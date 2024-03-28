Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Réfrigérateur combiné | Compresseur Inverter Linear | Door Cooling+™ | Grade A | 384L | 32 dB(B)
GBB92MCB2P EUR A Grade 97 kWh 32 dB.pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
Fiche produit

Fonctionnalités

Galerie

Caractéristiques

Avis

Assistance

Où acheter

Réfrigérateur combiné | Compresseur Inverter Linear | Door Cooling+™ | Grade A | 384L | 32 dB(B)

GBB92MCB2P EUR A Grade 97 kWh 32 dB.pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
Fiche produit
LG GBB92MCB2P

Réfrigérateur combiné | Compresseur Inverter Linear | Door Cooling+™ | Grade A | 384L | 32 dB(B)

Front view

Réfrigérateur LG GBB92STAXP positionné dans une cuisine ouverte

Clayette rétractable et rabattable

Optimisez votre espace

Découvrez les ajustements et aménagements offerts par la clayette rétractable et rabattable du réfrigérateur avec notre expert produit.

Réfrigérateur LG GBB92STAXP positionné dans une cuisine ouverte

Compresseur Inverter Linéaire

Performance et puissance

Découvrez les bénéfices du comprésseur Inverter Linéaire du réfrigérateur avec notre expert produit.

Réfrigérateur LG GBB92STAXP positionné dans une cuisine ouverte

Fresh Balancer™

Préservez la fraîcheur

Découvrez les bénéfices du système Fresh Balancer™ du réfrigérateur avec notre expert produit.

Réfrigérateur LG GBB92STAXP positionné dans une cuisine ouverte

Fresh Converter™

Adaptez la température

Découvrez les bénéfices du système Fresh Converter™ du réfrigérateur avec notre expert produit.

Réfrigérateur LG GBB92STAXP positionné dans une cuisine ouverte

DoorCooling™ & LINEARCooling™

Présentation

Découvrez les avantages des technologies DoorCooling™ et LINEARCooling™ qui équipent les réfrigérateurs LG avec notre expert produit.
Energie A
Efficacité énergétique

Energie A

Le Compresseur Inverter Linéaire LG permet d'atteindre le grade A qui est la classe la plus économe en énergie sur l'échelle énergetique UE (allant de A à G).

Pratique et élégant

Design Premium et Compact

Pratique et élégant

Un design soigné pour un rendu élégant dans votre cuisine.

Démonstration des aliments qui restent frais avec NatureFRESH
NatureFRESH™

Enchantez vos sens avec NatureFRESH™

Vos aliments plus frais que jamais. Enchantez vos sens en conservant un contrôle continu de la température avec NatureFRESH™.
Salade cuisinée dans une assiette en bois
LINEARCooling™

Gardez la fraicheur des aliments plus longtemps

Le compresseur linéaire LG Inverter aide à maintenir l'apparence et le goût des produits frais plus longtemps en réduisant les fluctuations de température.
Impact du froid homogène sur une pomme

Froid uniforme 24 heures sur 24

Contrôle précis de la température.
Offre une fraîcheur plus uniforme plus rapidement
DoorCoolingTM

Une fraîcheur uniforme et rapidement

Les boissons et aliments restent frais grâce aux performances uniformes et rapides du rideau d'air froid Door Cooling™.

*Basé sur des tests effectués par UL (comparant le temps nécessaire pour que la température passe de 24,8°C à 8°C, entre le modèle GBB60NSZHE sans DoorCooling et le modèle GBB72NSDFN avec DoorCooling.

Légumes frais dans le bac Fresh Balancer
Fresh Balancer™

Gestion optimisée de l'humidité

Fresh Balancer™ retient l'humidité en toute sécurité, tandis que les contrôleurs maintiennent l'humidité optimale pour les fruits et les légumes, en fonction du mode que vous avez défini.
Viande fraiche grâce à la fonctionnalité Fresh Converter
Fresh Converter™

Adaptez la température

Fresh Converter™ maintient dans des conditions optimales votre viande, votre poisson et vos légumes.
Confort ultime pour votre cuisine
Rangements pratiques

Confort ultime pour votre cuisine

Le porte-bouteilles et la clayette rétractable facilitent le rangement par type d'aliments pour une organisation pratique de votre cuisine.
Espace rétractable pour plus de modularité
Clayette rétractable

Adapter l'espace à vos besoins

La clayette rétractable vous permet de placer des aliments de toute taille et de libérer de l'espace pour les produits plus volumineux.
Conçu pour y déposer 5 bouteilles
Porte-bouteilles

Conçu pour y déposer 5 bouteilles

Le porte-bouteilles est devenu un indispensable. Il a été conçu pour y placer 5 bouteilles.
Eclairage LED pour diffuser la lumière

Soft LED

Le système d'éclairage Soft LED permet une meilleure diffusion de la lumière dans l'ensemble du réfrigérateur. Il est 39% plus lumineux que les précédents systèmes mais a été conçu pour être moins éblouissant
Les trois clayettes supérieures du réfrigérateur sont représentées avec un air froid bleu allant du haut vers le bas. Un zoom est effectué sur le fond métalique "Metal Fresh" à travers le rideau d'air froid.

