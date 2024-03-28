Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
34' (86.4 cm) | Moniteur gaming VA 21/9ème | Résolution QHD 3440x1440
34' (86.4 cm) | Moniteur gaming VA 21/9ème | Résolution QHD 3440x1440

LG 34GP63AP-B

34' (86.4 cm) | Moniteur gaming VA 21/9ème | Résolution QHD 3440x1440

vue avant

Logo UltraGear™.

Écran incurvé LG UltraGear™

Équipez-vous pour jouer

QHD 21:9 UltraWide™ 34"

Plus d’espace pour jouer

L’écran UltraWide™ QHD (la résolution de 3440 x 1440, le rapport d’aspect de 21:9) est idéal pour jouer. les joueurs trouveront plus d’informations sur l’écran du jeu.

Écran QHD 21:9 UltraWide™ 34".

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

Taux de rafraîchissement 160 Hz 

Mouvement de jeu fluide

Une vitesse ultra-rapide de 160 Hz permet aux joueurs de voir l’image suivante plus rapidement, tout en la faisant apparaître de manière fluide. Les joueurs peuvent ainsi réagir rapidement face à leurs adversaires et viser facilement leurs cibles.

  • 60Hz

  • 160Hz

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

Réduction du flou et des images fantômes dans le jeu avec un 1ms MBR.

1ms MBR

Une vitesse incroyable pour une victoire éclatante

Le 1ms MBR offre une expérience de jeu fluide, réduisant le flou et les images fantômes. Des objets rapides et dynamiques au cœur de l’action peuvent donner aux joueurs un avantage concurrentiel.

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

*La réduction de flou de mouvement 1ms entraîne une réduction de la luminosité et les fonctionnalités ci-dessous ne peuvent pas être utilisées lorsqu’elle est activée : AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync)

*Des scintillements sont susceptibles d’apparaître lors de l’utilisation du 1ms MBR.

Profitez de mouvements fluides et flexibles dans le jeu avec AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Plus clair, plus fluide et plus rapide

Grâce à la technologie FreeSync™ Premium, les joueurs peuvent profiter de mouvements fluides et harmonieux dans les jeux ultradynamiques en haute résolution. Elle permet d’éliminer pratiquement toutes les saccades et déchirures d’écran.

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

*Comparaison du mode « Désactivé » (OFF) (image de gauche) et AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

Participez vraiment au combat avec de vraies couleurs.

HDR10 à sRGB à plus de 99 %

Vivez l’intensité du combat avec des couleurs authentiques

Ce moniteur prend en charge un large spectre de couleurs, 99 % de la gamme de couleurs sRGB, présentant des couleurs haute-fidélité pour la reproduction avec HDR10, permettant une immersion visuelle réaliste. Indépendamment du champ de bataille, il peut permettre aux joueurs de voir les couleurs spectaculaires pensées par les développeurs de jeux.

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

MaxxAudio®

Une expérience de jeu immersive

Cet écran au design élancé est doté de bords fins sur trois côtés, qui contribuent à offrir une image d’un réalisme et d’une précision inégalés que rien ne vient distraire. Les haut-parleurs stéréo 7 W MaxxAudio® ajoutent la touche finale à cette expérience de jeu immersive.

Une expérience de jeu immersive.

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

Design élégant

Créez un espace élégant, chic et immersif

Le pied enfichable en un clic permet une installation sans aucun autre équipement, tandis que le réglage flexible de l’inclinaison et de la hauteur de l’écran permet à chacun de trouver la position de jeu la plus confortable.

Installation facile du support enfichable en un clic

Sur pied en 1 clic

Installation facile

Hauteur 0~110 mm

Hauteur

0~110 mm

Inclinaison -5 °~15 °

Inclinaison

-5~15 °

Trouvez votre position de visualisation idéale avec le support permettant de régler la hauteur et l’inclinaison et optimisez votre expérience avec un design à trois côtés pratiquement sans bordure.

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

  • Traditionnel

  • DAS

Dynamic Action Sync

Réagissez plus vite face à vos adversaires

Réduisez le délai d’affichage grâce à Dynamic Action Sync afin de permettre aux joueurs de percevoir les moments clés en temps réel.

