4K OLED plus large.

4K OLED 32 pouces

Enfin,
l’écran plus grand OLED 4K 32 pouces

Vivez une expérience de jeu plus immersive avec l’OLED 4K 32 pouces conçu pour plonger le joueur dans un monde plus vaste. Un écran captivant pour bureau, au remarquable sens de l’échelle.

Le moniteur 4K OLED plus large.

Dual-Mode,
deux fois plus de merveilles

N’hésitez plus entre taux de rafraîchissement et résolution. Avec le 1er Dual-Mode certifié VESA, profitez d’un jeu aux graphiques riches avec UHD 240 Hz et passez au FHD 480 Hz sur un écran 24" ou 27" pour un jeu dynamique d’un simple raccourci.

L’OLED le plus lumineux

Une expérience de jeu brillante
et magnifique

L’affichage OLED brillant propose des couleurs avec un éclat d’un tout autre niveau. Avec une luminosité standard de 275 nits et une luminosité maximale de 1 300 nits, cet écran garde les visuels brillants et éclatants, vous ne jouerez donc jamais dans l’obscurité.

Panneau OLED brillant.

Micro Lens Array+

L’évolution d’OLED

Notre écran OLED UltraGear™ doté de la technologie Micro Lens Array+, présente une luminosité supérieure de 37,5 % (SDR) comparée au MLA.

DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 | DCI-P3 98,5 %

L’explosion des couleurs

Le VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 donne vie à toutes les scènes, qu’elles soient lumineuses ou sombres, grâce à des détails réalistes avec un taux de contraste de 1,5 M et DCI-P3 98.5 % (Typ.).

Temps de réponse extrêmement rapide 0,03 ms

Avec un temps de réponse de 0,03 ms (GtG), qui réduit le processus d’image inversée et confère aux objets un rendu clair, profitez du jeu avec des mouvements plus doux et une fluidité visuelle surréaliste.

L'écran du moniteur affiche un jeu de course, tandis que le son provient des haut-parleurs situés en bas du moniteur.

Haut-parleur 7Wx2 avec DTS® Virtual:X™

Son spatial

Le son profond des haut-parleurs stéréo 7Wx2 intégrés améliore l'expérience de jeu immersive. Avec DTS® Virtual:X™, simulant jusqu'à 7.1 canaux, vous pouvez ressentir le son du jeu qui vous entoure comme jamais auparavant.

Conception centrée sur le joueur

Dévoilement de la nouvelle identité d'UltraGear dans Unity Hexagonal Design. Déployez votre propre salle de jeu avec un design épuré et unique. La base réglable, qui prend en charge le pivotement, l'inclinaison, la hauteur et le pivotement, vous aide à jouer à des jeux plus confortablement.

Conception hexagonale Unity
Conception avant
Conception arrière
Icône pivotable et ajustable.

Pivotement

-30°~+30°

Icône réglable en inclinaison.

Inclinaison

-8°~+15°

Icône ajustable en hauteur.

Hauteur

110m

Icône de rotation.

Rotation

Dans le sens des aiguilles d'une montre

Support en L,
économie d'espace efficace pour les jeux

Le support en L sans encombrement avec réglage pivotant est conçu pour occuper un minimum d'espace sur le bureau et réduire l'espace mort. Il offre aux joueurs un espace plus spacieux pour jouer à des jeux, ce qui les aide à jouer confortablement.

Un écran OLED de jeu de 32 pouces est placé au centre du bureau, avec divers appareils informatiques placés autour de lui.

Expérience de jeu fluide

Comparaison d’image de jeu fluide - L’image de gauche présente des déchirures et l’image de droite est sans déchirures.

Vivez une expérience
de jeu précise

Ce moniteur a reçu la certification VESA ClearMR 13000, vous permettant de voir les mouvements avec la même netteté que les images fixes, avec le flou de mouvement pendant le jeu considérablement réduit.

Video of smooth gaming experience with VESA ClearMR logo.

Anti-reflet et faible réflexion

Afficher uniquement votre jeu

Technologie antireflet et faible réflexion qui peut offrir une meilleure expérience visuelle en réduisant la distraction de l'écran, même dans un environnement lumineux.

Confortable et dynamique

Conservez une expérience de jeux éclatante, préserver le confort de vos yeux grâce à la technologie Lumière bleue réduite Couleur éclatante de LG.

Les joueurs profitent d’un jeu avec un taux de rafraîchissement 240 Hz pris en charge par DP 1.4 ou HDMI 2.1.

DP 1.4 et HDMI 2.1

Amplifiez votre puissance de jeu
grâce à l'écran OLED

L’écran est capable d’un taux de rafraîchissement jusqu’à 240 Hz grâce aux DP et HDMI, pour que les joueurs puissent profiter d’une résolution 4K UHD et du 240 Hz depuis les ports DisplayPort ou HDMI.

*Il prend en charge un taux de rafraîchissement rapide allant jusqu'à 4K UHD@240Hz. Une carte graphique prenant en charge un câble DP 1.4 ou HDMI 2.1 est nécessaire pour fonctionner correctement.

Le câble d’écouteurs 4 pôles est connecté au moniteur.

