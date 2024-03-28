Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
Moniteurs UltraGear™ (Gaming)

Les écrans pc gamer LG offrent une résolution d'images incroyable et un temps de réponse et de rafraîchissement records permettant de dominer vos adversaires. Préparez-vous pour une expérience immersive dans divers genres de jeux et un environnement optimal pour vous mener vers la victoire.

POINTS FORTS

Une immersion totale dans l'expérience de jeu1

Une Immersion Totale Dans L'expérience de Jeu

Devenez le maître du jeu grâce à une vitesse à couper le souffle et à une qualité d'image améliorée de l'IPS 1ms GtG.

Une Immersion Totale Dans L'expérience de Jeu

Produits en Vedette

48GQ900

Produits en vedette1

Moniteur Gaming OLED UltraGear™ UHD 4K de 48"

32GQ950

Produits en vedette2

Moniteur Gaming UltraGear™ UHD 4K de 32" avec VESA DisplayHDR™ 1000

32GQ850

Produits en vedette3

Moniteur Gaming UltraGear™ QHD de 32" avec Taux de rafraîchissement de 240Hz (O/C 260Hz)

Créez un environnement de jeu immersif
avec la gamme UltraGear™

Produits recommandés

Une immersion totale dans l'expérience de jeu1

