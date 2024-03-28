Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
TV LG LED | 2024 | 50" (126 cm) | 4K UHD | Processeur α5 AI 4K Gen7
50UT73006LA EU.pdf
Classe énergétique : UE
LG 50UT73006LA

TV LG LED | 2024 | 50" (126 cm) | 4K UHD | Processeur α5 AI 4K Gen7

(4)
Front view of LG UHD TV, UT73 with text of LG UHD AI ThinQ, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen

De nombreux ballons de différentes couleurs sont affichés sur un téléviseur LG UHD.

Une vision claire de chaque détail

L'Ultra HD fait vibrer toutes les couleurs. Profitez d'images nettes pour un rendu ultra-réaliste.

*Image simulée

HDR10 Pro

Illuminez jusqu'aux moindres détails

 Grâce au HDR10 Pro*, plongez dans un monde aux couleurs epoustouflantes et à la luminosité optimisée pour des images à couper le souffle. 

Une image divisée en gros plan du visage d’un homme est présenté dans une pièce sombre teintée de violet. Sur la gauche, « SDR » est affiché et l’image est floue. Sur la droite, « HDR10 Pro » est affiché et l’image est nette et définie avec précision. Rajouter la mention sous l'image: Comparaison faite sur un TV conventionnel LG utilisant la technologie SDR.

*Le HDR10 Pro est une technologie développée par LG Electronics basée sur la qualité d’image standardisée du « HDR10 » standard.

*Comparaison faite sur un TV conventionnel LG utilisant la technologie SDR.

Processeur AI alpha 5 4K Gen7

Profitez de vos divertissements préférés,
optimisés de l'intérieur.

Two square images are shown in a horizontal row. In the first image on the left, the alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 chip is shown with yellow light emanating from underneath. The second image on the right, LG QNED89, QNED90 and QNED99 TVs are shown in order from left to right. Each TV shows a colorful splash and the words "Ultra Big TV" are shown above the TVs.

Le processeur alpha 5 AI 4K Gen7 intelligent optimise  le son et la luminosité pour une immersion totale dans l’action.

*Image simulée

Personnalisation de l'IA

S'adapte à vos préférences

Une TV LG installée sur un mur dans un salon avec un guitariste à l’écran. Des graphiques circulaires concentriques représentant des ondes sonores. A date KO du légal pour utiliser cette image a cause des tasses sur la table

Réglage Acoustique IA

Un son optimal s'empare de votre espace

Le système sonore détecte la disposition de votre pièce et où vous êtes assis pour créer un dôme sonore autour de vous, parfaitement réglé en fonction de l’acoustique unique de votre pièce.

Son AI Pro

Profitez des moindres détails du paysage sonore

Une TV LG, avec des bulles et ondes sonores qui sont émises par l’écran et remplissent l’espace.

Une expérience audio réaliste s'empare de votre espace

Entendez chaque respiration et chaque battement, tandis que le système sonore Virtual Surround 9.1.2 remplit votre espace d’un son riche de grande qualité.

Un homme sur une moto roulant sur un chemin de terre, avec des graphiques circulaires lumineux autour de la moto.

Un son percutant et retentissant

 

La nouvelle génération de processeur IA vous offre un son dynamique pour un maximum de puissance.

Le TV LG montre des musiciens en train de jouer, avec des graphiques circulaires lumineux autour de l’espace.

Un son qui s'adapte à tout ce que vous regardez

La régulation  du son** équilibre le son en fonction du genre en temps réel pour une plus grande clarté.

*Image simulée.

**Doit être activé par le biais du mode du son dans le menu.Le son peut varier en fonction de l’environnement d’écoute. 

Le logo du webOS Re:New Program sur un fond noir avec une sphère circulaire jaune, orange et violette au bas.

webOS Re:New Program*

Votre interface TV évolue chaque année pendant 5 ans**

Bénéficiez des mises à jour de l'interface webOS sur 5 ans (jusqu'à 4 versions), et profitez des dernières fonctionnalités et technologies sur votre téléviseur LG.

*Programme Re:Nouveau.

**WebOS Re:New program supporte au total jusqu’à 4 mises à jour webOS pendant cinq ans à compter de la version initiale de webOS (voir page produit pour chaque modèle sur le site LG.com/fr). La première mise à jour a lieu 2 ans après la date d'achat du produit.

***Les mises à jour et le calendrier de certaines fonctions, applications et services peuvent varier selon le modèle et le pays.

