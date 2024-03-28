50'' (126 cm) | LG Nanocell TV | UHD | Quad Core Processor 4K

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Toutes les caractéristiques
IMAGE
-
Categorie
NANOCELL 4K UHD
-
Taille de l'écran en pouces (cm)
50" (126 cm)
-
Définition
3840*2160 (4K UHD)
-
Taux de rafraichissement
TM100 (Refresh Rate 50Hz)
-
Technologie écran
LED / LCD
-
NanoCell Display
Oui
-
Gestion du rétroéclairage
Direct Led
-
Processeur Vidéo
Quad Core Processor 4K
-
AI Upscaling
Non
-
AI Picture
Non
-
Capteur de luminosité AI Brightness
Non
-
Auto Genre Sélection / Scene Detection
Non/Non
-
Précision des couleurs
Non
-
Billion Rich Color
Oui
-
Ultra Luminance
Non
-
Filmmaker Mode
Oui
-
HDR
Active HDR
-
HDR - Compatibilité HDR10
Oui
-
HDR - Compatibilité HDR HLG
Oui
-
HDR - Compatibilité HDR Dolby Vision IQ
Oui
-
HDR - Upscaller HDR
Oui
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
CARACTERISTIQUES JEUX VIDEO - HGIG
Oui
-
CARACTERISTIQUES JEUX VIDEO - G-Sync / Freesync
Non / Non
-
CARACTERISTIQUES JEUX VIDEO - VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Non
-
CARACTERISTIQUES JEUX VIDEO - ALLM (Auto Low Latency mode)
Oui
-
CARACTERISTIQUES JEUX VIDEO - 4K HFR (120 IPS)
Non
-
CARACTERISTIQUES JEUX VIDEO - Optimiseur de jeu
Oui
DESIGN
-
Design
Dark steel
-
Cadre
3 side Cinema Screen
-
Type de pied
2 Pôles
-
Compatible Gallery Stand
Non
SMART TV
-
Smart TV
Oui
-
Smart TV - Plateforme Smart TV
webOS 6.0
-
Smart TV - Processeur Smart TV
Quad
-
Intelligence Artificielle - LG ThinQ
Oui
-
Intelligence Artificielle - Google Assistant Intégré / Works with
Oui/Oui
-
Intelligence Artificielle - Amazon Alexa Intégré / Works with
Oui/Oui
-
Magic Explorer / Next Picks
Oui / Oui
-
Compatibilité Homekit
Oui
-
Compatibilité Homekit - Home Dashboard
Oui
-
Compatibilité Homekit - Compatibilité Apple Airplay2
Oui
-
Compatibilité Homekit - Compatibilité Miracast
Oui
-
Fonctionnalités - Navigateur internet
Oui
-
Fonctionnalités - 360 VR
Oui
-
Fonctionnalités - Quick Access (Raccourci télécommande)
Oui
-
Fonctionnalités - Music Player
Oui
-
Fonctionnalités - Mode Galerie
Non
-
Fonctionnalités - Application Smartphone
Oui
-
Fonctionnalités - LG Channels
Oui
-
Fonctionnalités - Sport Alert
Oui
-
Fonctionnalités - LG Content Store (catalogue d'applications)
Oui
-
Fonctionnalités - Multi-view (PIP)
Oui
-
Fonctionnalités - Reconnaissance langage naturel
Oui
-
Fonctionnalités - Contrôle vocal main libre
Non
-
Fonctionnalités - Fonction télécommande Universelle
Oui
FONCTIONS MULTIMÉDIA
-
Network File Browser
Oui
-
Compatibilité Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Oui
-
Compatibilité clavier/souris/manette USB
Oui
-
Enregistrement via HDD externe
Oui
-
Timeshift (contrôle du direct)
Oui
-
Double Tuner
Non
-
Mode Hotel Simplifié