*Conventionnel présente un modèle LG ne prenant pas en charge la fonction Dynamic Action Sync (DAS).

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

  • Désactivé

  • Activé

Black Stabilizer

Attaquez en premier dans l’obscurité

Le Black Stabilizer permet aux joueurs d’éviter les snipers embusqués dans des recoins obscurs et de s’extraire rapidement des situations au moment de l’explosion.

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

  • Désactivé

  • Activé

Crosshair

Visez mieux

Le point de la cible est fixé au centre pour renforcer la précision du tir.

*Images simulées pour vous aider à mieux comprendre les fonctionnalités. Elles peuvent différer de l’utilisation réelle.

Imprimer

Toutes les caractéristiques

DIMENSIONS/POIDS

  • Dimension avec support (L x H x P) [mm]

    809 x 572.9 x 312mm(Haut)
    809 x 462.9 x 312mm(Bas)

  • Dimension sans support (L x H x P) [mm]

    809 x 358.9 x 91.5mm

  • Dimension du colis (L x H x P) [mm]

    986 x 524 x 212mm

  • Poids avec le support [kg]

    7.9kg

  • Poids sans le support [kg]

    5.8kg

  • Poids du colis [kg]

    10.7kg

CARACTÉRISTIQUES

  • HDR 10

    Oui

  • Effet HDR

    Oui

  • Couleur calibrée en usine

    Oui

  • Anti-scintillement

    Oui

  • Mode Lecture

    Oui

  • Technologie de réduction du flou de mouvement.

    Oui

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Black Stabilizer

    Oui

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Oui

  • Crosshair

    Oui

  • Switch d’entrée automatique

    Oui

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Oui

INFOS

  • Nom du produit

    UltraGear

  • Année

    Y22

CONNECTIVITÉ

  • HDMI

    Oui(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    Oui(1ea)

  • Version DP

    1.4

  • Sortie casque

    3 pôles (son uniquement)

PUISSANCE

  • Type

    Alimentation externe (chargeur)

  • Sortie CC

    65W (19V / 3.42A)

  • Entrée AC

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Consommation électrique (Typ.)

    42W

  • Consommation électrique (max.)

    45W

  • Consommation d’énergie (mode veille)

    Moins de 0.5W

  • Consommation électrique (DC Off)

    Moins de 0.3W

STANDARDS

  • KC (pour la République de Corée)

    Oui

  • UL (cUL)

    Oui

  • CE

    Oui

ACCESSOIRE

  • Cordon d’alimentation

    Oui

  • Adaptateur

    Oui

  • Rapport d’étalonnage (papier)

    Oui

  • HDMI (couleur/longueur)

    Noir / 1.5m

  • HDMI

    Oui

  • Display Port

    Oui

ECRAN

  • Taille [pouce]

    34

  • Taille [cm]

    86.42 cm

  • Resolution

    3440 x 1440

  • Dalle

    VA

  • Format de l'image

    21:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.07725 x 0.23175 mm

  • Luminosité (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240 cd/m²

  • Luminosité (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300 cd/m²

  • Gamme de couleurs (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Gamme de couleurs (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Profondeur de couleur (nombre de couleurs)

    16.7M

  • Bit

    8bit

  • Taux de contraste (min.)

    3000:1

  • Taux de contraste (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Traitement de surface

    Antireflet

  • Temps de réponse

    5ms (GtG à plus rapide)

  • Taux de rafraîchissement (max.) [Hz]

    160

  • Angle de vision (CR≥10)

    178º(D/G), 178º(H/B)

  • Courbure

    1800R

APPLICATION LOGICIELLE

  • Dual Controller

    Oui

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Oui

SON

  • Haut-parleurs

    7W x 2

  • Maxx Audio

    Oui

MÉCANIQUE

  • Conception sans bord

    Cadre à bords fins sur 3 côtés

  • OneClick Stand

    Oui

  • Réglages de la position de l'écran

    Inclinaison / Hauteur

  • Installation au mur [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

LG 34GP63AP-B

34' (86.4 cm) | Moniteur gaming VA 21/9ème | Résolution QHD 3440x1440

