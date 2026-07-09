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LG Electronics Launches LG Professional Laundry Lineup for Commercial Operations

09/07/2026
A modern hotel laundry room features, from left to right, one LG Professional WasherDryer unit, four LG Professional Washer units and four LG Professional Dryer units, with utility carts holding folded towels nearby and a “HOTEL SERVICE” sign on the wall above the dryer units.

LG Professional Laundry Image_Hotel

A woman is taking freshly dried white linens out of an LG Professional Dryer, while a man standing beside her holds a laundry basket.

LG Professional Laundry Image_Lifestyle

Against a simple grey background, three LG Professional Laundry models are displayed side by side, from left to right: LG Professional Washer, LG Professional WasherDryer and LG Professional Dryer.

LG Professional Laundry Image_Lineup

In a bright self-service laundry space, eight LG Professional Dryer units, six LG Professional Washer units and eight LG Professional WasherDryer units are installed along the walls, with folding tables, laundry baskets, carts and seating arranged in the center.

LG Professional Laundry Image_Self Service Laundry

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