Sortie pour écouteurs 4 pôles

Plugin pour
un effet sonore immersif

Connectez facilement votre casque avec une sortie casque à 4 pôles et profitez du jeu tout en discutant en voix. Vous pouvez également profiter du son immersif de DTS Headphone:X, offrant une expérience audio 3D virtuelle.

Interface graphique de jeux

Interface graphique de jeux primée

Les joueurs peuvent utiliser l’affichage à l’écran et l’OnScreen Control pour personnaliser les paramétrages, du réglage des options de base à l’enregistrement de la « clé définie par l’utilisateur » qui permet à l’utilisateur de créer un raccourci.

Réglages rapides pour un OLED plus lumineux

Comment protéger votre OLED

Vous pouvez prévenir le retard d’affichage ou la combustion interne de l’écran en activant le « Déplacement de l’écran OLED », qui déplace légèrement l’écran à intervalles réguliers, l’« Économiseur d’écran » et le « Nettoyage d’image ».

*Cette fonction peut être contrôlée ou définie à l'aide du bouton du joystick à 4 directions sur le moniteur.

*Cette méthode ne permet pas d'éviter toutes les images rémanentes ou les brûlures d'écran.

Dynamic Action Sync

Réduire le décalage d'entrée avec Dynamic Action Sync, les joueurs peuvent capturer des moments critiques en temps réel et répondre rapidement à leurs adversaires.

Black Stabilizer

Le Black Stabilizer aide les joueurs à détecter les tireurs embusqués dans les coins les plus sombres et à éviter les explosions éclair.

Crosshair

Le point de la cible est fixé au centre pour renforcer la précision du tir.

Compteur FPS

Le compteur FPS vous permet de voir si tout se charge bien. Que vous éditiez, jouiez à des jeux ou regardiez un film, chaque image compte, et avec le compteur FPS, vous aurez les données en temps réel.

Logiciel Studio d’étalonnage de LG.

Studio d’étalonnage LG

Couleurs précises mises à jour

En utilisant l’étalonnage matériel du Studio d’étalonnage de LG, profitez de couleurs avancées, d’un large spectre de couleurs et de la régularité.

GARANTIE DE 2 ANS CONTRE LA RÉMANENCE<br>pour moniteur de jeu OLED UltraGear.

GARANTIE DE 2 ANS CONTRE LA RÉMANENCE
pour moniteur de jeu OLED UltraGear.

Toutes les caractéristiques

DIMENSIONS/POIDS

  • Dimension avec support (L x H x P) [mm]

    714.1 x 627.0 x 266.0 (En haut) 714.1 x 507.0 x 266.0 (En bas)

  • Dimension sans support (L x H x P) [mm]

    714.1 x 411.8 x 65.0mm

  • Dimension du colis (L x H x P) [mm]

    973 x 183 x 544mm

  • Poids avec le support [kg]

    9.0kg

  • Poids sans le support [kg]

    5.6kg

  • Poids du colis [kg]

    12.8kg

CARACTÉRISTIQUES

  • HDR 10

    Oui

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ TRUE BLACK 400

  • Effet HDR

    Oui

  • Couleur calibrée en usine

    Oui

  • Calibration HW

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Mode Lecture

    Oui

  • Faiblesse de la couleur

    Oui

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • Black Stabilizer

    Oui

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Oui

  • Crosshair

    Oui

  • Compteur FPS

    Oui

  • Touche définie par l’utilisateur

    Oui

  • Switch d’entrée automatique

    Oui

  • Éclairage LED RVB

    Oui

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Oui

INFOS

  • Nom du produit

    UltraGear OLED

  • Année

    2024

CONNECTIVITÉ

  • HDMI

    Oui 2.3

  • DisplayPort

    Oui

  • Version DP

    1.4

  • Port USB montant

    Oui 3.0

  • Port USB descendants

    Oui 3.0x2

PUISSANCE

  • Type

    Alimentation externe (adaptateur)

  • Entrée AC

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Consommation électrique (Typ.)

    32W

  • Consommation électrique (max.)

    55W

  • Consommation d’énergie (mode veille)

    Moins de 0.5W

ACCESSOIRE

  • HDMI

    Oui

  • Display Port

    Oui

  • USB A à B

    Oui

ECRAN

  • Taille [pouce]

    31.5 pouces

  • Taille [cm]

    79.9cm

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Dalle

    OLED

  • Format de l'image

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1814 x 0.1814 mm

  • Luminosité (Min.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/m²

  • Luminosité (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

  • Gamme de couleurs (Min.)

    DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)

  • Gamme de couleurs (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)

  • Profondeur de couleur (nombre de couleurs)

    1.07B

  • Taux de contraste (min.)

    1200000:1

  • Taux de contraste (Typ.)

    1500000:1

  • Temps de réponse

    0.03ms (GTG)

  • Taux de rafraîchissement (max.) [Hz]

    240Hz

  • Angle de vision (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Courbure

    Non

APPLICATION LOGICIELLE

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    Oui

  • Dual Controller

    Oui

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Oui

SON

  • Haut-parleurs

    7W x 2

  • DTS HP:X

    Oui

MÉCANIQUE

  • Réglages de la position de l'écran

    Inclinaison/Hauteur/Rotation/Pivot

  • Installation au mur [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

