LG GBV5250DSW

Réfrigérateur combiné | 387 L | Compresseur Smart Inverter™ | Door Cooling™ I D

Front view

Une solution soignée pour améliorer votre cuisine

Réfrigérateur à porte plate intégré dans les armoires de cuisine, complétant le look sans joint.

Conception haut de gamme

Design moderne et minimaliste

Mains tenant un bol rempli de légumes frais sur une table.

NatureFRESH™

La fraîcheur jusque dans vos assiettes

Comparaison des contenants de fruits surgelés sans et avec givre.

Froid ventilé

Température optimale, uniformément répartie

Réfrigérateur rempli d'aliments frais avec porte ouverte et étiquette de garantie de 10 ans du compresseur à onduleur intelligent.

Haute efficacité énergétique

Une consommation énergétique adaptée à votre mode de vie

Design porte plate minimaliste

Complétez votre cuisine de façon élégante et moderne

Le réfrigérateur LG saura s'intégrer parfaitement dans votre cuisine avec son design porte plate raffiné.

Cuisine moderne avec un réfrigérateur qui s'intègre parfaitement dans les armoires environnantes, ressemblant à un modèle encastré.

*L'image est à titre indicatif seulement et peut différer du produit réel. Veuillez consulter le manuel d’installation pour faire fonctionner le réfrigérateur efficacement en conservant les conditions de garantie.

Également disponible en différentes couleurs

Puce de couleur pour une couleur essence acier noir.

Noir Acier

Puce de couleur pour la couleur sorbet métal.

Metal Sorbet

Puce de couleur pour une couleur argentée de première qualité.

Silver

Vue aérienne du réfrigérateur installé à côté du mur avec un dégagement nul de la charnière de la porte.

Sans débord

Gros plan sur l’étiquette Hygiene Fresh à l'intérieur du réfrigérateur.

Metal Fresh

Gros plan sur un éclairage LED doux, répartissant efficacement la lumière dans tout le réfrigérateur et le rendant agréable pour les yeux.

Éclairage LED doux

Gros plan sur une poignée de poche carrée au design épuré et minimaliste.

Poignée intégrée

 

 

 

Profitez de moments paisibles grâce au compresseur LG Smart Inverter™

Silencieux grâce à un fonctionnement raffiné et harmonieux 

Image d’un enfant qui dort paisiblement.

NatureFRESH™

Fraîcheur longue durée de vos aliments

Savourez des aliments frais grâce à la technologie de contrôle de la température et de refroidissement de LG qui garde vos aliments frais longtemps.

Bol de légumes frais comme s'ils étaient fraîchement récoltés dans une ferme à l'aide de la technologie de refroidissement d'un réfrigérateur.

Graphique de refroidissement linéaire avec des légumes frais à proximité, montrant les fluctuations de température maintenues à ±0.5℃ pour la fraîcheur des aliments.

Gardez les aliments frais jusqu'à 7 jours

La technologie Linear Cooling™ réduit les fluctuations de température à ± 0,5, conservant le fraîcheur des aliments jusqu’à 7 jours.

*L'image du produit est à titre indicatif seulement et peut différer du produit réel.

*Basé sur les résultats des tests UL utilisant la méthode de test interne de LG consistant à mesurer le temps qu'il a fallu pour atteindre le taux de réduction de poids de 5 % du pak choi sur l'étagère du compartiment des aliments frais du modèle LGE Linear Cooling. Modèles applicables uniquement. Le résultat peut varier en fonction de l'utilisation réelle.

Gros plan sur les bouches d'aération situées à l'avant du réfrigérateur, assurant un refroidissement efficace et homogène.

Offre une fraîcheur uniforme et rapidement

De l'avant à l'arrière, le réfrigérateur est refroidi rapidement et uniformément grâce à l’action du rideau d’air froid Door Cooling™ pour une meilleure conservation des aliments se trouvant dans la porte.

*L'image du produit est à titre indicatif seulement et peut différer du produit réel.

*Basé sur les résultats des tests UL utilisant la méthode de test interne de LG consistant à mesurer le temps qu'il a fallu pour atteindre le taux de réduction de poids de 5 % du pak choi sur l'étagère du compartiment des aliments frais du modèle LGE Linear Cooling. Modèles applicables uniquement. Le résultat peut varier en fonction de l'utilisation réelle.

Le taux d’humidité adapté pour chaque aliment

Avec FRESH Balancer™, ajustez le taux d’humidité au niveau adapté pour conserver la fraîcheur de vos fruits et légumes longtemps.

Gros plan d’un compartiment Fresh Balancer rempli de fruits, réglé au bon niveau d’humidité pour les fruits parmi les options pour fruits et légumes.

Températures ajustables

La technologie FRESH Converter™ offre la bonne température pour chaque aliment ou groupe d'aliments tels que la viande, le poisson et les légumes

Gros plan sur un convertisseur frais rempli de viande, réglé à la bonne température pour la viande parmi les options de viande, de poisson et de légumes.