Une finition haut de gamme qui résiste à l'épreuve du temps.

Le fond métallique confère un aspect intemporel et haut de gamme à l'intérieur du réfrigérateur.

*Metal Fresh™ est un mot composé dérivé des mots métal laminé, appliqué sur le conduit d'air froid et NatureFresh par les technologies Linear Cooling et Door Cooling+.
*L'utilisation de composants métalliques ne permet pas en soi de conserver plus longtemps la fraîcheur des aliments dans le réfrigérateur.

Consignes de tri

Consigne tri

Consigne tri<br> www.quefairedemesdechets.fr

SOMMAIRE

Imprimer

DIMENSIONS

GBB92MCB2P-new
Volume total (L)
384
Dimensions de l’appareil (LxHxP, mm)
595 x 2 030 x 675
Type de compresseur
Compresseur linéaire Inverter
Classe d’énergie
A

Caractéristiques clés

  • Volume total (L)

    384

  • Dimensions de l’appareil (LxHxP, mm)

    595 x 2 030 x 675

  • Consommation électrique (kWh/an)

    97

  • Classe d’énergie

    A

  • Type de compresseur

    Compresseur linéaire Inverter

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Non

  • Finition (porte)

    noir mat

Toutes les caractéristiques

SPÉCIFICATIONS DE BASE

  • Type de produit

    Réfrigérateur Congélateur

  • Norme/Profondeur

    Encastrable

  • Classe d’énergie

    A

CAPACITÉ

  • Volume total (L)

    384

  • Volume du congélateur (L)

    107

  • Volume du réfrigérateur (L)

    233

  • Volume tiroirs (L)

    44

COMMANDE ET ÉCRAN

  • Écran LED interne

    Oui

  • Congélation express

    Oui

DIMENSIONS ET POIDS

  • Poids de l’emballage (kg)

    113

  • Dimensions de l’appareil (LxHxP, mm)

    595 x 2 030 x 675

  • Poids du produit (kg)

    109

  • Profondeur sans poignée (mm)

    608

  • Hauteur jusqu'au dessus de l'unité

    2 030

  • Hauteur jusqu’au-dessus de la charnière ou du cache décoratif de porte (mm)

    2 030

FONCTIONS

  • Door Cooling+

    Oui

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Oui

  • Porte réversible

    Oui

SYSTÈME DE GLACE ET D’EAU

  • Fabrique à glaçons_Manuel

    Non

  • Distributeur d’eau uniquement

    Non

  • Fabrique à glaçe automatique

    Non

MATÉRIAU ET FINITION

  • Porte (Finition)

    PCM

  • Finition (porte)

    noir mat

  • Fond métallique(Metal Fresh)

    Av/Ar métal

  • Type de poignée

    Poignée (recouverte)

PERFORMANCE

  • Type de compresseur

    Compresseur linéaire Inverter

  • Consommation électrique (kWh/an)

    97

  • Classe climatique

    T

  • Niveau sonore (dB)

    32

  • Niveau sonore (classe)

    B

COMPARTIMENT RÉFRIGÉRATEUR

  • Balconnet dans la porte_Transparent

    4

  • Lumière

    LED supérieur

  • Étagère_Verre trempé

    2

  • Bac à légumes

    Oui (2)

  • Clayette porte bouteilles

    complète

  • Fresh 0 Zone

    Oui

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Oui

  • Pure N Fresh

    Non

TECHNOLOGIE INTELLIGENTE

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Oui

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Non

CODE BARRE

  • Code barre

    8806084050946

COMPARTIMENT CONGÉLATEUR

  • Éclairage du congélateur

    LED supérieur

  • Tiroir_Congélateur

    3 Transparents

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

Ce qu’ils en pensent

Acheter

Front view

LG GBB92MCB2P

Réfrigérateur combiné | Compresseur Inverter Linear | Door Cooling+™ | Grade A | 384L | 32 dB(B)

GBB92MCB2P EUR A Grade 97 kWh 32 dB.pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
Fiche produit