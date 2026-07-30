LG Electronics Releases Second-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

News Summary

LG Electronics (LG) achieved consolidated revenue of KRW 23.83 trillion and operating profit of KRW 1.58 trillion in the second quarter of 2026.

Revenue grew year-over-year despite unfavorable market conditions while operating profit increased 147 percent on stronger sales of premium products and improved cost competitiveness.

The subscription business continued its international expansion, recording revenue of KRW 660 billion (up 5 percent year-over-year), as LG maintained solid fundamentals across its core businesses and achieved accelerated growth in new business areas, such as robotics and AI data center (AIDC) cooling solutions.

The home appliance business surpassed KRW seven trillion in quarterly revenue for the first time, with robust premium and volume segment performance pushing operating margin toward 10 percent; the media and entertainment business improved its earnings year-over-year on higher premium TV sales and growth in the Global South.

The vehicle solutions business recorded second-quarter highs in both revenue and operating profit, sustaining growth on a resilient order backlog; the eco solutions business grew revenue on expanded overseas air conditioner sales, and continued to invest in AIDC cooling technology.

SEOUL, July 30, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) today announced consolidated revenue of KRW 23.83 trillion and operating profit of KRW 1.58 trillion for the second quarter of 2026.

Revenue and operating profit both reached their highest second-quarter levels in the company’s history. Revenue increased 14.9 percent year-over-year, while operating profit rose 147 percent.

The competitiveness of the industry-leading home appliance business continued to deliver solid growth despite continued macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty. Combined with a boost from major sporting events, the continued momentum of LG’s vehicle solutions business contributed to company-wide revenue growth.

Across the organization, operating profit more than doubled year-over-year. Maintaining the solid fundamentals of its core businesses, LG saw revenue grow in the second quarter, with high-margin products accounting for a higher proportion of total sales. The company has enhanced cost efficiencies throughout its global operations and implemented emergency management measures in response to an uncertain business environment. The company also recognized tariff refunds on duties previously paid for exports to the United States as a one-time gain.

Second-quarter B2B revenue reached KRW 6.50 trillion, up 5 percent year-over-year, accounting for 36 percent of total company revenue.* The subscription business, which covers products and services, recorded revenue of KRW 660 billion, an improvement of 5 percent year-over-year, and will continue to expand its global footprint.

Q2 2026 Results & Outlook by Company

LG Home Appliance Solution (HS) Company

The HS Company reported revenue of KRW 7.08 trillion and operating profit of KRW 686 billion. Quarterly revenue surpassed KRW seven trillion for the first time, and quarterly operating margin approached 10 percent for a second consecutive quarter. The impressive performance was driven by the company’s successful dual-track strategy – simultaneously targeting the premium and volume segments – combined with cost structure and supply chain optimization efforts and the effect of U.S. tariff refunds. The subscription business, which generates ongoing service revenue after the point of sale, continued to contribute to the stability of the HS Company’s earnings structure.

In the third quarter, which is expected to experience a short-term slowdown in demand, LG will look to reinforce growth momentum by focusing on key markets in the Global South, where demand remains relatively solid, while continuing structural improvement efforts to secure profitability. It will also commence full-scale operations of its robot actuator business.

LG Media Entertainment Solution (MS) Company

The MS Company recorded revenue of KRW 5.11 trillion and operating profit of KRW 219 billion. The steady growth in sales of premium TVs, including OLED and QNED models, was complemented by sustained growth in the Global South, while the high-margin webOS platform business also continued to grow. In the third quarter, LG aims to further improve cost structure and operating efficiency, increase premium product sales and advance the webOS business.

LG Vehicle Solution (VS) Company

The VS Company, which has established itself as a stable B2B-based cash cow, achieved revenue of KRW 3.03 trillion and operating profit of KRW 191 billion. Both revenue and operating profit marked second-quarter highs. Quarterly revenue surpassed KRW 3 trillion for a second consecutive quarter, and operating margin exceeded 6 percent for a second consecutive quarter. In the third quarter, the VS Company plans to sustain this trend of profitability-driven growth by realizing revenue through its order backlog, an improved product mix, and efforts to bolster operational efficiency.

LG Eco Solution (ES) Company

The ES Company recorded revenue of KRW 2.73 trillion and operating profit of KRW 236 billion. Revenue rose on expanded overseas air conditioner sales, and the business maintained solid profitability with an operating margin of 8.6 percent. In the third quarter, LG will accelerate growth by leading with eco-conscious, high-efficiency and region-specific solutions.

LG’s HVAC business will continue to invest in its AI data center (AIDC) cooling solutions operation. The company’s in-house-developed Coolant Distribution Unit (CDU), recognized for its outstanding performance, is poised to enter the core global AIDC supply chain – rapidly translating its validated performance into tangible business results.

Earnings Conference and Conference Call

LG Electronics will hold a Korean and English conference call on July 30, 2026, at 16:00 Korea Standard Time (07:00 GMT/UTC). Participants are instructed to pre-register online to receive a private PIN. To join the call, dial +82 31 810 3130, enter passcode 6418#, followed by the PIN. The presentation file will be available for download on the LG Electronics website prior to the call.

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* Excluding the revenue of LG Innotek.