Oui
RECEPTION
-
Tuner
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
HbbTV
Oui
-
Certifié Canal Ready & Fransat
Oui (CI+)
FORMATS RECONNUS
-
Audio
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Voir manuel)
-
Vidéos
VC-1 Advanced Profile (except WMVA); VC-1 Simple and Main Profiles; Xvid(except 3 warp-point GMC), H.264/AVC, Motion Jpeg, HEVC, VP8, VP9, MPEG-1-2-4
-
Compatibilité HEVC
Oui (4K@120P, 10bit)
-
Compatibilité VP9
Oui (4K@60p, 10bit)
CONFORT
-
Verrouillage parental
Oui
-
Guide électronique des programmes (EPG)
Oui
-
Télétexte
Oui (2000/pages)
-
Sous-titres
Oui
CONNECTIVITÉ
-
Nombre de HDMI
1 (Arrière) / 2 (Côté)
-
Nombre de HDMI - Compatibilité HDMI
2.0
-
Nombre de HDMI - ARC (Audio Return Channel)
Oui (HDMI 2)
-
Nombre de HDMI - Norme ARC
eARC
-
Port USB (Arrière/Côté)
1 (Arrière)/1 (Côté)
-
Port Ci+
CI+ 1.4
-
Prise antenne
2 (côté, RF/Sat)
-
Entrée composite (AV)
Non
-
Entrée composante (Y/Pb/Pr) + Audio
Non
-
Entrée Péritel
Non
-
Sortie audio numérique optique
Oui
-
Sortie casque / Jack 3.5 mm
Non
-
Bluetooth
Oui (V5.0)
-
Port Ethernet RJ45 (LAN)
Oui
-
Port RS-232C (Control / SVC)
Non
-
Wifi (type)
Oui (802.11ac)
-
Compatibilité WiSA Speakers
Non
CARACTERISTIQUES AUDIO
-
Puissance Audio (WF : Caisson Basses)
20W
-
Système d'enceintes
2.0 ch
-
Conversion audio virtuelle
5.1 ch
-
Barre de son intégrée
Non
-
Compatible Enceinte et Casque bluetooth
Oui
-
LG Sound Sync Wireless
Oui
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Oui
-
Bluetooth Surround
Oui
-
Paramétrage automatique audio
Oui
-
Son simultané TV/Casque
Non
-
TECHNOLOGIES - Décodeur Dolby Atmos
Non
-
TECHNOLOGIES - Décodeur DTS
Non
-
TECHNOLOGIES - DTS Virtual X
Non
-
TECHNOLOGIES - AI Sound
Oui (AI Sound)
-
Amplification des voix (Clear Voice)
Clear Voice
-
Ajustement auto du son
Non
ACCESSOIRES
-
ACCESSOIRES INCLUS - Télécommande
Oui (Magic Remote MR21)
-
ACCESSOIRES INCLUS - Accroche Murale Incluse
Non
-
ACCESSOIRES INCLUS - NFC (Magic Tap)
Non
-
ACCESSOIRES EN OPTION - Kit pieds
Non
-
ACCESSOIRES EN OPTION - Magic Remote
vendue séparément
-
Compatible VESA
200 / 200
ECO
-
Consommation en mode veille
0,5 W
-
Consommation /1000h SDR en marche
79 kWh/1000h
-
Consommation /1000h HDR en marche
102 kWh/1000h
-
Alimentation
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Classe énergétique SDR (de A à G)
G
-
Classe énergétique HDR (de A à G)
G
-
Quantité de mercure
0 mg
-
Présence de plomb
Oui
INFORMATIONS COMPLÉMENTAIRES
-
Poids TV sans pied
12,2Kg
-
Poids TV avec pied
12,4 Kg
-
Poids TV dans carton
15,1 Kg
-
Dimensions TV sans pied (L×l×H)
1121 / 58 / 651 mm
-
Dimensions TV avec pied (L×l×H)
1121 / 232 / 708 mm
-
Dimensions du carton (L×l×H)
1275 / 152 / 775 mm
-
Gencod EAN
8806091217387
-
Indice de réparabilité
5,7/10
INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ
-
extension
-
extension
-
-
extension
