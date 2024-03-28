Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
86 pouces (217 cm) | TV LED | SUPER UHD | 4K | Son Harman Kardon | Smart TV WebOs 3.5 | Active HDR avec Dolby Vision | Design Metal Frame

86 pouces (217 cm) | TV LED | SUPER UHD | 4K | Son Harman Kardon | Smart TV WebOs 3.5 | Active HDR avec Dolby Vision | Design Metal Frame

LG 86SJ957V

86 pouces (217 cm) | TV LED | SUPER UHD | 4K | Son Harman Kardon | Smart TV WebOs 3.5 | Active HDR avec Dolby Vision | Design Metal Frame

LG SUPER UHD 4K 86SJ957V
IMAGE

  • Categorie

    SUPER UHD 4K UHD

  • Taille de l'écran en pouces (cm)

    86'' (217 cm)

  • Définition

    3840*2160 (4K UHD)

  • Technologie écran

    LCD

  • Gestion du rétroéclairage

    Advanced Local Dimming Edge

  • Nano Cell Display

    Non

  • Angle de vision

    Wide Viewing Angle

  • Index de Qualité d'Image (PMI)

    TBD

  • Processeur Vidéo

    Color Master Engine

  • Processeur Vidéo Upscaller

    4K Upscaler

  • Processeur Vidéo Précision des couleurs: True Color Accuracy

    Oui

  • Processeur Vidéo Active Depth Enhancer

    Oui

  • Espace Colorimétrique Etendu (WCG)

    Wider Color

  • Profondeur des couleurs

    Billion Rich Color (compatible 10 bits)

  • Ultra Luminance

    Oui

  • HDR

    Active HDR with Dolby vision

  • HDR Compatibilité HDR-10

    Oui

  • HDR Compatibilité HDR HLG

    Oui

  • HDR Compatibilité HDR Dolby Vision

    Oui

  • HDR Upscaller HDR

    Oui

  • Capteur de luminosité

    White Sensor

  • 3D

    Non

DESIGN

  • Design

    Metal Frame

  • Type de pied

    Linear Crescent

SMART TV

  • Smart TV

    Oui

  • Smart TV Plateforme Smart TV

    webOS 3.5

  • Smart TV Processeur

    Quad

  • Fonctionnalités Navigateur internet

    Oui

  • Fonctionnalités Magic Zoom

    Live Zoom + Focus Zoom

  • Fonctionnalités 360 VR

    Oui

  • Fonctionnalités Quick Access (Raccourci télécommande)

    Oui

  • Fonctionnalités Music Player

    Oui

  • Fonctionnalités Magic Mobile Connection

    Oui

  • Fonctionnalités Compatibilité Miracast / WiDi

    Oui

  • Fonctionnalités Application Smartphone (LG TV Plus)

    Oui

  • Fonctionnalités My Channels (Mes chaînes favorites)

    Oui

  • Fonctionnalités LG Content Store (catalogue d'applications)

    Oui

  • Fonctionnalités Multi-view (PAP)

    Oui

  • Fonctionnalités Internet Of Things

    Oui (SmartThinQ)

  • Usage avec Magic Remote

    Oui (Incluse)

  • Usage avec Magic Remote Reconnaissance vocale

    Oui (Incluse)

  • Usage avec Magic Remote Télécommande Universelle

    Oui (Incluse)

FONCTIONS MULTIMEDIA

  • DLNA

    Oui

  • Compatibilité Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Oui

  • Enregistrement via HDD externe

    Oui

  • Enregistrement via HDD externe Timeshift (contrôle du direct)

    Oui

  • Enregistrement via HDD externe Fonctionalité Regarder et Enregistrer (double Tuner)

    Non

  • Compatibilité clavier/souris/manette USB

    Oui

  • Mode Hotel

    Oui

RECEPTION

  • Tuner

    DVB - T2/C/S2

  • Compatibilité HEVC

    Oui (4K@60P, 10bit)

  • Compatibilité VP9

    Oui (4K@60P, 10bit)

  • HbbTV

    Oui

  • Canal Ready

    Oui (CI+)

  • Certifié Fransat

    Oui (CI+)

FORMATS RECONNUS

  • Audio

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X

  • Vidéos

    VC-1 Advanced Profile (except WMVA ), Xvid(except 3 warp-point GMC), Motion Jpeg, H.264/AVC, Motion Jpeg, MPEG-4, MPEG-2, MPEG-1, VP8, RV30, RV40, VP9, HEVC

CONFORT

  • Verrouillage parental

    Oui

  • Guide électronique des programmes (EPG)

    Oui

  • Télétexte

    2,000 pages

  • Sous-titres

    Oui

CONNECTIQUES

  • Entrées HDMI

    4

  • Entrées HDMI ARC (Audio Return Chanel)

    Oui

  • Port USB (3.0/2.0)

    3 (1/2)

  • Port Ci+

    CI+ 1.3

  • Prise antenne

    2 (RF, Sat)

  • Entrée Péritel

    Non

  • Entrée Composite (AV)

    Non

  • Entrée composante (Y/Pb/Pr) + Audio

    Non

  • Sortie audio numérique optique

    Oui

  • Port Ethernet RJ45

    Oui

  • Port RS-232C (Control / SVC)

    Non

  • Prise casque/Line Out

    1(Headphone out common)

  • WiFi (type)

    Oui (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Oui

CARACTERISTIQUES AUDIO

  • Système sonore

    Harman Kardon

  • Puissance Audio (WF : Caisson Basses)

    80W (WF : 30W)

  • Système d'enceintes

    5.2 ch

  • Compatible Enceinte Bluetooth

    Oui

  • Paramétrage automatique de l'audio (magic sound tuning)

    Oui

  • TECHNOLOGIES Décodeur Dolby Atmos

    Non

  • TECHNOLOGIES Décodeur DTS

    Oui

  • TECHNOLOGIES Mode Surround

    Ultra Surround

  • TECHNOLOGIES Amplification des voix (Clear Voice)

    Clear Voice III

  • TECHNOLOGIES Smart Sound Mode (mode sonore automatique)

    Oui

ACCESSOIRES

  • ACCESSOIRES INCLUS Télécommande

    Oui (Magic Remote)

  • ACCESSOIRES INCLUS Accroche Murale Incluse

    Non

  • ACCESSOIRES EN OPTION Télécommande supplémentaire

    Magic Remote (AN-MR650A)

  • ACCESSOIRES EN OPTION Accroche Murale LG

    Non

  • Fixation murale VESA

    Oui (600*400)

ECO

  • Consommation IEC 62087 ed2 marche/veille

    247 / 0,3 W

  • Consommation annuelle en marche

    343 kWh/annum

  • Alimentation

    100~240Vac 50-60Hz

  • Classe énergétique

    A (échelle A++ à E)

  • ErP Tier 1 / Tier 2

    893 / 714

  • Quantité de mercure

    0 mg

  • Présence de plomb

    Oui

INFORMATIONS COMPLEMENTAIRES

  • Poids TV sans pied

    50,3 Kg

  • Poids TV avec pied

    54,6 Kg

  • Poids TV dans carton

    69,5 Kg

  • Dimensions TV sans pied (L×l×H)

    193,8 / 6,74 / 111,4 cm

  • Dimensions TV avec pied (L×l×H)

    193,8 / 36,6 / 117,6 cm

  • Dimensions du carton (L×l×H)

    210,8 / 28,5 / 126,3 cm

  • Gencod EAN

    8806084303226

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