****Les mises à jours sont disponibles sur les modèles initialement équipés de webOS 23 (gammes UHD, QNED et OLED 2023).

Le TV doit être connecté au réseau internet et configuré sur mise à jour automatique. Pour plus d'informations sur le paramétrage de votre TV, voir la notice d'utilisation. 

webOS 24

Personnalisez votre expérience TV

Profitez d'un téléviseur adapté à vos usages grâce aux fonctionnalités Mon profil, Concierge IA et Cartes rapides.

Écran d’accueil webOS 24 avec Télétravail, Jeu, Musique, Home Hub et les catégories sports. Le bas de l’écran montre des recommandations personnalisées sous « Meilleures sélections pour vous. »

*Les menus et applications pris en charge peuvent varier selon le pays et sont susceptibles d’avoir été modifiés d’ici la sortie du produit.

**Les recommandations de mots clés varient selon l’application et le moment de la journée et sont uniquement fournies dans les pays qui prennent en charge le NLP dans leur langue maternelle. 

***Appliqué au modèle OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD fabriqué à partir de 2023.

****Un total de 4 mises à niveau sera fourni sur une période de 5 ans et la programmation peut varier en fonction de la région ou du pays.

*****Images d’écran simulées.

Une télécommande pointée vers une TV LG, montrant les paramètres sur la droite de l’écran.

Interface Wow

La simplicité aux bouts des doigts

Avec WOW Interface, accédez aux paramètres de la barre de son LG* sur votre téléviseur LG pour un contrôle simplifié: modes, profils et autres fonctionnalités pratiques.

*La barre de son doit être achetée séparément et le contrôle du mode de la Soundbar peuvent varier en fonction du modèle.

**L’utilisation de la télécommande du téléviseur LG est limitée à certaines fonctionnalités uniquement (contrôle du volume...). 

***Veuillez noter que le service peut être indisponible au moment de l’achat. Une connexion au réseau est requise pour les mises à jour.

****L'UHD 2024  est compatible avec l’interface WOW.

Plongez au cœur de vos films d'actions et des combats les plus acharnés de vos jeux vidéos.

FILMMAKER ModeTM

Découvrez les films tels que les réalisateurs les ont rêvés

Plongez au cœur de l'action. Le FILMMAKER ModeTM** vous permet de regarder les films comme le réalisateur les a imaginés, avec des réglages précis.

Un homme dans un studio d’édition obscur qui regarde un téléviseur LG affichant un coucher de soleil. En bas à droite de l’image, on voit un logo FILMMAKER ModeTH.**

*Image simulée

**FILMMAKER Mode est une marque commerciale d’UHD Alliance, Inc.

L'éxpérience cinema chez vous

La magie du cinéma, bien installé dans votre salon

Vivez une expérience cinéma depuis votre salon. Le HDR10 Pro *offre une vision idéale des films avec un contraste et des couleurs de grande précision.

Une famille assise par terre dans une pièce à la lumière tamisée à côté d’une petite table, qui regarde un téléviseur LG installé sur le mur montrant la Terre depuis l’espace. A date le visuel n'est pas validé par le juridique.

*Le HDR10 Pro est une technologie développée par LG Electronics basée sur la qualité d’image standardisée du « HDR10 ».

Une puissante expérience gaming

Plongez à toute vitesse au cœur de l'action

Profitez d’une expérience de jeu immersive avec HGiG*, qui reste fluide à haute vitesse avec ALLM, et d’un son incroyable avec l’eARC.**

Un jeu de course automobile, sur la ligne d’arrivée, avec un signe qui dit « VICTOIRE ! », tandis que le joueur serre le joystick. Les logos ALLM, eARC et HGiG sont placés dans le coin en bas à gauche.

*HGiG est un groupe de sociétés bénévoles de l’industrie des jeux et des écrans de télévision qui se réunissent pour définir et mettre à la disposition du public des lignes directrices visant à améliorer les expériences du jeu HDR des consommateurs.

**La prise en charge du HGiG peut varier selon le pays.

Les réglages, là où vous en avez besoin

Avec l'Optimiseur de jeu et le Tableau de bord de jeu*, choisissez vos paramètres de jeu facilement sans avoir à mettre votre jeu en pause.

Une scène d’un jeu FPS avec le Tableau de bord de jeu apparaissant sur l’écran pendant le jeu. Une scène hivernale de nuit avec le menu Optimiseur de jeu apparaissant au-dessus du jeu.

