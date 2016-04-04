We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
le smartphone LG G5 est disponible en pré-commande !
Bonjour,
Bonne nouvelle, le smartphone LG G5 est disponible en pré-commande !
A noter que pour un euro de plus la Quick Cover et la CAM Plus sont offerts.
Pour plus d’informations, n’hésitez pas à cliquer sur le lien suivant : http://www.lgblog.fr/2016/03/17/precommande-smartphone-lgg5/
Belle journée à vous,
Les équipes LG-One France & LG France
CONTACTS PRESSE
LG Electronics France
Anne-Lise Menard
Tél : 01 49 89 98 86 – Mob : 06 99 48 27 35
LG-One
Maïté Hayet
Tél : 01 41 05 44 42
Nina Verocai
Tél : 01 41 05 44 55