Un souffle d'air froid en un instant

La fonction Express Cool rafraîchit et conserve la fraîcheur avec un souffle d'air froid rapide et puissant.

Gros plan sur le bouton de refroidissement express situé en haut du réfrigérateur.

Congélateur sans givre avec refroidissement uniforme et circulation d'air froid pour garder les aliments frais dans tous les coins.

Fraîcheur et facilité grâce à Multi Air Flow

Le froid ventilé total no frost, accompagné de la technologie Multi Air Flow, vous garantit une fraîcheur dans chaque recoin du réfrigérateur et vous évite le dégivrage manuel.

*L'image du produit est à titre indicatif seulement et peut différer du produit réel.

Confort

Confort ultime pour votre cuisine

Une solution pratique et ergonomique qui s'adapte à vos besoins pour ranger tous vos aliments.

Réfrigérateur rempli d'aliments frais avec porte ouverte présentant un casier à vin et une étagère pliante.

  1. Utilisez l'espace judicieusement, stockez jusqu'à 5 bouteilles

     

    La clayette porte-bouteilles accueille jusqu'à 5 bouteilles pour une utilisation efficace de l'espace.

  2.

    Rangez facilement vos articles hauts et volumineux

     

    La clayette rétractable s'adapte à vos besoins pour ranger des aliments de différentes tailles ou faire de la place pour des articles hauts ou volumineux.

  3.

    Rangez facilement les gros aliments

     

    La grande zone de congélation peut accueillir de gros aliments tels que de la viande et du poisson congelés ou encore des aliments en vrac.

Efficacité énergétique améliorée 

Une efficacité énergétique sans compromis

Le compresseur Smart Inverter™ ajuste la vitesse du moteur pour refroidir efficacement sans être énergivore et garantit des performances durables avec sa garantie de 10 ans.

Réfrigérateur avec système de refroidissement efficace par compresseur à onduleur intelligent et étiquette de garantie de 10 ans du compresseur.

*Le test est basé sur la norme "KS C ISO 15502" (Modèle : R-B601GM, R-B602GCWP)

*L'image du produit est à titre indicatif seulement et peut différer du produit réel.

DIMENSIONS

GBV5250DSW

Caractéristiques clés

  • Volume total (L)

    387

  • Dimensions de l’appareil (LxHxP, mm)

    595 x 2 030 x 682

  • Consommation électrique (kWh/an)

    217

  • Classe d’énergie

    D

  • Type de compresseur

    Compresseur Smart Inverter (BLDC)

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Oui

  • Finition (porte)

    Super Blanc

Toutes les caractéristiques

SPÉCIFICATIONS DE BASE

  • Type de produit

    Réfrigérateur Congélateur

  • Classe d’énergie

    D

CAPACITÉ

  • Volume total (L)

    387

  • Volume du congélateur (L)

    110

  • Volume du réfrigérateur (L)

    233

  • Volume tiroirs (L)

    44

COMMANDE ET ÉCRAN

  • Congélation express

    Oui

  • Écran LED externe

    Oui (LED externe)

DIMENSIONS ET POIDS

  • Poids de l’emballage (kg)

    81

  • Dimensions de l’appareil (LxHxP, mm)

    595 x 2 030 x 682

  • Poids du produit (kg)

    78

  • Profondeur sans poignée (mm)

    608

  • Profondeur avec poignée (mm)

    682

  • Hauteur jusqu'au dessus de l'unité

    2 030

  • Hauteur jusqu’au-dessus de la charnière ou du cache décoratif de porte (mm)

    2 030

FONCTIONS

  • Door Cooling+

    Oui

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Oui

  • Porte réversible

    Oui

SYSTÈME DE GLACE ET D’EAU

  • Fabrique à glaçons_Manuel

    Bac à glaçons normal

  • Distributeur d’eau uniquement

    Non

  • Fabrique à glaçe automatique

    Non

MATÉRIAU ET FINITION

  • Porte (Finition)

    PCM

  • Finition (porte)

    Super Blanc

  • Fond métallique(Metal Fresh)

    Ar métal

  • Type de poignée

    Poignée Pocket

PERFORMANCE

  • Type de compresseur

    Compresseur Smart Inverter (BLDC)

  • Consommation électrique (kWh/an)

    217

  • Classe climatique

    T

  • Niveau sonore (dB)

    35

  • Niveau sonore (classe)

    B

COMPARTIMENT RÉFRIGÉRATEUR

  • Balconnet dans la porte_Transparent

    4

  • Lumière

    LED supérieur

  • Étagère_Verre trempé

    3

  • Bac à légumes

    Oui (2)

  • Clayette porte bouteilles

    complète

  • Fresh 0 Zone

    Non

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Oui

  • Clayette rétractable

    Non

  • Pure N Fresh

    Non

TECHNOLOGIE INTELLIGENTE

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Oui

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Oui

CODE BARRE

  • Code barre

    8806096098271

COMPARTIMENT CONGÉLATEUR

  • Tiroir_Congélateur

    3 Transparents

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

