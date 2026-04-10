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LG Electronics Unveils New Full Built-in Kitchen Suite at EuroCucina 2026
10/04/2026
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LG Built-in Full Package
LG Built-in Camera Oven
LG Built-in Compact Oven
LG Built-in Full-Flex Induction Cooktop
LG Built-in Hood Integrated Induction Cooktop
LG Built-in Hood Integrated Induction Cooktop 2
LG Built-in Dishwasher
LG Built-in Wide Combi Refrigerator