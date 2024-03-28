Aller au Contenu Passer à laide sur laccessibilité
LECTEUR BLU-RAY ULTRA HD 4K

LECTEUR BLU-RAY ULTRA HD 4K

LG UBK80

LECTEUR BLU-RAY ULTRA HD 4K

Toutes les caractéristiques

IMAGE

  • Résolution

    480p/720p/1080i/1080p/2160p(24/60Hz)

  • Uspscaling 4K

    Oui

  • Upscaling 1080p

    Oui HDMI only

  • Noise Reduction

    Oui

  • NTSC⇔PAL Conversion

    Oui

  • BT 709 / BT2020

    Oui HDMI2.0a

  • xvYCC

    Oui

  • Video Enhancement

    Oui

  • HDR 10

    Oui

  • Dolby Vision

    Non

  • HDR → SDR Conversion

    Oui

MEDIAS SUPPORTES

  • Profile BD

    6.0 / 5.0 / 2.0 / 1.1

  • UBD-ROM/UBD-R/UBD-RE

    Oui 50GB/66GB/100GB

  • BD-ROM/BD-R/BD-RE

    Oui

  • DVD(DVD-ROM/DVD±R/DVD±RW)

    Oui

  • CD audio (CD-R / CD-RW)

    Oui

  • DTS-CD

    Oui

  • External HDD playback (via USB)

    Oui (FAT32,NTFS)

  • USB Playback

    Oui (FAT32,NTFS)

FORMATS VIDEO COMPATIBLES

  • SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

    Oui

  • H265

    Oui

  • MPEG-1

    Oui

  • MPEG2 PS/TS

    Oui

  • MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

    Oui

  • H.265

    Oui

  • Xvid

    Oui

  • MKV

    Oui

  • AVC Rec

    Oui (Disc(O) USB HDD)

  • AVC HD

    Oui (Disc(O) USB HDD)

  • M4V

    Oui (Disc/USB *Free DRM Only Playback)

  • WMV

    Oui

  • DAT

    Oui

  • FLV

    Oui (Adobe Flash movie, Function is not marked)

  • 3GP

    Oui

  • TS

    Oui (.trp (HD Video Transport Stream), .m2t (HDV Video File), .m2ts, .ts, .tp, .mts)

  • MP4

    Oui

  • MOV

    Oui

  • VOB

    Oui (Video-DVD fiie, Does not support DLNA)

FORMATS AUDIO COMPATIBLES

  • LPCM: Bitstream/Decoding

    Oui / Oui HDMI(2/5.1/7.1ch), Coaxial(2ch), Optical(2ch)

  • Dolby Atmos: Bitstream/Decoding

    Oui / Non

  • Dolby Digital: Bitstream/Decoding

    Oui / Oui (5.1ch)

  • Dolby Digital Plus: Bitstream/Decoding

    Oui / Oui (7.1ch)

  • Dolby True HD: Bitstream/Decoding

    Oui / Oui (7.1ch)

  • DTS: Bitstream/Decoding

    Oui / Oui

  • DTS HD Master Audio: Bitstream/Decoding

    Oui / Oui

  • MPEG 1/2 L2

    Oui

  • MP3

    Oui

  • WMA

    Non

  • AAC

    Oui

  • FLAC

    Oui

FORMATS PHOTO COMPATIBLES

  • JPEG / GIF / Animated GIF / PNG /MPO

    Oui

CARACTERISTIQUES AUDIO

  • DD 2ch Down Mix

    Oui

  • Re-Encoder (DTS Only)

    Oui (HDMI)

  • LPCM Conversion (DTS HD, Dolby TrueHD)

    Oui (HDMI)

  • Down Sampling

    Oui (HDMI)

  • Dynamic Range Control

    On/Off

CONNECTIVITE

  • LG Contenus Premium

    Non

  • Wi-Fi

    Non

  • Miracast

    Non

CONFORT

  • Indicateur LED

    Point LED

  • Touche avant

    4 (Power, Open/Close, Play/Pause, Stop)

  • Assistant de configuration

    Oui

  • Time Bar

    Oui

  • Instant tray open

    Oui

  • Mise à jour Logiciel: Network/ Disc / USB

    Oui/Non/Oui

  • Last scene memory: DVD/ HDMV/ BD-J

    Oui/Oui/Non

  • Economiseur d'écran

    Oui (5min)

  • IPV6

    Oui

  • Thumbnail: Movie/ Music/ Photo

    Non/Non/Ouai

  • MP3ID Tag Display

    Oui

  • Photo slide show with music

    Oui

  • SIMPLINK

    Oui

  • Contrôle Parental

    Oui

  • Extinction automatique

    Oui: Après 10min sur économiseur d'écran, Setup Mode (Initial : On)

CONNECTIQUES

  • HDMI

    Oui (1)

  • USB

    Oui (1) USB 2.0 Host

  • Optique

    Oui

  • Ethernet (RJ45)

    Oui (100BASE-TX)

CAPACITE PLAYBACK

  • Trick Play-Fast Forward/Reverse

    Oui/Oui

  • Trick Play-Slow Forword/Reverse

    Oui/Non UBD, BD, DVD(-VR)

  • Trick Play-Step Forward/Reverse

    Oui/Non UBD, BD, DVD(-VR)

  • Trick Play-Pause

    Oui UBD, BD, DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA

  • Search-Title/Track

    Oui: BD, DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA *Durimng BD Interactive Title play, numeral key does not work

  • Search-Chapter

    Oui *Durimng BD Interactive Title play, numeral key does not work

  • Search-Time

    Oui DVD(-VR)

  • Repeat Play-Title/Track

    Oui BD, DVD(-VR), CD-DA, MP3/WMA *All Repeat : CD-DA, MP3, WMA, BD Interactive Title numeral key(X)

  • Repeat Play-Chapter

    Oui BD, DVD(-VR), *BD Interactive Title : numeral key(X)

  • Repeat Play-A-B

    Oui BD, DVD(-VR), *BD Interactive Title: numeral key(X)

  • Repeat Play-Resume Stop

    Oui DVD(-VR)

  • Play Mode-Random

    Oui (CD-DA, MP3/WMA)

ACCESSOIRES

  • Télécommande (avec piles)

    Oui (U3)

  • Câble AV

    Non

  • Guide Utilisateurs

    Simple Type

INFORMATION LOGISTIQUE

  • Poids lecteur

    1,89 Kg

  • Dimensions lecteur (L x H x P)

    430 x 45.5 x 205 mm

  • Consommation

    17W

  • Consommation en veille

    0.5W

  • Code EAN

    8806098272136

  • Garantie

    2 ans

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

