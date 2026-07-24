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LG InstaView Refrigerator Surpasses 5.3 Million in Global Sales

24/07/2026
The LG InstaView™ refrigerator, which allows users to see inside without opening the door, has surpassed 5.3 million units in cumulative global sales on the 10th anniversary of its 2016 launch. Image alt: An LG InstaView™ refrigerator with an illuminated InstaView™ panel stands in a modern open-plan living room and kitchen featuring a cream sofa, white cabinetry, a dining table and warm ambient lighting.

LG InstaView Image 1

The LG InstaView™ refrigerator continues to gain traction worldwide, leading the refrigerator category in North America while seeing steady growth across Europe, Asia and Latin America. Image alt: An LG InstaView™ refrigerator with an illuminated InstaView™ panel stands in a bright, contemporary kitchen and dining space featuring a large window, pastel cabinetry, a wooden dining table, colorful chairs and modern décor.

LG InstaView Image 2

The LG InstaView™ technology enables users to see inside the refrigerator without opening the door, redefining how consumers interact with their refrigerators. Image alt: An LG InstaView™ refrigerator with an illuminated InstaView™ panel is installed in a modern minimalist kitchen featuring a white marble island, black bar stools, large windows with blinds and sleek white cabinetry.

LG InstaView Image 3

The LG InstaView™ refrigerator has won numerous prestigious design and innovation awards over the past decade, including the Red Dot Design Award, iF Design Award, IDEA and the CES Innovation Award. Image alt: Five LG InstaView™ refrigerators in different configurations and finishes are displayed side by side in a spacious, modern interior with high ceilings, large windows and light gray walls.

LG InstaView Image 4

The LG InstaView™ refrigerator allows users to check its contents without opening the door by simply knocking twice on the glass panel. Image alt: A hand is knocking on the InstaView™ glass panel of an LG InstaView™ refrigerator, with beverages and food visible through the panel.

LG InstaView Image 5

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