*Le Tableau de bord de jeu est activé uniquement lorsque « Optimiseur de jeu » et « Tableau de bord de jeu » sont activés. 

**Images simulées.

Accédez à tous vos jeux favoris

Des milliers d’univers gaming à votre portée. Découvrez une bibliothèque incroyable de jeux cloud gaming* et jouez en streaming immédiatement sans perdre de temps avec des téléchargements ou des mises à jour.

*Un abonnement peut être requis pour accéder à certains jeux.

Une image de l’écran d’accueil Boosteroid qui montre « Trine 4: The Nightmare Price ». Un écran d’accueil GeForce NOW montrant cinq différentes vignettes de jeux à droite.

*Les partenariats pris en charge peuvent varier selon le pays.

**Un abonnement à GeForce NOW peut être requis.

***Un abonnement à Boosteroid peut être requis.

Caractéristiques clés

  • Technologie écran

    4K UHD

  • Taux de rafraichissement

    50Hz Natif

  • Processeur

    Processeur α5 AI 4K Gen7

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Sortie Audio

    20W

  • Diffusion haut-parleurs

    2.0 canaux

  • Dimensions TV sans pied (L×l×H mm)

    1 111 x 645 x 80,5

  • Poids TV sans pied (kg)

    9,0

TECHNOLOGIE D'ÉCRAN

  • Technologie écran

    4K UHD

  • Résolution de l'écran

    4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

  • Type de rétroéclairage

    Direct LED

  • Taux de rafraichissement

    50Hz Natif

IMAGE (TRAITEMENT)

  • Processeur

    Processeur α5 AI 4K Gen7

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Oui

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Oui

  • Modes d'image

    9 modes (Vif, Standard, Basique, Cinéma, Sport, Optimiseur de Jeu, Filmmaker Mode, (ISF) Expert (pièce lumineuse) (ISF) Expert (pièce sombre)

GAMING

  • Mode HGIG

    Oui

  • Optimiseur de Jeu

    Oui (Tableau de Bord de Jeu)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Oui

SMART TV

  • Compatible avec Apple Airplay 2

    Oui

  • Interface TV (OS)

    webOS 24

  • Réglages famille

    Oui

  • ThinQ

    Oui

  • Compatible camera USB

    Oui

  • Amazon Alexa

    Compatible (nécessite télécommande Magic Remote en option)

  • Navigateur Internet

    Oui

  • Reconnaissance vocale intelligente

    Oui (avec l'application LG ThinQ)

  • LG Channels

    Oui

  • Télécommande Magic Remote

    Compatible (nécessite télécommande Magic Remote en option)

  • Application Smartphone

    Oui (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtualisation 9.1.2)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Oui (Ajustement automatique du volume)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Oui

  • Sound Mode Share

    Oui

  • Sortie audio simultanée

    Oui

  • Compatible Bluetooth Surround

    Oui (2 Way Playback)

  • Sortie Audio

    20W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Compatible (nécessite télécommande Magic Remote en option)

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (se référer au manuel)

  • Direction haut-parleurs

    Diffusion vers le bas

  • Diffusion haut-parleurs

    2.0 canaux

ACCESSIBILITE

  • Contrastes élevés

    Oui

  • Echelle de gris

    Oui

  • Couleurs inversées

    Oui

DIMENSIONS ET POIDS

  • Dimensions TV sans pied (L×l×H mm)

    1 111 x 645 x 80,5

  • Dimensions TV avec pied (LxlxH mm)

    1 111 x 711 x 287

  • Dimensions du carton (LxHxI mm)

    1 250 x 760 x 144

  • Pied TV (Lxl mm)

    939 x 296

  • Poids TV sans pied (kg)

    9,0

  • Poids TV avec pied (kg)

    9,2

  • Poids carton (kg)

    12,5

  • Support VESA (L x H mm)

    300 x 300

CODE EAN

  • CODE EAN

    8806084493132

CONNECTIVITE

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth

    Oui (v 5.0)

  • Port Ethernet

    1

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Oui

  • Sortie audio numérique optique

    1

  • Port Ci+

    1

  • Port HDMI

    3 (support du eARC, ALLM)

  • Prise antenne

    2

  • Port USB

    2 (USB 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Oui (Wi-Fi 5)

POWER

  • Alimentation (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 110~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consommation en veille

    Moins de 0.5W

ACCESSOIRES INCLUS

  • Télécommande

    Télécommande Standard

  • Cable d'alimentaion

    Oui (Attaché)

  • Piles télécommande

    Oui (AAA x 2)

